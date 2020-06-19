Meyer Lemon Pie

This Meyer lemon pie is a tangy sweet and sour treat. The Meyer lemons make it sweeter than a traditional lemon pie but still keep that citrus kick.

By Melissa Cebrian

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place sugar, eggs, and lemon juice in a blender; blend until smooth, about 3 minutes.

  • Pour melted butter into the blender and blend for 30 seconds more.

  • Transfer lemon filling to pastry shell.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until filling is just set, 30 to 35 minutes. Allow pie to rest until completely set before serving, about 15 minutes more.

Cook's Note:

This is fabulous with vanilla ice cream. It can also be made as 12 mini pies — line the shells up on a baking sheet, pour in filling, and bake for 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
316 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 42.9g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 85mg; sodium 184.1mg. Full Nutrition
