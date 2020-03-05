Classic Ham Glaze

Excellent! I added a tablespoon of cinnamon to it and the kids love it!
Just a simple and straight to the point glaze. Seriously no room for error here. Tastes wonderful and super easy.
Loved it! Prepared it exactly as directed, so simple and good!
I hate ham, but my mother-in-law ordered me to make one for Easter dinner (we had it a day early this year). I bought a Costco pre-cooked and pre-sliced ham and used this glaze instead of the one that came in the package with the ham. I made extra glaze and was very, very generous with the glaze when cooking, and also put some out on the table so people could put extra glaze on their ham, if desired (I can only tolerate ham when it has tons of yummy glaze to cover up the hammy taste). OMG -- the ham was DELICIOUS. Everyone commented about how good it was, and my husband said it was better than Honey Baked Ham. This is my new favorite main course to serve when entertaining since it is so darn easy and stress-free.
I made the recipe exactly how it is written. That said, there were no directions on what to do with it! So, after cooking my 6 pound ham (covered) for 30 minutes at 325 degrees I put on the glaze. I recovered and cooked another 30 minutes, but I basted it after 15 to keep it moist. It turned out great! Note: I started with a fully cooked ham.
I didn't have any orange juice, so I substituted with pineapple juice. It was great!! Added some pineapple junks and everyone loved it!!!
Followed directions and put in crock pot on low for 6-8 hrs. Was fantastic.
Outstanding. Reminds me of my mothers glaze. I use it on pork chops and pork roasts as well.
What a great and simple recipe. It turned out to moist and flavorful. I had to use about 1/4 c maple syrup and 1/4 c honey because I didn't have enough honey and it was delicious!
I did not like this recipe. Aside from the lack of instructions, I did not like the taste. The honey flavor was overpowering. Maybe some spices would have helped. I mixed the ingredients, then poured it over the ham. It was runny and didn't stick to it. I baked the ham an additional 15 minutes with the glaze and it all pooled in the bottom of the pan. I had to pour it on the ham like gravy. (which I later regretted when i tasted it) I feel like I should have cooked the glaze in a sauce pan to thicken it first, but that wasn't mentioned in the directions. Safe to say, I will not be making it again.