Leftover Ham -n- Potato Casserole

This was really good. I didn't boil the potatoes, I just cubed them and fried them in a skillet with some oil, diced onions, diced peppers, some garlic and a splash or two of chicken broth. Of course, I added salt and pepper to taste. Once the potatoes started to soften I mixed in the cubed ham. When it was done I put it in the casserole dish and topped it with the cheese sauce and breadcrumbs and popped it in the oven. The only thing I would do differently next time is omit the breadcrumbs. I didn't feel like they added anything to the dish and, in the 25 minutes the dish was in the oven, they didn't really brown. So, it was like I just had raw breadcrumbs on top soaking up the cheese sauce. Other than that I will surely be making this again. It was a great use for leftover ham and very yummy!