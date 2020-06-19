Chef John's Boston Cream Pie

83 Ratings
  • 5 45
  • 4 20
  • 3 7
  • 2 8
  • 1 3

This is my quick and easy version of Boston's Parker House Hotel's famous cake — Boston Cream Pie, made conveniently with cake mix and glazed on top with beautiful chocolate ganache.

By Chef John

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
16 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
5 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray two 8-inch cake pans with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Stir yellow cake mix, 3 eggs, water, and vegetable oil in a bowl until moistened. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed for 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally.

  • Divide cake batter between the two prepared cake pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cakes have risen and are lightly golden brown, 33 to 38 minutes. Check for doneness after 25 minutes. A toothpick inserted into the center of the cakes should come out clean. Allow cakes to cool for about 10 minutes before removing from the pans. Cool cakes completely, about 40 minutes.

  • Whisk 3 eggs, cornstarch, and sugar in a large bowl until well mixed and lemon colored, 2 to 3 minutes. Set aside.

  • Heat 1 cup heavy whipping cream, whole milk, and 1/2 tablespoon butter in a large saucepan over medium heat until it just begins to boil.

  • Reduce heat to low; pour egg mixture into cream mixture and whisk until thick, about 1 minute.

  • Pour egg and cream mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a large bowl; discard any chunks.

  • Whisk vanilla and salt into the egg and cream mixture until combined. Cover with a layer of plastic wrap pressed against the surface. Chill in the refrigerator to form a pastry cream texture, 3 to 4 hours.

  • Place chocolate in a large bowl. Heat 1 teaspoon butter and 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream in a saucepan over medium heat until butter is melted. Pour cream mixture over chocolate and whisk until smooth. Set aside until cooled, but still pourable, about 20 minutes.

  • Place one cake layer on a plate, flat side up. Spread pastry cream to within 1-inch of the cake edge. Place second cake layer on top, rounded side up. Press gently to push pastry cream to the edge. Pour chocolate mixture over the top of the cake and spread so it drips over the edge.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
695 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 72.4g; fat 41g; cholesterol 198.7mg; sodium 514.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/17/2022