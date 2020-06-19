Meyer Lemon Pie

Taking in all reviews, thought I would put all tips together and see how it comes out. Very easy, beats using the stove method, loved it! Here it goes; I used a Trader Joe's pie crust. Pre-baked it for about 10 min & did egg wash and sprinkled some Turbinado sugar along the edges of crust for a little browning and crunch. I also preheated a flat baking sheet before placing pie pan on top to help cook bottom of crust. Used a tart pan, for visual effect. Sprayed it with oil. I find it browns the crust a little. The filling, used the Meyers lemons, I used an organic sugar, cut out 1/2 c. Will cut down a tad more next time I make it. I also added 3 tbs Red Mills Tapioca flour, for a little thickening, a pinch of salt, 1 tbs reg. lemon rind as well as Meyers. Followed the cooking directions. The only thing I didn't know if it was normal, my pie had little air holes all over top. Not sure if I cooked it too long or not enough or is that the norm. Anyone else experience this? My man loved it, he didn't think it was too sweet.