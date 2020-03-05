Classic Ham Glaze

1 of 76

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! I added a tablespoon of cinnamon to it and the kids love it! Helpful (56)

Rating: 5 stars Just a simple and straight to the point glaze. Seriously no room for error here. Tastes wonderful and super easy. Helpful (43)

Rating: 5 stars Loved it! Prepared it exactly as directed, so simple and good! Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars I hate ham, but my mother-in-law ordered me to make one for Easter dinner (we had it a day early this year). I bought a Costco pre-cooked and pre-sliced ham and used this glaze instead of the one that came in the package with the ham. I made extra glaze and was very, very generous with the glaze when cooking, and also put some out on the table so people could put extra glaze on their ham, if desired (I can only tolerate ham when it has tons of yummy glaze to cover up the hammy taste). OMG -- the ham was DELICIOUS. Everyone commented about how good it was, and my husband said it was better than Honey Baked Ham. This is my new favorite main course to serve when entertaining since it is so darn easy and stress-free. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars I made the recipe exactly how it is written. That said, there were no directions on what to do with it! So, after cooking my 6 pound ham (covered) for 30 minutes at 325 degrees I put on the glaze. I recovered and cooked another 30 minutes, but I basted it after 15 to keep it moist. It turned out great! Note: I started with a fully cooked ham. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I didn't have any orange juice, so I substituted with pineapple juice. It was great!! Added some pineapple junks and everyone loved it!!! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Followed directions and put in crock pot on low for 6-8 hrs. Was fantastic. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Outstanding. Reminds me of my mothers glaze. I use it on pork chops and pork roasts as well. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars What a great and simple recipe. It turned out to moist and flavorful. I had to use about 1/4 c maple syrup and 1/4 c honey because I didn't have enough honey and it was delicious! Helpful (8)