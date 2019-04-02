Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes with Ham

I did change a few things, but the basics of this recipe are great! (As a side note, I did not taste the completed dish as I'm vegan, but made it for my husband, who raved over it). I fried four slices (chopped) of thick-sliced bacon, drained, and set aside. I then fried my ham slices in the bacon drippings to caramelize them for extra flavor. For the sauce, I added the bacon along with the other ingredients. I omitted the peas, used 1/4 tsp. of both garlic and onion powders. I didn't have any cheddar, so I used a 2 C. bag Mexican cheese shredded blend. I also used a whole medium/large onion, instead of a 1/2 C. So, in essence, all I did was add bacon, a little extra seasoning, and extra cheese. I baked it for about 1 hour 15 min., and my husband said the potatoes were cooked perfectly- cooked, but not falling apart. Oh, and I left the skins on the potatoes (used organic). I did as another reviewer said and poured half the sauce over the first layer, the other half over the top of the whole thing. I took the foil off about the last 45 minutes or so, and it browned up great. Thanks for the great recipe!