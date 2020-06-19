Chef John's Boston Cream Pie

I've never made a cream filling or a chocolate ganache before, but by carefully following the directions exactly (with a couple of exceptions noted below) I was able to make this turn out beautifully. 1. I took the advice of another reviewer and did not reduce the heat in step 8. I kept it at medium, and with watching carefully and stirring constantly, the cream set up quickly and nicely. 2. I did not have 8 inch cake pans, so I used 9 inch. This worked well, and made checking the doneness early more important. Even with the larger diameter cake, I felt like the cream ran out the sides more than I would have wanted, so I wouldn't make it with the smaller size pans even if I had them. The cream was thick enough, it's just that it seemed like there was too much for the size of the cake. 3. I'm a super dark chocolate lover, so out of habit, I bought 70% cacao chocolate instead of regular dark chocolate. Fortunately I tasted the ganache while it was still very warm and decided it wasn't quite sweet enough for cake topping so I could still stir in 1/2 teaspoon of sugar. I'd definitely recommend using 60% dark chocolate rather than something stronger. I also got a little impatient and was afraid the chocolate would cool too much in 20 minutes, so I poured it over after 15. This made it a little runnier than it should have been, and more wound up on the plate than was ideal. Next time I'll trust the 20 minutes.