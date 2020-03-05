Ham Glaze with Mustard and Pineapple

Rating: 4.93 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

To use, remove ham from oven. Increase oven temperature to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Pour half of mixture over scored ham. Return to oven for 20 minutes. Remove ham and pour on remainder of mixture. Decorate with pineapple slices and bake until golden brown.

By Jeannine McCoy

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 -1/2 cup glaze
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix brown sugar, mustard, pineapple juice, and flour together in a bowl until smooth.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
51 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 0.1g; sodium 12mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (16)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

lovestohost
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2012
I made this glaze and used as a basting sauce for grilled ham cubes. It was delicious! We really enjoyed the light flavor it imparted on the ham. This would be delicious on a baked ham as well. THANKS for the recipe TEACH724! Read More
Helpful
(10)
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
lovestohost
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2012
I made this glaze and used as a basting sauce for grilled ham cubes. It was delicious! We really enjoyed the light flavor it imparted on the ham. This would be delicious on a baked ham as well. THANKS for the recipe TEACH724! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
06/14/2013
I added a little fresh ground pepper to this recipe--I made no other changes. This glaze was AWESOME. Very good. Read More
Helpful
(5)
VoraciousReader
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2013
Great on our ham for Thanksgiving. Very similar to my mother's pineapple glaze. I've also used it to coat chicken before breading it with panko then baking it. Yummy yummy. Great on grilled pork chops too! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Advertisement
Leslie Kress
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2020
Used this glaze on a bone in ham on the BBQ, Wow amazing. Won’t do a ham any other way again. Super moist and fall apart! Read More
Helpful
(1)
AutismMom
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2013
This was excellent! The only thing I added was a half cup of pineapple tidbits to give it some texture. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kris
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2019
Awesome. Added canned pineapple rings too - tasted great. Just used the juice that the pineapples were packed in. I forgot to add the flour but still good. Read More
Advertisement
Carla J Taylor
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2020
This was quite good. Unfortunately, I used cheap canned pineapple in it's own juice for the juice, and it was kind of tasteless. Use the best quality pineapple juice you can. Read More
Lori Proudman-Knoebel
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2019
I used crushed pineapple and simmered cloves in the juice first. Removed cloves added remaining pineapple brown sugar flour and Dijon mustard. It is delectable!!! A yummy ham glaze or dipping sauce for chicken too!! Read More
Poppadude
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2019
EX!!!! Very easy to make and very tasty.... Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022