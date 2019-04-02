Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes with Ham

Creamy sauce with a mild cheese flavor baked in with ham and peas. This recipe is really easy and I have never had anyone not like it. Plus it's affordable.

By Gai Boyd

prep:

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr 25 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Layer half the potatoes, half the ham, and half the onion in an 2-quart baking dish; repeat the layers.

  • Heat milk, peas, flour, butter, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly, until thickened, 7 to 10 minutes.

  • Stir Cheddar cheese into sauce until cheese is melted.

  • Pour sauce over potato and ham mixture; sprinkle with paprika.

  • Cover baking dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until potatoes are tender, about 1 hour.

  • Remove foil and continue baking until lightly browned, about 15 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 17.7g; carbohydrates 31.3g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 58.8mg; sodium 910mg. Full Nutrition
