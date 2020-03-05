"Bowl Full of Cherry" Ham Glaze

My family doesn't like turkey, so I was trying to come up with a new way to glaze ham other than the old brown sugar or pineapple glaze. Pieced together a few recipes, did some experimenting, and came out with this. Very tasty!

By Shannon

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir cherry preserves, red wine, brown sugar, and allspice together in a saucepan.

  • Place over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to low, stirring often, until glaze thickens, about 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If you want a thinner glaze, add some extra wine or orange juice until it's to your taste. For a thicker glaze, add a tablespoon of cornstarch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 50.8g; fat 0.1g; sodium 9.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

tstapendra
Rating: 5 stars
06/14/2012
good Read More
Helpful
(5)
Heather Tushner
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2012
I made this and everyone loved it. I would recommend it more for the fall or winter. It just has that type of flavor to it. Read More
Helpful
(5)
JOANNEH2
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2014
Oh this is a wonderful glaze my family loved it and now it's been added to our list for large parties and gathering as we usually get a very large ham thank you for sharing we love it Read More
Helpful
(2)
Grandpop
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2016
Easy and quick and it was very well received by all that had it. Thanks for the post. Also tried this as a topping for vanilla ice cream. Trust me on this one it was well received as well. Read More
Big Andy A
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2018
Made this for tonight s Easter ham. I wanted something different from the usual pineapple or raisin glaze and this was perfect. I didn t make any substitutions with ingredients but the proportions were just eyeballed until it seemed right. A keeper. Read More
Lee Plumb
Rating: 5 stars
02/13/2019
I made this last Easter for my church potluck. People raved and demanded the recipe. I have already been asked if I will be bringing the ham and cherry glaze for this coming year. Read More
Mary
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2016
Made it exactly as the recipe says. Everyone said it was different than anything they had ever tasted AND everyone absolutely LOVED it!!!! I don't think I'll ever use a different glaze recipe again! Read More
Annie C
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2015
Used this on a ham yesterday in a pre-Christmas trial. It sure turned out well! Both husband and adult son commented on how good it was. I did add a little cinnamon and clove. Thanks!! Read More
