Easy Raisin Sauce for Ham

Rating: 4.47 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe came from my mother. Has always been one of my favorites! VERY easy...and inexpensive too! This is wonderful added to the top of the ham the last 30 minutes of the cooking time, or you can simply serve it with the ham in a small bowl. I hope you enjoy it.

By LISA34LISA

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water to a boil in a saucepan.

  • Stir raisins into water, reduce heat to medium, and boil until very tender, about 5 minutes.

  • Whisk brown sugar, cornstarch, and salt into raisin mixture and simmer until thickened, about 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Add cornstarch very slowly to avoid lumps forming.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
77 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 20.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 5.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
shelly
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2014
It is an wonderful and tasty recipe. Read More
Helpful
(15)
deborah
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2014
Delicious and easy! I added 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon for a little more flavor. Mmmmmmm good. Read More
Helpful
(10)
punkster
Rating: 4 stars
12/31/2014
Jim liked Read More
Helpful
(2)
Janice Weems
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2015
I added a pinch of cinnamon a pinch of ground cloves 2 pinches of nutmeg and a small squirt of yellow mustard. Delicious. Read More
Helpful
(1)
mike
Rating: 3 stars
12/25/2014
Pretty good first time cooking this one Read More
Helpful
(1)
Andrea Harkin
Rating: 5 stars
10/12/2016
I LOVE it!! I am not a fan of raisins nor really sweet Sauces but this recipe is FANTASTIC!! It is so easy and has a perfect not-too-sweet flavor! I will always make this on holidays Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kenneth Kulisch
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2016
I will definitely make it again. It tasted exactly like the raisin sauce my Grandma used to make. Delicious!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Cindy Hughes
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2018
my picky sister loved it!! Read More
Margot Kovacs Fulmer
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2021
I added two tsp of lemon juice. The sauce was delicious! Read More
