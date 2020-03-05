Ham Glaze with Mustard and Pineapple

I made this glaze and used as a basting sauce for grilled ham cubes. It was delicious! We really enjoyed the light flavor it imparted on the ham. This would be delicious on a baked ham as well. THANKS for the recipe TEACH724!
I added a little fresh ground pepper to this recipe--I made no other changes. This glaze was AWESOME. Very good.
Great on our ham for Thanksgiving. Very similar to my mother's pineapple glaze. I've also used it to coat chicken before breading it with panko then baking it. Yummy yummy. Great on grilled pork chops too!
Used this glaze on a bone in ham on the BBQ, Wow amazing. Won’t do a ham any other way again. Super moist and fall apart!
This was excellent! The only thing I added was a half cup of pineapple tidbits to give it some texture.
Awesome. Added canned pineapple rings too - tasted great. Just used the juice that the pineapples were packed in. I forgot to add the flour but still good.
This was quite good. Unfortunately, I used cheap canned pineapple in it's own juice for the juice, and it was kind of tasteless. Use the best quality pineapple juice you can.
I used crushed pineapple and simmered cloves in the juice first. Removed cloves added remaining pineapple brown sugar flour and Dijon mustard. It is delectable!!! A yummy ham glaze or dipping sauce for chicken too!!
EX!!!! Very easy to make and very tasty....