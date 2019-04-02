Traditional Kentucky Burgoo

6 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is my version of a traditional Kentucky stew recipe my brother brought back after going to school in Louisville. A favorite on Derby Day or any day!

By TonyEditor

Gallery

Recipe Summary

cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
prep:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in an 8-quart pot over medium heat; brown pork and beef cubes in the hot oil, working in batches if necessary.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in chicken broth, chicken pieces, potatoes, and carrots. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer stew for 1 hour.

  • Stir in stewed tomatoes, barbeque sauce, green beans, okra, corn, onion, green bell pepper, celery, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, bay leaves, salt, black pepper, and hot pepper sauce.

  • Bring stew back to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer 1 more hour.

  • Discard bay leaves before serving stew in bowls.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 21.7g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 21g; cholesterol 83.3mg; sodium 635.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022