Leftover Ham -n- Potato Casserole

This easy, cheesy ham and potato casserole uses up leftover Christmas or Easter ham! It's perfect for a post-holiday breakfast or an easy weeknight dinner. My family looks forward to this classic combination.

By SweetT

Decadently cheesy, crispy, and hearty ham and potato casserole makes for the perfect bite any time of day. This simple, pantry-friendly recipe will win over even the pickiest of eaters with its bold savory flavor. You'll never look at leftovers the same way again — try this top-rated casserole recipe for a delightfully creamy dish that the entire family will enjoy. 

How to Make Ham and Potato Casserole

This deliciously down-home dish is too easy not to make. You'll find the full recipe below with step-by-step instructions, but here's what you can expect when you make this top-rated recipe:

Start by bringing potatoes to a boil, then reducing the heat and simmering until they are tender. While the potatoes cook, saute leftover ham and onions in butter until the onions are translucent. Next, make a light roux and swirl in cheddar cheese. 

Pour the cheese mixture over ham and potatoes, top with breadcrumbs, and bake until golden brown. Serve piping hot for a luscious bite of breakfast-y goodness that's perfect for both busy weeknights and holiday brunches. 

What to Serve WIth Ham and Potato Casserole

Leftover ham and potato casserole is an enticingly cheesy bake that pairs well with a range of dishes. Try serving it with asparagus, buttery dinner rolls, or roasted broccoli for a complete, wow-worthy meal. 

How to Store Ham and Potato Casserole

Refrigerate leftover casserole in an airtight container (or casserole dish covered in foil)  for up to four days. Reheat at 325 degrees F for best results. 

Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise

"Awesome way to use leftover ham or another way to eat store-bought ham," raves Debbi. "This recipe is delicious and filling. Shared with neighbors and they loved it too!"

"I added a bit of garlic powder and chili powder to the ham and onions as they were cooking," shares home cook Eva. I also sprinkled crushed rosemary before the bread crumbs. My whole house smells like rosemary potatoes (YUM!) and the taste is phenomenal."

 "I made this with leftover ham and veggies from Thanksgiving dinner," says marcra. "My husband is an avid casserole hater and he went back for seconds."

Editorial contributions by Rai Mincey 

  • Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 1 1/2-quart baking dish.

  • When the potatoes are almost finished, melt 3 tablespoons butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add ham and onion; cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.

  • Drain potatoes; add to the ham mixture and stir to combine. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.

  • Melt remaining 4 tablespoons butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in flour and stir until the mixture becomes paste-like and light golden brown, about 5 minutes.

  • Gradually whisk milk into the flour mixture; season with salt and black pepper. Continue cooking and stirring until thickened, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and stir in Cheddar cheese until melted.

  • Pour cheese sauce over ham and potatoes. Sprinkle bread crumbs over top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until sauce is bubbly and browned, 25 to 30 minutes.

Cook time will depend on the size of your potatoes. When cutting them, try to make the cubes as uniform as possible for best results.

591 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 40.3g; fat 36.8g; cholesterol 107.9mg; sodium 1043.9mg. Full Nutrition
