Raisin Sauce for Ham
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 83
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.5g 1 %
carbohydrates: 21.4g 7 %
dietary fiber: 0.5g 2 %
sugars: 17.1g
fat: 0.2g
vitamin a iu: 0.6IU
niacin equivalents: 0.2mg 2 %
vitamin c: 1.5mg 3 %
folate: 1.1mcg
calcium: 16mg 2 %
iron: 0.4mg 2 %
magnesium: 5.7mg 2 %
potassium: 118.6mg 3 %
sodium: 5mg
calories from fat: 1.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
