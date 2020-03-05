Pineapple Raisin Sauce

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Serve this with warm or cold ham slices. I tweaked several recipes to come up with this one. Make it a day ahead so the raisins can plump. Our family likes a subtle clove flavor, but add more cloves if you like it spicier.

By AUNT MAMIE

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine brown sugar and cornstarch in a saucepan; stir pineapple juice, vinegar, and salt into brown sugar mixture until combined.

  • Bring pineapple juice mixture to a boil, whisking constantly, until sugar dissolves, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Whisk butter and cloves into pineapple juice mixture; stir raisins into mixture. Serve immediately or refrigerate overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
71 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 1g; cholesterol 2.5mg; sodium 34mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Reviews:
Leanie
Rating: 4 stars
05/07/2012
It was very delicious but you can't let it sit at all before serving as it really congealed.
alistair
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2013
Made it without the raisins - Picky Eaters - but it worked out lovely - I saw another review that said it congealed but I did not have that happen as it was piping hot when served - All my Xmas Dinner Guests loved it - Thanks!
Ruthann Berry-Richards
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2018
I didn't have all the pineapple juice required subbed in 1/2 orange juice...wonderful
Virginia Hull Welch
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2019
Followed recipe exactly. Tangy/sweet. Delicious! I'll be making this again and again.
