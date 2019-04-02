Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes with Ham
Creamy sauce with a mild cheese flavor baked in with ham and peas. This recipe is really easy and I have never had anyone not like it. Plus it's affordable.
The taste was really good and the meal was filling. However, it took more than 2 hours to cook rather than 1 hr and 15 minutes. I suggest cooking the potatoes and then, make the dish. If it had not been for that, I would have given five stars..Read More
Knowing our taste, added some carrots, celery and mushrooms. I can't say this was my favorite. However, I do think it would make the good filling for a pot pie, but as a casserole I wasn't thrilled. Just left some of my tastebuds unfulfilled.Read More
My family loved this recipe. I did make a couple of changes I used 8 oz of sharp cheddar and fresh garlic. For those of you who have never made a cheese sauce before you do need to sauté the onions (and fresh garlic if you choose) first then mix in flour and spices then slowly add the milk then cheese. A whisk works best to stir the sauce. Sauce is ready when the cheese is completely melted.
First time making this, I took it to a pot luck and not a drop was left. On dishes like this, I seldom measure so I know I added a lot more cheese but was careful with the garlic powder. Two easy tricks: Just mix the potatoes with the cheese mixture and put it all in the crock pot. Then I poured the mushroom sauce on top and worked it through the dish. Saves a lot of unnecessary fussing. Also, I put the entire dish in the microwave for 20 minutes. It ensured that the potatoes were fully cooked without pre-cooking them. I let it cook the full 4 hours which made it cheesy. This is a keeper - winter or summer.
This is a great recipe- I didn't change a thing. I'm so glad to find one that doesn't include a cream of _____ soup in the ingredient list. Thanks for sharing this, Suz!
Tasty and easy recipe! A great way to use up left over ham and cheeses. I didn't have 1/4 pound of cheddar so I threw in the last small chuck of cheddar I had, a bit of Havarti I needed to use up, and chunk of colby jack. Fantastic! I will definitely make this again!
I did change a few things, but the basics of this recipe are great! (As a side note, I did not taste the completed dish as I'm vegan, but made it for my husband, who raved over it). I fried four slices (chopped) of thick-sliced bacon, drained, and set aside. I then fried my ham slices in the bacon drippings to caramelize them for extra flavor. For the sauce, I added the bacon along with the other ingredients. I omitted the peas, used 1/4 tsp. of both garlic and onion powders. I didn't have any cheddar, so I used a 2 C. bag Mexican cheese shredded blend. I also used a whole medium/large onion, instead of a 1/2 C. So, in essence, all I did was add bacon, a little extra seasoning, and extra cheese. I baked it for about 1 hour 15 min., and my husband said the potatoes were cooked perfectly- cooked, but not falling apart. Oh, and I left the skins on the potatoes (used organic). I did as another reviewer said and poured half the sauce over the first layer, the other half over the top of the whole thing. I took the foil off about the last 45 minutes or so, and it browned up great. Thanks for the great recipe!
Our whole family of 7 loved this! Had scaled it to feed 13 or so. and there's only a small bowl's worth left to put up. Only things done differently were: layering the sauce and using a bag of mixed veg. As we are currently broke as a joke, we made this with powdered milk, dried minced onions (put in w/ sauce) and a really plain, cheap, fully-cooked boiled- type ham. Unbelievable! Put it all in my biggest glass baking dish, upped the temp to 375, and it cooked perfectly in 1 hr. Thanks for the recipe, we will be making this again!
I am so excited about this recipe. I followed it to a T. If you are tempted to sauté the onion I would advise against it--the raw onion adds so much flavor while it's baking and it softens while cooking. It's also not necessary to toss the ingredients first--they all blend together while cooking and as you serve it out. With out a doubt this will be my new go-to. It might be fun to add some bread crumbs to the top sometimes but really it isn't necessary at all!
Easy and good comfort food on a cold night! I was rushed for time, so I sliced the potatoes and threw them in the microwave for about 10 minutes while preparing the rest of the ingredients and sauce. Also put the onions in with the sauce to make sure they were tender. Baked at 400 for 45 minutes and potatoes were perfect. Also added a little leftover crumbled bacon to the top before baking - yummy. Sprinkled a little cheddar on top before serving.
I just tried this recipe out last night and it was delicious. My fiance absolutely loved it and apparently got up and ate the leftovers for his midnight snack! The recipe was easy to make and I did make a few adjustments due to what ingredients I had on hand. I used Kielbasa turkey sausage instead of ham and I also used a can of peas instead of frozen, but everything worked great. I will definitely make this one again.
I made this tonight with leftover Honey Baked Ham from Christmas and it was delicious! My whole family loved it. I followed the recipe exactly except added additional sprinkled cheese on top. The cooking time was spot on for me but I cut my potatoes very thin. I did as another reviewer suggested and put half the sauce in between the layers. I'm not sure why someone would have a problem with the sauce separating other than they did not make the roux correctly. I suggest melting the butter, adding the flour and cooking it for a minute before adding the rest of the ingredients for the sauce. The instructions don't really say this for those who don't know. You can easily switch out different meats and veggies making this a very versatile recipe.
I made the recipe as-is and it was delicious! I know a lot of people had issue with cook time and I wonder if it's the type of potatoes you use? My family prefers yukon golds, but they are much softer than a russet. Perhaps that's the difference in cook time!
The whole family loved this! I didn't put the peas or onions in (picky kids) & it was still great. I also poured sauce over each layer. Will definitely make again.
Delicous! even more traditional: Skip the peas- use 3 c. ham, 1 whole onion. Skip the paprika on top- use 2 tbsp. breadcrumbs w 1 tbsp. butter and 1/8 tsp. parsley. Make sure you have 3 qt. dish to bake in, its Very Big. 1st day serving is the best, little dry the 2nd day, but still really good.
I love this and it's great because you can change it by either adding different meats or no meat at all. A new fave in our house.
Really Yummy - wishing I had doubled the recipe as I have no leftovers! I like salt, so I added a little garlic salt and reading previous reviews, let it cook for an hour and a half and it was perfect! I also reserved a little cheese to top it with. Great way to use up leftover ham!
I would give this 4.5 stars but I rounded up. Definitely yummy comfort food. My husband loved it and the two of us finished a huge pan in two days. I didn't use any peas because I am alergic but it still turned out fine. The only downfall was I couldnt get it to brown as much as I would have liked. I let it bake with the foil off for about 25 minutes and it still didnt brown. Still super delicious, cheesy, and tender. Will make again
Awesome recipe! Didn't change a thing. :)
Excellent. Made to recipe specifications except no peas.
Sliced (unpeeled) potatoes thin, and used a whole large onion (we like onions!). No sauteeing or precooking. Directions don't say when to add parsley flakes, but I added it with the garlic powder and peas, etc. into the sauce. I cooked the sauce down for 7 minutes to thicken as directed, and poured over the top. Everything turned out perfect in the 1hour 15minutes specified. EDIT: Oh, the 25 minute prep time is a joke -- give yourself at least 45 minutes to slice/chop the potatoes, onions and ham AND then to make the sauce. It will be worth it though.
I baked this at 400 degrees for 1.5 hours and my potatoes came out perfect. Had I done 350 I am sure it would have taken 2 hours to cook through. Great taste, my husband loved it!
Love it! Brought it to work pot luck and everyone loved it! Some even asked for the recipes. I kept everything the same except I substitute the ham to bacon, took out the peas, and didn't add the parsley and paprika. Oh also because I wanted it a little creamier I added an extra 1/4 cups of milk. Turned out beautiful & very tasty!!!! LOVE LOVE IT! Forgot to add that it is super easy & quick to make. Leave overnight in the refrigerator before baking! It makes all the difference, trust me!
Gave 5 stars even though I feel it was a little weak with amounts of spices added. I had to up the salt, pepper, garlic and onion powders substantially. This was a fantastic way to use pretty basic ingredients. Other than upping the spices, I also changed the method of cooking, otherwise, we would've been eating too late at night. I cut the potatoes, onions and ham into small chunks, parboiled the potatoes, then melted the butter in a large stew pot and steamed the onions and potatoes until cooked. At the same time, I made the sauce as recommended in a sauce pan. When the potatoes and onions were cooked through, I tossed in the ham and mixed in, then I added the sauce and stirred that through. That's when I noted that it was kind of bland and more than tripled the garlic and onion powders and doubled the black pepper and salt. No baking involved at all. This was really tasty and a lot quicker than the original recipe would've been. Thanks very much!
Great!
Excellent!!!!
wish it was a little bit thicker and cheesier next time i'll add extra cheese on the top for trhe last 10mins
This was a great recipe to start with, but next time I won't follow it as written. The onions took longer to cook than the potatoes, so I will put the onions in with the butter in the skillet before I make the white sauce next time. this also had too much black pepper for my taste, so I may cut that in half next time. I'd rather add more on my plate if need be.
Loved this. I didn't have any ham or peas but it was just fine. I was worried about the sauce separating as another reviewer mentioned so I googled for solutions. One was to add mustard as an emulsifier. I added about 1 heaped tsp of dry mustard and all was fine. It also added a great flavor. Additionally I sprinkled some parmesan in the mix and on top along with the paprika. It took 2 hours but my oven is from the Flinstone era so most things do take a bit longer. Thanks for the recipe, will make often!
I upped the onion powder and garlic powder to a tsp each and it gave it really good flavour! We loved it
I loved the flavor. I did have to bake it longer than an hour and a half though. This is definitely a keeper. Thanks!
Made it without peas as that is what my family requested... Baked it for about 1 hr 45 minutes total. Awesome.
I've made this a couple times now; I use smoked ham steak, sharp cheddar, and sprinkle each layer of Yukon Gold potatoes with a pinch of cayenne. Other than that, the only major change I make is using minced onion (~2 teaspoons in the sauce) in place of BOTH the powder and raw onion. Rave reviews both times!
5 stars for sure. Make sure you know how to make a roux, as other reviewers noted, and the cooking time definitely depends on the type of potatoes you use and how thin you slice them. Just keep on checking them with a fork as the time comes close. Nice basic recipe that you can exchange meat/veggies/cheese for your own variations.
I cooked it exactly as directed and the family loved it.
My family LOVED this meal! They have requested it for every week.
I too think this is a wonderful recipe and turned out delicious. It did take about an hour and 45 min to bake for me.
Super recipe! Took the advice and pre-cooked the potatoes a little in the microwave. I usually don't modify a recipe my first time out, but I always add nutmeg and cayenne pepper to a white sauce, and I love some dill seed with potatoes, so with these additions, my casserole is almost gone with only 3 eaters. Will definitely make again! Thanks, Gai!
Didn't make any changes, love this easy, tasty recipe.
It would be 5 stars but I feel that the baking time is too short. Very delicious and we all liked it. If you would correct the baking time, or give instructions to boil or microwave the potatoes first (easy way: slice them in a food processor so they are very thin, and microwave for about 15 minutes while you make the sauce), it would be a 5 star recipe. Thanks for a great recipe!
The photo doesn't do it justice. I changed the directions when I made it. I added the butter to a fry pan and cooked onions, then added flour, cooked it for a minute then added the milk and stirred till it starts to thicken then added the cheese. It always turned out perfectly , a great way to use left over ham
My whole family enjoyed this. I left the peas out, because I didn't have any. After reading other reviews, I added one teaspoon garlic powder, and 1/4 teaspoon onion powder. Kept everything else the same. I will keep this in the rotation for sure! Oh, I also baked this at 400 for 1 and 1/2 hours, uncovering for the last 45 minutes. Delicious.
Loved it! I made two pans of this for a pig roast and both pans were gone! I thought I would slave in the kitchen all day making this, but, actually after you get all the potatoes sliced your good to go. I acutally let the skin on. I will be using this recipe instead of going out and buying the boxes of scalloped potatoes. The only thing I did different was add bacon. I will try the ham pieces next time.
Two hours in the oven did the trick!
My husband and I both enjoyed this recipe and I will make again. My only complaint is that it took well over an hour to cook and I definitely don't think I sliced the potatoes too thick. After an hour with the foil on in the oven, I took it out and microwaved it for about 10-15 more minutes to finish cooking the potatoes (we were rushed on time and couldn't wait for oven to finish cooking). Next time I will partially cook the potatoes prior to layering in dish. I was also concerned that the potatoes on the bottom layer would not get cheese on them as the directions indicate to just pour over top however during cooking the cheese became bubbly and filled in everywhere so there is no need to take the time to layer the cheese sauce.
used whole small onion and used half a bag of cheddar and half a bag of Colby jack cheese. did not put in onion powder bc didn't have any on hand and baked for 20 min longer than directions
Really liked this recipe. We had left over ham from Christmas dinner so I boiled a few potatoes for about 5 minutes then removed from heat & cooled down. Once cool I sliced the potatoes, diced the left over ham and added the remaining ingredients. I did omit the peas (as I had none in the house) and added an extra 1/2 cup of cheddar cheese into the recipe. By cooking the potatoes slightly it only took about 45 minutes to cook then another 10 to brown on top.
I made a few changes: I microwaved the potato and carrot slices for 5 mins. I added carrots for color and flavor. I sauteed diced bacon and then added the onion to the browned bacon until onion was soft. Added 1 large clove chopped garlic to the softened onions and sauteed for another 30 seconds. I put the onion mixture into a bowl and added butter to the pan along with flour and stirred until flour was cooked. Then I added the 2 cups heated milk and whisked until thickened. After it was thickened I added the salt, pepper, garlic powder, 1 T fresh parsley (could have used more). 8 oz of sharp cheddar cheese. I forgot the paprika,but will use that next time. I will add either broccoli and/or celery next time. I really like alot of veggies. Since the potatoes were microwaved and the milk mixture hot, it only took 40 mins to brown. Thank you to Suz Boyd for such a good recipe.
Delicious! I halved the recipe and it still took an hour.
I was running late, so I sliced the potatoes pretty thin, about 1/8", and bumped the temp up to 375 degrees. After an hour it was nicely done, I just turned on the broiler for a couple of minutes to brown it. I didn't have any mild cheddar, so I tried half sharp cheddar and half Swiss cheese. Came out great! I think other cheeses would work well too. Maybe pepper jack next time! I was out of parsley and paprika, but didn't miss them.
This recipe should be illegal it's so addictive. right texture and flavor. I couldn't resist adding canned green beans to the top of this as well.
This was an excellent recipe and so very flavorable. I made it exactly as stated. The only issue I had was I wasn't sure what it was supposed to look like. Is this like a casserole? Mine came out a little soft on top and it was served like a very thick stew. Either way it was totally delicious!
This was a good tasting recipe with easy to follow directions. The only thing I might recommend is using a bigger pan; I used a 2-qt. rectangle dish and it boiled over the edges.
This recipe is really easy and very tasty. My family does not like peas or ham so I left them out and didn't change anything else. It was great!
This turned out great. Everyone ate this at a barbecue, and I was asked for the recipe many times. I will make this again.
Had left over ham from Easter dinner and made this recipe - came out fantastic. Did use fresh garlic and onion rather than powder. I tried to add some sauce to each layer of potatoes. Like other reviewers has to cook longer than suggested, will up the temp next time.
My husband & I LOVED this!! I had left over smoked ham from Thanksgiving.I left out the peas.I used Colby-jack cheese,& sharp cheddar.I used about 1/2 cup each.I poured the sauce over the first layers of potatoes & ham.Then also on top .I had added the onions directly into the sauce as it was being heated too.I think it made the onion flavor more evenly dispersed through the casserole.And no fear of them being under cooked.OH! I read some reviews how the potatoes were not fully cooked so I boiled my cut up potatoes about 8 minutes first!Baked at 375 for 30 minutes(as the potatoes were already boiled)This was a delicious dish!
I couldn't find my scalloped potato recipe so I did a search and found this one. It will be my new regular recipe. I like that the simple white sauce is cooked first and poured over the potatoes after the cheese is melted in it. I was in a little bit of a time bind so I put the casserole dish in the microwave while the white sauce thickened and the cheese melted. I was able to get it on the table in under an hour. I didn't have ham on hand so I used a handful of real bacon bits in each layer; that might be a regular occurrence, too.
This is a delicious twist to the usual scalloped potatoes and ham. The addition of the frozen peas really added a lot of flavor to this dish. I made this dish as written, with the exception of peeling the potatoes. I scrubbed them really well and the proceeded to slice them. The end result was a nice creamy dish that I served with a lettuce salad and ‘Hasselback Biscuits’ from AR. We had a delicious meal that I will be making again. Thanks Suz Boyd for sharing your version of Scalloped Potatoes and Ham.
My husband loved this. I wasn't in the mood for the peas, so I left those out. It was tempting to add more cheese, but I'm glad I followed the recipe. Very good.
Fantastic. This is one of those simple all-in-one meals that everyone devours. No undercooked potatoes here: use the foil, slice potatoes very thin, bake 45 minutes covered, fifteen minutes uncovered.
Great recipe. I used American cheese instead of cheddar because it's what I had on hand. I also didn't put in the peas because I didn't have any. Also I ended up having to use a larger baking dish so I increased my milk to 3 cups and adjusted all the sauce ingredients accordingly. This was really delicious and I will make it again. Can't wait to try it with the cheddar cheese and peas. I'm also thinking of trying it with Swiss cheese. Ham and Swiss go so well together. Thank you Suz Boyde for a great and easy recipe.
My family loved this. I made no real changes, but did cut down on the onion for a more kid appealing dish. Everybody from the toddler to my husband asked for seconds! Very good and easy to put together! Cooked in exactly the time the recipe said it would. Very good and definitely a keeper! Thanks!
I preboiled the sliced potatoes to a softer consistency so I could reduce the baking time 50%. I also skipped the peas and just went with onion powder rather than adding the raw onion. Plus we used a Swiss rather than cheddar cheese. I had to drain off a little extra water (result of the boiling?) halfway through but they turned out great! My kids don't like much in the way of potato casseroles but they ate these and my parents, who were over for dinner, really liked them too.
I followed this recipe exactly as written. It was pretty good...hubby went for a second helping, and 1 out of 3 kids ate it (typical). I would have to agree with other reviewers that it is a little on the bland side. We definitely added salt and pepper to our individual plates when we ate it. I love peas, but when I make this again, I will probably leave them out. If you like somewhat mushy peas, then go ahead and leave them in. I will also add more cheese next time too. "Cheesy" is in the title of this recipe, but while eating it, you wouldn't think there was any in there. Overall, a good recipe that I will try again with slight modifications.
My wife isn't convinced that scalloped potatoes are any good and I am trying to convince her otherwise. Unfortunately, this recipe didn't help my cause.
This was pretty easy and really good! Definitely a make again dish.
I tried this recipe last night and my family loved it. I didn't have all the ingredients so I improvised. Must be great with ALL the ingredients. Will definitely make again. :)
Used spam instead of ham in this and turned out so well I use it every time now. Also added mushrooms to the Mia
Build a roux first then add the sauce ingredients.
This recipe is really tasty, but needs a longer cooking time and larger dish. Changes made the second time around include: precooking the potatoes, adding broccoli instead of peas, three quart baking dish, less ham, one cup milk and one cup plain yogurt, cornstarch instead of flour, a bit of chicken broth, and saute the onion in butter to sweeten before adding.
This was so good! I added about 1/2 tsp of ground mustard, and I used shredded cheddar plus 1/2 a small block of Velveeta. In the future, I think it would be great with small pieces of broccoli and cauliflower between the potato and ham layers.
Nobody really liked it. I made potato pancakes with the leftovers. Topped with a fired egg. Everybody went crazy over those.
Absolutely scrumptious. However, had the same problem as other respondents, the cooking was over two hours.
Good recipe, my husband really liked it. I usually follow the recipes exactly as written, but this time I added 8 ounces of cheddar cheese instead of just 4. Turned out great!
Doubled the recipe, minus the peas. That didn't even sound good in scalloped potatoes. It took WAY longer to cook than would have thought. I know I doubled the recipe, but even with that took 2 1/2 hours covered under the foil and then uncovered for about 20 minutes. Will make again, very good, but plan on a LOT longer for baking time.
One of the best scalloped potato recipes I have had. The ham makes this fantastic.
yumm. I added like 4 slices of fontina cheese into the melted cheese sauce then added 3 more slices to the top of the 1st layer. I doubled the garlic powder and onion powder and the potatoes needed to cook longer than an hour. next time I will bake them for an hour and a half at least or longer.
Loved the recipe! Family enjoyed it as well. Left the ham out and wish I used more cheese. I also would cooked the potatoes first next time I make this.
Too oily
Where does the parsley come in?
I made it just like the recipe. It turned out great. My quest enjoyed it. Thanks.
Good recipe i have done several times - the one thing i did was to microwave the potatoes for about 4 minutes so they would be partially cooked before the main cooking - if you just put in the raw potato slices, the top can burn and the ones on the bottom will be close to raw
My whole family liked this! Tasted delicious. I cut the cheese in half and used nonfat milk to save some calories since I'm on Weight Watchers. I also didn't put the peas in but served them on the side. Leftovers were great for lunch the next day. Definitely will make this again.
I always parboil or parbake the potaoes. It's a great time saver and some of the moisture will cook out of the potatoes resulting in a thicker, creamier sauce. This a great way to use up leftover ham.
This was great, even my picky BF loved it.
I made this dish for my aging parents. It turned out great. I had left over ingredients to make this dish for our family but instead of diced ham I used left over hamburger and mild italian sausage meat. Also I mixed four tablespoons of can of mushroom in with the roux for extra taste. I almost layered in egg noodles with the dish but I decided not to. Next time I will, I think it would be a great addition! Great recipe.
This is the first time I loved a recipe so much that I just had to write a review. Truly fabulous!I omitted the peas but kept everything else the same. Stir the potatoes every half hour or so. Will definitely be a household fave!
Worked out fine with 2 sticks of mozzarella and 2 sticks of pepper jack. Omitted onion powder since it already included onions. Didn't have peas on hand. The all purpose flour ends up clumpy. I'll use Gold Metal Wondera (quick mixing flour in a round blue cardboard container. Which contains wheat and barley flour).
This is delicious! Made exactly like the recipe.
I made this recipe for the first time tonight and my boyfriend and I loved it! I used red skinned potatoes and 2 cups of Sargento Mild Shredded Cheddar cheese. I baked it for an hour and 25 minutes and it turned out perfectly!
Delish!!! Added some bacon.
Used 1\2 the milk
This a super easy dinner and yummy. I added mushrooms as I usually make my scalloped potatoes with mushroom soup. My boyfriend loved it!
I only left out the peas since my husband doesn't like them....it has a great taste!
I tried this with leftover smoked ham and it was awesome. everyone in our family of 6 loved it!
This was a super dish & everyone liked plus I made it as is.
I skipped the peas but added cheese which I’ve never done before, and my daughter let me know it was the best she’s had. For me it seemed to be a comfort food.
This was being paired with a large ham and green beans, so I omitted the ham and the peas in the recipe. I made a larger batch as well so I made extra sauce to put in. Couple of hints that I think make this even better than the original recipe. I used a mandolin to slice the potatoes. It not only made it easier, it solves the problem with cooking time by cutting the thin and uniform throughout the dish. The second thing is that I put some shredded cheddar and some of the sauce between each layer of the potatoes. That is the trick to making this a stand out dish with flavor.
