Strawberry Cake Filling

This strawberry cake filling is easy to make and not too sweet.

Recipe by Lisa

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 9x13-inch cakes' filling
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Whisk water and cornstarch together in a large saucepan. Stir in strawberries and sugar.

  • Cook over medium heat until thickened, about 10 minutes. Allow to cool completely before use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
398 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 100.8g; fat 0.6g; sodium 6.6mg. Full Nutrition
