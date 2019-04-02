Traditional Kentucky Burgoo
This is my version of a traditional Kentucky stew recipe my brother brought back after going to school in Louisville. A favorite on Derby Day or any day!
I scaled this recipe back a little (there are just 2 of us). I used lean farm-raised (longhorn lean) stewing beef and farm-raised pork. I didn't used chicken or chicken broth - I used beef broth. I used all spices recommended by this recipe, including Sweet Baby Ray's Hickory & Brown Sugar barbecue sauce. Except for the onion, carrot and potato, I use whatever vegetables we like - it's all good. Serve with sweet corn bread and honey butter. YUMMMMM!
It was good, but nothing special. Just tasted like a normal stew. I had some leftover raw chicken, pork, & beef from other recipes earlier this week, so it worked well to throw them all together. I added only 1/4 the BBQ sauce it called for, kind of wish I hadn't added any. It really just adds sugar to the soup. It's not a bad standard stew recipe, though.
Tasty. I went a little easy on the BBQ sauce and added some orzo pasta and a little more hot sauce.
Very delicious recipe, absolutely a must meal for the family.
For the meat I used pulled pork. I had about a pound and a half leftover pulled pork and decided to use it. This Burgoo recipe is wonderful. The whole family loved it.
