Strawberry Cake Filling
This strawberry cake filling is easy to make and not too sweet.
found this recipe last minute recipe and it turned out great!! thanks! i did add a squeeze of lime juice though!
Perfect I didn't change anything followed as written though I used fresh strawberries since I had plenty left over from another recipe.
This was super easy to make and it tasted great without making the cake too sweet! I am going to try adding more strawberries next time I make it.
Easy Peezy, and tastes great. Like many others on this site, I only used 3/4 of a cup of water. Thickened up nicely. Easily fills an eight inch cake. For those of you that use scales; a cup of strawberries is about 5.5 oz,or 152 grams. What I've found works for me. If you are filling a cake, I lay down a very thin, almost transparent layer of buttercream before I add the strawberries. This keeps them from soaking through the layers. Also used a to prevent them from squishing (that's a technical term lol) out when the next layer is added.
This filling accompanied my dark chocolate cake I(from this site) very nicely. thanks Lisa! ***NOTE*** I made a very delicious mango filling using the exact same recipe, just switching equal amount of mangoes for the strawberries, and decreasing sugar to 1/2 cup. mmm!
This was wonderful. Still warm from the stove it would make an amazing topper for waffles. I was worried that it wouldn't get thick enough for a cake filling, so I put it in the refrigerator overnight. The next morning I checked and it had set up perfectly. I received many compliments on this in my cake. Thank you so much for the recipe.
I used 4 c of fresh strawberries, kept everything else the same. I had enough for two 8" cakes.
This was one of the easiest, most fulfilling recipes I've ever tried. I followed the recipe to a T, chilled the filling for several hours before using, and used it with a great cream cheese frosting, which paired really well with the strawberry flavor. I loved the taste of the filling - slightly tart, but still sweet, and extremely flavorful. I'll be using this again, no doubt.
ONLY 18 RATINGS??? HOW CAN THIS BE. This is SO amazing and heavenly and dangerously addictive; you might NEVER want to eat any other strawberry filling EVER. -slurps up the gooey goodness- YUMMM
this is a great recipe! I was crunched for time and after reading reviews that say it has to sit in the fridge, i did alter it a bit. I only added 1/2 a cup of water, and 3/4 cup of sugar. I didn't use any cornstarch, but i added 1 cup of fresh strawberries and 1/2 strained strawberry puree. I also zested and juiced an orange and a teaspoon of lemon juice. After cooking it for 25 mins I put the pot in an ice water bath for 10 minutes and it was perfect!
Awesome recipe! I bake, and this is my go-to recipe for any fruit filing that I do. I have used the same recipe with fresh or frozen strawberries. Also works great canned pineapple and peaches, and fresh raspberries! I think you could use whatever fruit you want to use! Depending on the cake I am baking, I may add a little lime or lemon juice, just to break up the sugar a little, and if you use canned fruit like peaches or pineapple, use the juice or light syrup from the can instead of water, and adjust the amount of sugar used accordingly. Great Recipe!
Even after cooking 20 min it was too runny and ended up making a mess of the cake. Need to add more thickener, cook longer, or get freezing cold, I don't know. It did taste good, but the cake looked sad.
This definitely needs to sit in the fridge over night. I made it and a few hours later when I went to put on the cake it went everywhere. :( Tasty but messy.
Loved this, used it as a King Cake filler since we are a lactose intolerant household and can't do the usual cream cheese mixes. I made it with fresh strawberries chunked up. After cooking I did put it into a blender for 2 or 3 pulses to break up the chunks of strawberries for the consistency I wanted inside the cake. It sat in the fridge overnight and came together nicely and was plenty thick enough for the cake the next morning. I added a few drops of red food coloring to get it to pop a little more, and I wanted that contrast with the white dough of the king cake. Cake out wonderful and it was the first time I had ever made a fruit filling. Will definitely be using this again for another King Cake this week.
Made this today!! and I am so happy with it. Very Yummy!! It is going to go in a Dark Chocolate cake, with chocolate icing and chocolate cover strawberries on top. And this filling was perfect for the cake. The only thing I did different was used fresh strawberries...YUM YUM
Perfect! Easy and fast! I used fresh strawberries as that was what I had in the house. I made it a day ahead of the cake and it set up great. Only thing I might change in cutting the strawberries a little larger next time. Will be making this again.
This was an amazing filling! The only mistake I made was slicing my fresh strawberries really thin. Next time I will just cut them in chunks. I paired this with strawberry cake and it was soooo good! My go to filling from this point on.
Very easy and fast to prepare. It saved me a trip to the store. I only needed enough to fill an 8" round cake, so I made half the recipe (plus that was all the strawberries I had). The filling is a little too runny to fill the cake without a dam of icing, but it still held up well enough. Was wonderful with chocolate cake.
I made this and it was great! Does anyone know if I can make this a day in advance and refrigerate it?
this was extremely easy and wow did it taste wonderful!!
Perfect! I added half the juice of half a lime to make it zingier and it was AMAZING! this is the best site ever
This is simply the best filling recipe! I have only used fresh strawberries since its the season right now in SA, and wow! Mixed in with white chocolate ganache beaten up thick as a mousse it is yummy! Thank you - well worth 5 stars :-)
Loved it! Made it with fresh strawberries.
Very good filling, not too sweet either. I used fresh strawberries instead of frozen.
Love it! It was for a 1st birthday cake so I didn't add sugar and it was still delicious!
Fantastic recipe! I had frozen some strawberries over the summer, which I normally use for smoothies. I cut some up to use as the filling on a cake, but they were a little too mushy when they thawed. So I found this recipe and it is perfect. The only change I made was that I added a teaspoon of almond extract. I'm making a white cake with almond flavoring and thought this combination would be perfect. I wasn't wrong. Thanks so much for sharing!
The filling came out really good. I as well used fresh strawberries.
I'm surprised to even find a bad review on this. I made this today and it was amazing! I following the recipe 100%. After it cooled down, I put in the fridge for about an hour before I put it on the cake. I probably could have applied it directly to the cake without refrigerating first because this consistently was great. It thickened up perfectly after 10 mins of being stirred in the saucepan as per the recipe. After reading the reviews, I knew that the refrigeration was highly recommended so I did it and it made it even better. This recipe is so good! My picky husband and kids loved it and I will definitely make this again!
Turned out great. I added 1 tablespoon of lmon juice and cut sugar to 3/4 cup as my cake was very sweet. Very easy and set up nicely.
Thank you Lisa for an incredibly delicious filling. We had fresh strawberries on hand, so we used those instead of frozen.
The filling is super easy to make i havnt put it on my cake yet but it smells amazing and even better looks amazing
Very good and easy to make. I brought it to a boil to get it to the proper consistency and did not change any ingredients. Delicious!
very good and easy enough for my 12 year old to make.
I just made this a few moments ago. It's coolimg off right now. I did make some adjustments to the procedure. The measurements and ingredients I left as is. The only thing I added extra was a banana. So now it turned into a strawberry banana filling for the middle layer of a cake I made. I do like this recipe and will be using it often with different fruits :) It seems like it will be good on top of waffles or pancakes too :) .... and it smells DELICIOUS. Thank you for the recipe
This Recipe is to Die for..lol I have made this filling with several of my cake orders and everyone loves it! Not too sweet and just perfect! I suggest everyone give this recipe a try! you won't regret it!
I used fresh strawberries, because they were cheap at the time. This was exactly what I was looking for, but it made more than I could use. I made a 2-layer vanilla sponge cake, filled it with this, and iced with chocolate buttercream frosting. It was awesome.
great! tasty :)
I have made this strawberry filling a few times and it is one of my favorite, not only because it is easy but it is delicious I made it to go with a white cake from here, whipped frosting also from here and it was the perfect combination.
I have several clients that are allergic to food dyes used in commercial fillings, so this recipe is perfect for a natural tasting filling! I have used this with peaches, mangos, raspberries, just adding a tich of lemon juice to retain color, and adding more fruit or puree depending on what I'm using it for. great flavor.I always use fresh fruit instead of frozen to avoid that mushy commercial texture.
A simple, good tasting filling.
I used this for my son's bday cake filling, it was great!
Best strawberry filling recipe I have found and the only one I use now. Delicious and very easy to make. Does take a bit more than 10 minutes, but once you see it thicken and start to bubble you know it is done. Just made a batch this morning for my mothers birthday cake, everyone always loves this filling when I make it. My kids even use the left over for waffles and pancakes, I always have to make more than I need for the cake so they have it.
I made this but only used 1/2 cup of water. It worked very well for me. I thought it was perfectly thick and sweet. I used it for cheesecake topping.
I just quartered the berries and they cooked down some. You can actually taste strawberry in there but not overpoweringly so. Sometimes berry cake fillings near my local bakeries are not very memorable or even that distinguishable.
simple and easy, tastes like normal strawberry filling! Coated my cheesecake with it, the family loved it.
This recipe was super easy and turned out great! It smells much more flavorful than it is, though. I ended up adding a splash of lime juice as suggested by a couple of others to make it a bit sharper flavor as it will be filling a sweet cake. Delicious!!
I did not care for this recipe.
Tastes great but it never did set up. I wouldn't be able to use this in a cake. It's going to end up being a sauce now. I would use only half to 1/4 the amount of water listed here if using previously frozen fruit. I'd try it her way with fresh fruit but the recipe specifically cites frozen, thawed fruit so it ought to work that way. Since it didn't, I really can't give it more than 3 stars. Tasted nice and clean though, I liked not having the vanilla flavor in it.
This is kind of gross on its own, gelatinous goo. But in between cake layers it's amazing.
Made a great filling for my cake, just had too much left over
Meh...my first batch came out super runny so second batch I added 3 more tablespoons of cornstarch and got it to thicken up immensly. Doing a 10in round wedding cake so I needed for a filling not a topper, too runny and cake will get mushy and slide around, so 3 tablespoons extra will give you a very jelly like consistency , if you trying to use as a topping, just add 1 more tablespoon until your desired consistency.
Came out perfect! I cooked it for 20 minutes instead of 10 and the consistency was amazing, however was a bit sweet for my taste. Next time I will only use 1/2 cup of sugar
I made it and waiting for it to cool now for my cake. And it tastes AMAZING?
Very easy to make and not too sweet! Delicious and went well with my vanilla cake
This came out great! I made it with only one small change - used fresh strawberries instead of frozen. It was delicious! Used it as cake filling and everyone loved it.
I made it with 3/4 water, and 3 tbsp cornstarch for cupcake filling. Literally perfect piping texture.
Super easy. I followed directions as written, including chopping the strawberries into small pieces. It came out a perfect thickness and a delicious flavor. Thank you
I would have given it 5 stars however it never did thicken up. The flavor was amazing .... I just wish I could have used it as a filling and not as a topping. I am a beginner cook/baker and this recipe has only 4 steps. I'm still not sure what I could have done wrong!
This recipe was just okay. The flavor was there, but the consistency was that of a soup. I tried thickening it up with more cornstarch and was going to attempt to use gelatin when I decided not to bother. I refrigerated it overnight in hopes that would work, to no avail. All in all, flavor was great [i added the juice of one lemon approx 1/4 cup], but more for a dessert topping rather than a cake filling.
This makes the effect filling for my sn’s Wedding cake! So happy to have found it
This recipe calls for far too much liquid. Perhaps it would be an okay amount with fresh fruit, but with frozen it becomes a lovely syrup or, generously, a pie filling. As is this fails as a cake filling without modification. I ended up adding additional fruit and cooking it for far longer to let it reduce.
Easy and turns out perfect!!! This will be my go to recipe forever!!
I cut the water to 3/4 cups as others suggested, but the filling was still too runny. I was planning on using this for a cupcake filling, but I don’t think this recipe will works for the consistency I’m looking for.
Delicious with a white cake! Had to add more cornstarch to get it thicker. Highly recommend!
I've made this multiple times now. It makes a great cake/cupcake filling. I paired it with vanilla cupcakes with whipped cream or cream cheese frosting. Yummy! :)
Very simple and tasty! Followed the recipe and it turned out perfect. Used it as a filling for a white cake and will be using the leftover for a topping for some vanilla ice cream later.
Awesome filling! Came out perfect and was delicious!
Really liked this filling. I used it to fill a vanilla cake with Swiss Buttercream frosting. It was very good! I’ll be adding this to my favorites!
Yummmmyyy
I made this and it turned out great! Just reduced the water by a quarter cup to make sure it thickened and then chilled in the frig. For about 4 hours. Worked wonderful with the red velvet Bundt cake! This was a birthday cake and everyone raves about it, including the strawberry filling.
A nice simple recipe that works well. I added a teaspoon or 2 of lemon juice and that really made the flavour pop!
This was a very simple recipe that tasted great. I used 4 cups of fresh strawberries and 3/4 cup of water. It thickened up very nicely. This is perfect for a cake and tastes way better than that strawberry goop you buy at the store.
Quick and easy and tasted great. I did use fresh berries as that was what I had on hand and gave it a squirt of lemon juice. This is a keeper. Thanks.
Very good!
I haven't tried this recipe yet . but was wondering how long to store it. I would like to make in advance then use for my cake. thanks for any help
This was amazing! I changed nothing about this. I cooled in the fridge for a while then put it in my sons birthday cake. We even used the leftovers and made strawberry short cake for dessert a couple days later. It was perfect and I will be making it again!
A truly magnificent cake-filling! I made this for a client and they just called to tell me how absolutely delicious the cake filling is. I was a bit nervous when they asked for this type of filling, since I had never made it before, but it came out perfect and it was super easy to make. This recipe is a definite keeper! Thanks!
It was really easy and the perfect topping for our cheesecake. Great flavor!
It was a little sugary tasting but overall was super easy to make
This was a great recipe and the only change I made was to decrease sugar and water just a bit because my fresh strawberries were already very sweet. Very easy recipe and it thickened right away to a perfect consistency. Those that commented it was too runny must have put 3 teaspoons of constarch instead of 3 Tablespoons. It became very thick as soon as it started to boil. I did add food coloring for the bright red look. Thank you for the perfect recipe that could work with many different berries for different desserts!
Easy to make and excellent for using between cake layers, or on top of ice cream. I added 1 Tablespoon of lemon juice for a bit of a bright note.
Never got thick for me, maybe ill try less water next time. I followed all the directions exactly.
great filling
Didn't set enough for cake filling was too runny even though it was left in the fridge all night! Great Flavour!
This recipe was the “surprise treat” in my Strawberry Crunch Cake! I did tweak it just a little. I used 3TSP + 1/4 tsp of cornstarch and I added 1 tsp of lemon zest & the juice from that lemon (“waste not want not”). I let it sit in the fridge overnight, the taste & consistency was spot on!!
I followed the recipe exactly the first time! Super easy!
Made this. It is much too sweet to be a cake filling. We saved it to put on pancakes or peanut butter sandwiches. It would probably work as a cake filling if I would have cut the sugar to 2-3 tablespoons instead of 3/4s of a cup. It was easy to make, and I will try again.
I looks great and tastes even better! This is a perfect filling for any type of cake!!
This was amazing! I made it for my husband's birthday cake and he loved it. I used a white cake and the "quick and almost-professional buttercream icing" recipe on this side to go with it.
Easy to make and tasted great! 😃
Yummy, easy and fairly quick! I used good, fresh, ripe strawberries that I sliced using an egg slicer. I did goof with the corn starch and had to add what I forgot latter, but no problem! delicious and will use this for a variety of things, (would be great on Waffles or pancakes, and on the "Moo-less Chocolate Pie" from Alton Brown.) It was fabulous on the Dark Chocolate German Chocolate cake on this site!
Delicious! Very easy too.
My only change was to use fresh strawberries Otherwise, I followed exactly and this filling is scrumptious! I used it as filling on achieve chocolate cake, but it would be great on a cheesecake, waffles, pancakes, or mixed it to with yogurt. So yummy!
Very easy to make and tastes wonderful. I used 3/4 cup water but left everything else the same. Cooked in 10 minutes and set up great.
it came out a lot thicker than I anticipated but it was good. I would make again.
This turned out perfect as is. Put in the middle of a simple white cake and it was delicious!
Easy to make and tastes amazing!
This recipe thickened up nicely, and it definitely is good to use when you have no filling for a cake on hand. However, even though I only used 1/2 C of sugar, it was still a little too sweet. If you are sensitive to sugary foods, maybe use a bit less sugar at first and flavor more later, or use agave to sweeten it up.
Tasty and easy to make
