Apple Raisin Sauce

A good sauce for pork and chicken dishes.

By CiaChef

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Heat vegetable oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir garlic and shallot in hot oil until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Stir apple cider, chicken stock, raisins, brown sugar, orange segments, thyme sprigs, bay leaf, and cloves into garlic and shallot. Bring to a simmer and cook until sauce is reduced by half, stirring often, 15 to 20 minutes. Season with kosher salt.

Cook's note:

Optional: Thicken with cornstarch slurry while still simmering. In separate bowl add 1 tablespoon of cornstarch and 1/4 cup of cold water; whisk together, then add into sauce to thicken while stirring. Bring back to a simmer. Add more slurry to attain desired thickness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 0.1mg; sodium 129mg. Full Nutrition
