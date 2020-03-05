Spicy Currant Sauce for Ham

Rating: 5 stars

This was the perfect addition to our Christmas ham. We had a currant glaze last year on a ham and we really wanted to have one on our own ham so we were looking for one we could make that would be similar. We omited the vinegar and put in the entire jar of currant jelly which was about 2 cups. We also added an extra 1/2 cup of currants because we liked having a lot of currants. The glaze was delicious and all 7 of my kids ages 8-16 loved it!