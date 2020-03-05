Brown Sugar and Mustard Ham Glaze

Easy and delicious glaze for ham. I added a bit more mustard as it was too thick and somewhat grainy as you can see in the photo. It cooked down to a nice syrup though and this is definitely a keeper as this used only 2 ingredients and I always have these on hand! Thanks for sharing.
Simple and lovely. Don't shy away from this one eve though it's not at all complicated. I did this recipe as a part of the Western Region's Faceless Frenzy July 2012.
Not bad for when you need to whip up a fast glaze. I used Dijon mustard, because I thought regular mustard would be too tart and kill all the sweetness from the brown sugar, I was right not to use it. Not something to write home about but it does the job when your in a bind. Could use some tweaking.
This was an easy to prepare glaze for ham and I did make a variation (as well as using Dijon mustard as other reviewers have suggested). I used a small ham and a larger baking dish and after glazing some of the glaze slid to the bottom of the dish and stood a good chance of burning. My Mom suggested adding some orange juice to the baking dish which I did (enough to cover the bottom) and not only did it prevent burning but it made a delicious sauce for the ham! Next time the oj is part of the recipe for me.
Tonight was my first time making ham and I was looking for a simple mustardy glaze -- I decided to take a chance on this one! It's exactly the right blend of salty and sweet, everyone at our dinner party LOVED it! I only made one adjustment, which was to add about 2 teaspoons of maple syrup, just because the original recipe wasn't quite liquidy enough to glaze the ham. Will definitely make this one again!!! :)
I used 2 Tbs Dijon mustard, and 1 Tbs regular. Also added a dash of each ground cloves and nutmeg, and a generous dash of cinnamon. It was very good!
Used regular mustard and it was absolutely delicious! The whole family loved it and begged for the recipe.
This was easy and delicious. I added some pineapple juice which made it very sweet but I simply added more mustard to even out the flavor. A definite do-over.
I used regular yellow mustard and followed the recipe to a T. I did not thin the mixture with more mustard and used it like a wet rub. Once the brown sugar melts, it becomes syrupy and there is plenty of liquid so I don't feel that more mustard needs to be added. Great sweet and sour flavor for a ham.