Brown Sugar and Mustard Ham Glaze

Rating: 4.68 stars
53 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 38
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a recipe that my mother used to use for her holiday baked ham. It is a wonderful sweet and sour glaze. The best part is that you can adjust it to be sweeter by using more brown sugar or sour by using more mustard.

By Adrianna Hill

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 cup glaze
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix brown sugar with mustard in a bowl to make a smooth glaze. If mixture is too thick, stir in more mustard.

Per Serving:
29 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 7.2g; fat 0.1g; sodium 19.5mg. Full Nutrition
~TxCin~ILove2Ck
Rating: 4 stars
08/07/2012
Easy and delicious glaze for ham. I added a bit more mustard as it was too thick and somewhat grainy as you can see in the photo. It cooked down to a nice syrup though and this is definitely a keeper as this used only 2 ingredients and I always have these on hand! Thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(106)

Mrs. T. Davis
Rating: 3 stars
04/11/2012
Not bad for when you need to whip up a fast glaze. I used Dijon mustard, because I thought regular mustard would be too tart and kill all the sweetness from the brown sugar, I was right not to use it. Not something to write home about but it does the job when your in a bind. Could use some tweaking. Read More
Helpful
(69)
Cookin Up A Storm
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2012
Simple and lovely. Don't shy away from this one eve though it's not at all complicated. I did this recipe as a part of the Western Region's Faceless Frenzy July 2012. Read More
Helpful
(79)
Mrs. T. Davis
Rating: 3 stars
04/11/2012
Not bad for when you need to whip up a fast glaze. I used Dijon mustard, because I thought regular mustard would be too tart and kill all the sweetness from the brown sugar, I was right not to use it. Not something to write home about but it does the job when your in a bind. Could use some tweaking. Read More
Helpful
(69)
Barb A.
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2013
This was an easy to prepare glaze for ham and I did make a variation (as well as using Dijon mustard as other reviewers have suggested). I used a small ham and a larger baking dish and after glazing some of the glaze slid to the bottom of the dish and stood a good chance of burning. My Mom suggested adding some orange juice to the baking dish which I did (enough to cover the bottom) and not only did it prevent burning but it made a delicious sauce for the ham! Next time the oj is part of the recipe for me. Read More
Helpful
(28)
11point5
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2013
Tonight was my first time making ham and I was looking for a simple mustardy glaze -- I decided to take a chance on this one! It's exactly the right blend of salty and sweet, everyone at our dinner party LOVED it! I only made one adjustment, which was to add about 2 teaspoons of maple syrup, just because the original recipe wasn't quite liquidy enough to glaze the ham. Will definitely make this one again!!! :) Read More
Helpful
(20)
Bailey
Rating: 4 stars
01/12/2013
I used 2 Tbs Dijon mustard, and 1 Tbs regular. Also added a dash of each ground cloves and nutmeg, and a generous dash of cinnamon. It was very good! Read More
Helpful
(15)
cookingfool!
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2012
Used regular mustard and it was absolutely delicious! The whole family loved it and begged for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(9)
kaymac27
Rating: 4 stars
02/04/2013
This was easy and delicious. I added some pineapple juice which made it very sweet but I simply added more mustard to even out the flavor. A definite do-over. Read More
Helpful
(6)
MrsFisher0729
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2017
I used regular yellow mustard and followed the recipe to a T. I did not thin the mixture with more mustard and used it like a wet rub. Once the brown sugar melts, it becomes syrupy and there is plenty of liquid so I don't feel that more mustard needs to be added. Great sweet and sour flavor for a ham. Read More
Helpful
(6)
