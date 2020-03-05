Spicy Currant Sauce for Ham

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This was handed down through the women in my family. We all love it, but I'm always amazed how many guests beg for the recipe saying that they have never tasted anything like it. The cloves and Worcestershire sauce give it a lovely kick. It keeps really well, so can be made days in advance. It is also a great (and easy) holiday gift.

By cinekate

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir brown sugar, dried currants, water, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, butter, salt, black pepper, cloves, and mace together in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally until butter melts, about 10 minutes. Bring to a boil.

  • Stir currant jelly into sauce and return to a gentle boil; reduce heat to low and simmer until currents are slightly plump, 5 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
98 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 1g; cholesterol 2.5mg; sodium 72.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Tosha Nielsen
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2017
This was the perfect addition to our Christmas ham. We had a currant glaze last year on a ham and we really wanted to have one on our own ham so we were looking for one we could make that would be similar. We omited the vinegar and put in the entire jar of currant jelly which was about 2 cups. We also added an extra 1/2 cup of currants because we liked having a lot of currants. The glaze was delicious and all 7 of my kids ages 8-16 loved it! Read More
