Meyer Lemon Pie

I added a teaspoon of fresh lemon zest to the filling. After the pie had cooled, I spread Cool Whip over the top. I swear, I could eat a vat of this lemon pie filling. It's like a mixture of lemon curd and the filling from lemon meringue pie (which is the same thing, I guess). Delicious!
I used the juice from regular lemons and one tangerine,to make it like Meyers lemons, since I could not get them. Not sure what happened, but the filling was so thin (like water) that when I poured it into the pie shell, the pastry must have absorbed the liquid. After cooking and setting, the pie was about 1/2 inch deep. The crust was soggy and stuck to the pie pan. I gave it three stars, because despite how horrible it looked, the taste of the filling was delicious. Will have to figure out something else to make with the filling.
This was very tasty! I followed the recipe exactly and it was delicious. I think the filling should have had at least 1 tsp of cornstarch (to help thicken it) but otherwise it was a great pie. Reminds me of a lemon meringue minus the meringue.
Taking in all reviews, thought I would put all tips together and see how it comes out. Very easy, beats using the stove method, loved it! Here it goes; I used a Trader Joe's pie crust. Pre-baked it for about 10 min & did egg wash and sprinkled some Turbinado sugar along the edges of crust for a little browning and crunch. I also preheated a flat baking sheet before placing pie pan on top to help cook bottom of crust. Used a tart pan, for visual effect. Sprayed it with oil. I find it browns the crust a little. The filling, used the Meyers lemons, I used an organic sugar, cut out 1/2 c. Will cut down a tad more next time I make it. I also added 3 tbs Red Mills Tapioca flour, for a little thickening, a pinch of salt, 1 tbs reg. lemon rind as well as Meyers. Followed the cooking directions. The only thing I didn't know if it was normal, my pie had little air holes all over top. Not sure if I cooked it too long or not enough or is that the norm. Anyone else experience this? My man loved it, he didn't think it was too sweet.
Turned out great and SUPER easy! Having never made a lemon pie before, I chose this recipe because it seemed simple and had good reviews. I followed the recipe, except I used regular lemons and an electric mixer on high speed. This recipe is a keeper for me!
Really loved it. A neighbor gave me the Meyer lemons. I have never even had a lemon pie before. I loved it just the way it was written,nothing added. Just the right amount of lemon. The sugar is the right amount to bring out the lemon flavor not mask it. I only wish I could master whipped cream!
The other reviews were so helpful! I blind-baked the crust for twenty minutes on 350° and added the filling to a hot crust and continued baking at 325°. I added 1/2 tsp corn starch, reduced sugar to 1c, and used two whole eggs and one yolk (I only had XL eggs and I thought 3 whole eggs might add too much liquid to the filling). I would have shared a photo, but there isn't a crumb left! I will definitely be making this again since it only used 2 lemons from a 4lb bag!
Made this PALEO friendly and it was delicious. I made my own coconut flour crust and followed the recipe for the filling with organic ingredients. Then topped it with whipped coconut cream sweetened with a little maple and vanilla. Delicious, low-glycemic and gone!
Wonderful! After reading the reviews, I decided it best to add 1 tsp of cornstarch and the zest of 1 meyer lemon. This recipe is a keeper. Tart and sweet. Great way to use my meyer lemons. I didn't have any whipped cream, but next time I'll be sure to top it off with that.
After reading reviews, I used a store bought crust and pre-baked it for half the recommended time, then brushed the bottom with an egg white to the filling wouldn't make it soggy. Added 1 tsp of corn starch to the sugar mix. Very easy and quick and we loved it.
This is a great recipe! I used 1/2 cup of key lime juice instead of lemon juice so it's a key lime pie rather than lemon pie. I also made my own pie crust with a different recipe instead of using a pastry shell (we may not have a pastry shell on hand). But anyways, it is a wonderful recipe. It's a lot of fun to make and eat!
This is a funny little recipe, but I needed a pie quickly so I decided to try it. I would probably make it again although it didn't look especially pretty. A few notes: I used the juice of 2 regular lemons, added 1 tsp lemon zest and cut back on the sugar by 1/4 cup. The filling seemed a little scanty for my 9" pie plate, so I added an extra egg and 1 Tbsp of butter. Next time I might make even more filling. I used a regular flour-and-lard pie crust and didn't have any trouble with the filling leaking into the crust. Also, I served this with whipped cream and fresh strawberries after a big dinner and it seemed to go down well. Thanks
This pie was a huge success. I made it for a pie themed event and amidst the heavy chocolates and the predictable pumpkins its slightly tart taste was a smash. Also, the bright yellow color and lightly browned, gently waved crust made it visually unique. I did make a few little changes. I used slightly less sugar, a bit more butter, and added some lemon zest into the filling. A word of caution: the pie did take longer than the recipe says to fully cook.
This is one of the BEST lemon pies I've ever eaten or made. I couldn't get Myers lemons but the regular lemons were perfect! The only thing I added was lemon zest. I made it for Thanksgiving and I'll be making it again for Xmas!!!
This has become a standard, and people now give me their extra Meyer lemons hoping for a pie in return. The basic recipe works great, but it's evolved here a bit: two good sized Meyer lemons give the amount of juice needed, and then I add the zest from both of them. I use frozen whole wheat pie shells, and bake for 40-45 minutes until the crust is slightly browned and the filling has formed that lovely slightly-browned sugar crust. This last time, (posted photo) I used two 6" shells, same timing. I've tried adding the cornstarch and could see no difference in the thickening or set up.
This was so delicious and super easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly and my family loved it! I've made it a few times with some minor adjustments to thicken up the filling, I reduced the sugar to 1 cup, added both lemon and lime juice, and a 1/3 cup of shredded coconut. Disappears every time :)
I have also added lime juice & zest to the filling. I have made this recipe 4 times. The first time it came out perfect. I used my magic bullet to mix it. The next time I tried my stand mixer on high, hut it didn't get the fluff needed with the mixture (the egg component in the filling needs whipping fast & at least 3 minutes). The other times I have used a ninja mixer or immersion blender. It's a nice combination of sweet & tart!
With the exception of using meyer lemon juice, which I didn't have, I followed this recipe exactly and it was a failure. No preference from the author as to what kind of crust should be used was provided, so I used what I had, which was one of those ready made graham cracker crusts in a 9-inch pan. The pie filling (and I use the term "filling" loosely since it had consistency of water before baking) seemed to have soaked through the graham cracker pie crust during baking, gluing what was left of the pie crust to the aluminum pan. The result was a mere half-inch thick lemon pie that was not serveable because it had to be scraped off of the pan. Given that the resulting pie was so thin, I question the quantities of ingredients. I'm pretty confident that the outcome would not have been different had I used actual meyer lemon juice. What could be salvaged and did not stick to the pan tasted okay.
I used 1 cup of sugar, added zest, and 2tsp cornstarch. Also, I tore apart ready made pie crust and lined four ramekins for mini pies. I sprayed the ramekins with butter spray first and the pies released easily. Cooked about 30 minutes. Turned out perfect. Set nice and firm. Everything was great, but I think I will use the full amount of sugar next time. Definitely needs the whipped topping, too.
I made it just like the recipe. I put it in a 9 inch pie plate. I was great. Next time I will put whip cream on top prior to serving since there was room to spare on top. Or...I will use a 8 inch pie plate. Thank you for the recipe.
I advise using only one cup of sugar and if not less sugar then more lemon juice. I'm 10-14 and I made this all by myself so it isn't difficult at all, even for beginners. I even used a homemade crust recipe that is also on this page! I love this recipe and I would definitely make it again!
Made pie as stated with a homegrown Meyer Lemon the size of a grapefruit - actually have enough juice for another one. Guests and I thought it was wonderful - served with vanilla ice cream - strongly suggest you do as well.
When I made the first batch, it was obvious this wouldn't fill a 9" pie shell. So, I made a double batch. I was really concerned about how liquid it was and remembered seeing some reviews where they added cornstarch or tapioca. I did as well. I'm not sure if it would have been needed. I used 1 tsp for the double batch. I put an egg wash on the pre-baked shell. It helped , but it was still soggy. The flavor of this recipe and the ease makes it a keeper. I like that the whole egg is used in the filling. Next time, I think I might cook the lemon filling on the stove and then put into the shell - leave out the baking. Then I could also test whether it needed an extra thickener. More Meyers from the tree are awaiting! Does anyone have any tips on how to avoid a soggy crust?
I use one whole lemon cut up and seeded. Fresh lemons are the best! I blend this first. I also add 2 tsps corn starch as the last step. I use between 1 and 11/4 cup of sugar depending on the size of the lemon.
A student gave me Meyers lemons for Christmas. I wanted to try a lemon dessert for my Christmas Eve Italian Night. This recipe seemed simple enough to try and so I made it. Only difference is that I didn’t quite have enough sugar on hand to do the full amount. No problem, Absolutely delicious pie and perfect with vanilla ice cream to finish off my lasagna and spagghetti with meatball meal! It’s a keeper. Next time I’ll make it by multiplying recipe 1 & 1/2 times to get more filling in the pie.
Easiest recipe to follow. I was almost afraid the mixture was too thin to congeal, but once it finished baking that worry was completely unfounded. The filling was neither too thick nor too thin. Great Pi day pie. Yummy!
I have made this pie dozens of times, exactly following the recipe, and in the past it always turned out great. But recently, something has changed and the filling seems to separate, causing a bubbly crust to form on the top and leaving the filling somewhat thin. It used to brown nicely on top and had a smooth consistency. I have been using the exact same technique and ingredients. It's not the oven temperature, which is the same, but the bubbles form on top when I pour the filling into the pie shell, and when it bakes, the top is crusty. Also, it smells strangely "eggy." Can somebody help me???
I added tsp of cornstarch and 1/3 cup coconut and it was well received and quickly gone. Next time I'll double and make two!!!
There are several major things wrong with this recipe. This recipe does not work as written. Major adjustments are needed. I will not use this recipe again nor would I recommend it. First of all, there is no thickening agent, so it never sets. I'm not a baker but even I should've known better! It needs cornstarch or flour, or something! Secondly, it was way too tart, not enough sugar for the amount of lemon juice that the recipe calls for. Again, I should have known better! And lastly, the amount of liquid that it yields fills two 9 inch pies, not one.
I used my own crust (1/2 shortening and 1/2 butter), and baked this in a standard Pyrex 9 inch pie pan. I increased all ingredients by 50%, using 4 large eggs. I added a tablespoon of lemon zest and 2 teaspoons of corn starch. The pie took about 40 minutes to cook. We topped it with whipped cream. Delicious!
This was simple and easy! I have a Meyer Lemon tree so this recipe is a blessing. What an easy pie to bring to a party or gathering of any kind. I now know that I need to double the serving size. I would rather have left over filling then not enough. Also glad my husband was there to rescue me on the fluid size conversion. I will be making this recipe again and I will post a picture.
I was looking for something quick to make and I had a pie shell I needed to use. Dumb me didn't know Meyer lemon was a type of lemon. Anyway I just used jarred lemon juice. It was really good! I added one tsp of corn starch. It is thin. Maybe double it next time. I had a can of spray whipped cream so topped it with that.
Unfortunately to type anything I have to give one star. It should have none! Think this is a JOKE recipe by the way, thanks for wasting my time and money. Whoever made this successfully on here you obviously didn't follow the recipe. Keep your day job whoever posted this!
This is a wonderful pie! The filling is zesty and light. Also, I sprinkled powered sugar on top of the pie when it came out of the oven - very pretty. I put a dollop of fresh whipped cream on each piece when serving - was perfect. I have a very thin and tender pie crust, which matched well with this filling. So easy and so good!
It was only OK because I ran out of white sugar and had to make it with half brown sugar. The brown sugar totally masked the lemon taste, so it was just a pie without much flavor. I used a homemade graham cracker crust and topped it with vanilla ice cream and it was good, but not what I was trying for.
This was good. I made as directed but it was not enough to fill the pie crust, so I doubled the filling. I should have prebaked the crust, as with the thicker filling the bottom crust didn’t bake when the custard was set. Next time I will use a shallow 8” pie crust and prebake it a bit.
Attempted to make this today...it was a soupy mess!!! I looked at the other reviews and cut back on sugar and added cornstarch (1 T). Used frozen pie crusts and cooked for 30 minutes. Did not set so baked for 30 more minutes, still not done. It made enough for two pies and then I noticed I forgot the butter. Added the butter to the second batch and still soupy. I then dumped both pies in a saucepan and cooked with more cornstarch and more sugar. Poured into one pie crust and it's baking now. I will give an update, but I'm not holding out any hope with the way it's gone so far.
This is the easiest pie and so delicious. I used a sweet dough crust, one cup of flour, one cup of sugar, one egg, one stick of very soft butter. Add extra flour until you can handle the dough. I have a big tree full of Meyer lemons that I have let people come and pick all they want and still have a full tree of lemons.
I followed the recipe exactly as written and it turned out heavenly. The lemons I used were very ripe, (orange in color) and sweet. Next time I'll cut back just a smidgen on the sugar if they're that ripe but regardless, a little whipped cream cut the sweetness and we're both salivating, waiting to have another piece of pie.
