Maple Cinnamon Ham Glaze

My family absolutely loved it!! My daughter who loves to critique our Thanksgiving meal, said she thought the glaze was awesome and very tasty. One reviewer said they poured this glaze on the ham before cooking it, so I did as well as save some reserve for the table for guests to add onto their slices of ham. Excellent idea, as this gave it even more flavor. I cooked my ham in a roaster plus added about a cup of water, scored my ham, added whole cloves in between the scores, poured my glaze on trying to get between the scores and finally covered the entire game with aluminum. The flavor of the glaze was very sweet, but with yummy cinnamon flavor. The only bummer was, I should have doubled the recipe so that I could have poured more over the ham before baking and had extra for the leftovers. It is super quick and easy to make. Make sure to use real maple syrup, not pancake syrup. Also heat it up and don't forget to stir it as the brown sugar tends to settle on the bottom, before putting it on the table. Enjoy!!!