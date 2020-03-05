Raisin Sauce for Ham

Excellent with your holiday ham. Try mustard sauce alongside as well.

By TerryWilson

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat brown sugar, cornstarch, and dry mustard in a 1-quart saucepan over medium heat and stir until sugar dissolves, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Gradually stir water and lemon juice into brown sugar mixture.

  • Stir raisins into mixture and bring to a boil, stirring constantly, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 0.2g; sodium 5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Alexandra
Rating: 4 stars
04/06/2015
Great with ham. Read More
Alexandra
Rating: 4 stars
04/06/2015
Great with ham. Read More
Susie Bishoff
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2020
It was fabulous, my husband really loved it, so tasty and different. Thank you so much. Read More
