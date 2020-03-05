Maple Cinnamon Ham Glaze

YUM, I was worried it might taste to "cinnamony" but I shouldn't of worried. This was perfect exactly as said to make. Also SUPER fast and EASY!!!
My husband looked at me all twitterpated the whole time he was eating this ham! Oh, and the kids ate it, which doesn't usually happen in this house. Awesomeness all around
very nice and easy to make
My family absolutely loved it!! My daughter who loves to critique our Thanksgiving meal, said she thought the glaze was awesome and very tasty. One reviewer said they poured this glaze on the ham before cooking it, so I did as well as save some reserve for the table for guests to add onto their slices of ham. Excellent idea, as this gave it even more flavor. I cooked my ham in a roaster plus added about a cup of water, scored my ham, added whole cloves in between the scores, poured my glaze on trying to get between the scores and finally covered the entire game with aluminum. The flavor of the glaze was very sweet, but with yummy cinnamon flavor. The only bummer was, I should have doubled the recipe so that I could have poured more over the ham before baking and had extra for the leftovers. It is super quick and easy to make. Make sure to use real maple syrup, not pancake syrup. Also heat it up and don't forget to stir it as the brown sugar tends to settle on the bottom, before putting it on the table. Enjoy!!!
Fantastic and EASY! I dumped this on some thick ham slices in a casserole dish and threw it in the oven. Occasionally I spooned some sauce on top of the ham slices. This might be my new favorite way to eat ham.
I made this glaze for our Christmas Day Ham and What a hit!! Everyone loved it including the pickiest eaters at the table. I will definitely keep this in my recipe file for future holiday hams! No need to add/change anything to this simple glaze. Thank you for sharing!!
I agree with all the other reviews nice and easy to make. The cinnamon was not over powering in fact it was flavor enhancing and everyone loved it.
Upped the flavor on our smoked ham thanks!
Rated for ease of recipe. Have it all put together. Now, do I cook it? Put it on the ham from the beginning, the middle or after it's cooked? using my own judgment Will rate again after we eat. here (heaven help us!!)