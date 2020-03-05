Maple Cinnamon Ham Glaze

Rating: 4.92 stars
53 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 49
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Used this on my Thanksgiving ham and everyone loved it! Great for after cooking the ham, as an extra layer of flavor over the sliced ham. I usually make extra for pouring over the sliced ham and this will by itself cover and glaze a 12-pound ham over the course of the whole cook time to keep the ham moist and tasty.

By Mike Thornton

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
Original recipe yields 20 servings

Directions

  • Stir brown sugar and cinnamon together in a bowl until well combined. Pour in maple syrup and stir until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
52 calories; carbohydrates 13.4g; sodium 2.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (53)

Most helpful positive review

WindyJo
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2012
YUM, I was worried it might taste to "cinnamony" but I shouldn't of worried. This was perfect exactly as said to make. Also SUPER fast and EASY!!! Read More
Helpful
(23)
Reviews:
fuqmaryjane
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2012
My husband looked at me all twitterpated the whole time he was eating this ham! Oh, and the kids ate it, which doesn't usually happen in this house. Awesomeness all around Read More
Helpful
(21)
dlsegar
Rating: 5 stars
04/23/2012
very nice and easy to make Read More
Helpful
(18)
Pilot12
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2016
My family absolutely loved it!! My daughter who loves to critique our Thanksgiving meal, said she thought the glaze was awesome and very tasty. One reviewer said they poured this glaze on the ham before cooking it, so I did as well as save some reserve for the table for guests to add onto their slices of ham. Excellent idea, as this gave it even more flavor. I cooked my ham in a roaster plus added about a cup of water, scored my ham, added whole cloves in between the scores, poured my glaze on trying to get between the scores and finally covered the entire game with aluminum. The flavor of the glaze was very sweet, but with yummy cinnamon flavor. The only bummer was, I should have doubled the recipe so that I could have poured more over the ham before baking and had extra for the leftovers. It is super quick and easy to make. Make sure to use real maple syrup, not pancake syrup. Also heat it up and don't forget to stir it as the brown sugar tends to settle on the bottom, before putting it on the table. Enjoy!!! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Luna0647
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2014
Fantastic and EASY! I dumped this on some thick ham slices in a casserole dish and threw it in the oven. Occasionally I spooned some sauce on top of the ham slices. This might be my new favorite way to eat ham. Read More
Helpful
(5)
rachelann
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2013
I made this glaze for our Christmas Day Ham and What a hit!! Everyone loved it including the pickiest eaters at the table. I will definitely keep this in my recipe file for future holiday hams! No need to add/change anything to this simple glaze. Thank you for sharing!! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Joey Joan
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2013
I agree with all the other reviews nice and easy to make. The cinnamon was not over powering in fact it was flavor enhancing and everyone loved it. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Heather Pickerrell
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2013
Upped the flavor on our smoked ham thanks! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Annieb816
Rating: 4 stars
12/25/2015
Rated for ease of recipe. Have it all put together. Now, do I cook it? Put it on the ham from the beginning, the middle or after it's cooked? using my own judgment Will rate again after we eat. here (heaven help us!!) Read More
Helpful
(3)
