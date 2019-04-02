Leftover Ham -n- Potato Casserole
This easy, cheesy ham and potato casserole uses up leftover Christmas or Easter ham! It's perfect for a post-holiday breakfast or an easy weeknight dinner. My family looks forward to this classic combination.
Decadently cheesy, crispy, and hearty ham and potato casserole makes for the perfect bite any time of day. This simple, pantry-friendly recipe will win over even the pickiest of eaters with its bold savory flavor. You'll never look at leftovers the same way again — try this top-rated casserole recipe for a delightfully creamy dish that the entire family will enjoy.
How to Make Ham and Potato Casserole
This deliciously down-home dish is too easy not to make. You'll find the full recipe below with step-by-step instructions, but here's what you can expect when you make this top-rated recipe:
Start by bringing potatoes to a boil, then reducing the heat and simmering until they are tender. While the potatoes cook, saute leftover ham and onions in butter until the onions are translucent. Next, make a light roux and swirl in cheddar cheese.
Pour the cheese mixture over ham and potatoes, top with breadcrumbs, and bake until golden brown. Serve piping hot for a luscious bite of breakfast-y goodness that's perfect for both busy weeknights and holiday brunches.
What to Serve WIth Ham and Potato Casserole
Leftover ham and potato casserole is an enticingly cheesy bake that pairs well with a range of dishes. Try serving it with asparagus, buttery dinner rolls, or roasted broccoli for a complete, wow-worthy meal.
How to Store Ham and Potato Casserole
Refrigerate leftover casserole in an airtight container (or casserole dish covered in foil) for up to four days. Reheat at 325 degrees F for best results.
Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise
"Awesome way to use leftover ham or another way to eat store-bought ham," raves Debbi. "This recipe is delicious and filling. Shared with neighbors and they loved it too!"
"I added a bit of garlic powder and chili powder to the ham and onions as they were cooking," shares home cook Eva. I also sprinkled crushed rosemary before the bread crumbs. My whole house smells like rosemary potatoes (YUM!) and the taste is phenomenal."
"I made this with leftover ham and veggies from Thanksgiving dinner," says marcra. "My husband is an avid casserole hater and he went back for seconds."
Cook time will depend on the size of your potatoes. When cutting them, try to make the cubes as uniform as possible for best results.