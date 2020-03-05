Brown Sugar and Mustard Ham Glaze

1 of 56

Rating: 4 stars Easy and delicious glaze for ham. I added a bit more mustard as it was too thick and somewhat grainy as you can see in the photo. It cooked down to a nice syrup though and this is definitely a keeper as this used only 2 ingredients and I always have these on hand! Thanks for sharing. Helpful (106)

Rating: 5 stars Simple and lovely. Don't shy away from this one eve though it's not at all complicated. I did this recipe as a part of the Western Region's Faceless Frenzy July 2012. Helpful (79)

Rating: 3 stars Not bad for when you need to whip up a fast glaze. I used Dijon mustard, because I thought regular mustard would be too tart and kill all the sweetness from the brown sugar, I was right not to use it. Not something to write home about but it does the job when your in a bind. Could use some tweaking. Helpful (69)

Rating: 5 stars This was an easy to prepare glaze for ham and I did make a variation (as well as using Dijon mustard as other reviewers have suggested). I used a small ham and a larger baking dish and after glazing some of the glaze slid to the bottom of the dish and stood a good chance of burning. My Mom suggested adding some orange juice to the baking dish which I did (enough to cover the bottom) and not only did it prevent burning but it made a delicious sauce for the ham! Next time the oj is part of the recipe for me. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars Tonight was my first time making ham and I was looking for a simple mustardy glaze -- I decided to take a chance on this one! It's exactly the right blend of salty and sweet, everyone at our dinner party LOVED it! I only made one adjustment, which was to add about 2 teaspoons of maple syrup, just because the original recipe wasn't quite liquidy enough to glaze the ham. Will definitely make this one again!!! :) Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars I used 2 Tbs Dijon mustard, and 1 Tbs regular. Also added a dash of each ground cloves and nutmeg, and a generous dash of cinnamon. It was very good! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Used regular mustard and it was absolutely delicious! The whole family loved it and begged for the recipe. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars This was easy and delicious. I added some pineapple juice which made it very sweet but I simply added more mustard to even out the flavor. A definite do-over. Helpful (6)