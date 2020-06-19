Chef John's Boston Cream Pie
This is my quick and easy version of Boston's Parker House Hotel's famous cake — Boston Cream Pie, made conveniently with cake mix and glazed on top with beautiful chocolate ganache.
For those of you who said the filling came out runny, watch his video, even though in the written instructions and on the video he says to turn it to low when you add the egg and cornstarch combination, DON'T. Keep your heat on medium and then it will thicken in 1 minute as he states, otherwise, if you put it on low it will take more like 5 minutes to thicken so quickly. You also need to make sure you chill your filling for 3-4 hours before you put it between your cake layers. The custard came out wonderfully after I made sure it thickened in the pan before I put it in the fridge for 3- 4 hours.
I made this according to the directions/recipe on a related link with a video, and it ended up tasting great. The only reason I give it 4 stars is because the filling and the ganache did not firm up as much as they should have. I may not have had the filling at a rapid enough boil, so even after chilling it for several hours it was pretty runny. I firmed it up a bit by adding some plain gelatin (dissolved in a small amount of hot water). I also used 7 tbsp of sugar in the filling, since a note on the original recipe said it could be between 6 and 8 tbsp. The original recipe I used called for "cream" in the ganache. Not knowing what that meant specifically, I used a mixture of half & half and heavy whipping cream. The recipe listed here notes it should be heavy whipping cream, so maybe using only that would make it a little firmer. Ultimately I had to freeze the cake to get it to stay together, especially since I had to transport it by car, and even though it tasted great it looked a little sloppy. I will make this again someday and try these adjustments, hopefully with better results.
This is a good recipe, but this will make it great! For the problem with the ganache use: 1/2 cup crisco shortening, 1/2 cup butter and mix them together with you mixer until fluffy. Then add 1/4 teas salt and 1 teas vanilla. Mix. Add four cups powered sugar one cup at a time and mix well after each cup. Add heavy cream (not whipping cream) until the mixture is very firm but spreadable. (Weather conditions determine how much cream is needed.) When ready to frost top of cake place ganache into the microwave for a few min. Careful not to burn, but must be porable. ( Add small amount of milk it needed) Pour on the middle of cake and use knife to spread it out causing some to run down sides of the cake. Ganache will firm up after it cools. Also after you take cakes out of oven press down on middle of each cake to make it flat with the edges taken hump out of middle of cakes. This will not hurt the taste and will make a more professional looking finished product.
Excellent! The pastry cream took approximately 8 minutes to thicken up and I had to turn the heat up higher, and keep stirring. We were not disappointed.
I made this cake today and and it is really simple and quick to make. The only issue i had was my custard was runny. I made the custard the day before and left it in the fridge overnight. I was surprised that it had not set more. Thus when i put it on the cake it just ran.
I made this, following the recipe to a T and it did not turn out. The custard never firmed up, and the chocolate "frosting" was terribly lumpy. The cake was good, but it was from a box. Will be using a different recipe in the future, sorry.
This cake recipe is wonderful, I love the how to video that comes with it. I made this for my Hubby's Birthday. Everyone was so bad and had two slices! I will be making this again as soon as I have an excuse!
This was a good recipe, however, my filling was too thin. I followed the recipe exactly. So, after cooling I whipped the pudding mixture to add air. Then whipped up an additional cup of heavy whipping cream and folded it into the pudding mixture. I cut my 2 round cakes in half and put the filling between the layers (3 total). Then I topped it with the chocolate. Delicious!
The filling was a bit on the bland side and just a little less sweet than I expected. The filling came together beautifully, set up perfectly and I expected it would set even more in the fridge, but... when we spread the filling out it oozed out and over the bottom layer. Nothing at all like in the video as I expected. The gnache was easy and very silky. A bit on the thin side but good. I likely wont make this recipe again as is.
Used golden cake mix. Cake and filling were good, but I used dark chocolate squares for the top. It was HORRIBLY bitter. I may try this recipe again with different chocolate, but I'm not sure it lived up to my expectation enough to bother. Made 2 cakes and one split after I added the chocolate and both halves of the top slid off to the side. Not a nice presentation. :(
I could not get the filling to firm up. I finally substituted vanilla pudding in a can. The top layer of the cake broke apart when I tried to gently push the filling out, so the cake was not attractive. Won't use recipe again
I made this, but I did alter it...I made a mocha-cream filling instead, and used my recipe for the chocolate ganache instead...it's not as clumpy as this version.
This is a great recipe, I actually did them in cupcakes....Loved by all!
the cake was a disappointment. It's texture was dry and the custard had little flavor. I think the original recipe by scratch is worth the extra time.
The perfect Boston Cream Pie! I love that it has a how-to video
Everyone in my family fell in love with it :D it's awesome and easy !
all I have to say is OH MY GOD this is really good and easy to make I have made it for my husband several times he loves this pie/cake lol it is truly great as all of Chef John's recipes
I'm giving this cake five stars for how easy it was to make. Next time I'll use a home made yellow cake recipe, but this time I wanted to use up a box mix that was left in the pantry and was ready to expire. My filling turned out great. I did not turn the temp to low as the instructions say, it thickened up very nicely, and the flavor was like custard. My chocolate topping also turned out great. I used 3/4 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips with the cream and butter. Overall a very easy cake to make and it looks beautiful. I'm taking this to work for a birthday celebration...hopefully it tastes as good as it looks!
I made this cake for my brother's birthday and it was a huge hit! I read the reviews about the pastry cream and ganache being too runny and if it weren't for the video I probably would have had the same problem. Instead I had the video on repeat and made sure that they were thickening correctly. The pastry cream ended up being heated longer and on medium heat and the ganache had to sit in the fridge for a short while, but be careful that it doesn't get too thick! It tasted great and looked pretty too! I will most definitely be making this again in the future. By the way, I love this chef and his videos are very helpful for beginners like me!
Easy. I made the recipe as-is except I was unclear what kind of chocolate to get, so I got unsweetened baker's chocolate. I knew that would be too bitter (especially given some comments here) so I mixed in a half cup of sugar to it. Perfect. It was still dark, with a bitter edge, but not overpoweringly bitter. As other commenters have said, the cream is far too runny. I even cooked it a couple minutes longer over medium-low instead of low as people suggested so that it would thicken. It thickened on the stove and I refrigerated for 2.5 hours (yes, a bit short of the minimum recommended 3- I was in a rush for a party.) As a result, the cream oozed over the sides, and the top cake eventually basically pressed it all out. The result? Delicious, although not as desired. I recommend trying some of the other commenters suggestions on improving the firmness of the cream. Easy recipe though and people liked it. I'd try it again.
For those that have a thickening problem with the cream filling... add 4 Tablespoons of Wondra granulated flour to the egg yolk mixture... it will thicken up to pudding consistency. I recommend that in place of the cornstarch.
Well Since I did not follow the recipe (used "David's Yellow Cake" instead of box cake) I cannot give it a 5. But since this is mainly a techniques videos it is excellent and it turned out great. One note make sure to taste your ganash. Depending on the chocolate you use it may be too bitter for this, add some sugar and a dish of salt to your boiling cream to help boost the sweetness.
I really enjoy watching Chef John and using this recipe. My chickens have really started laying so I have plenty of farm fresh eggs to bake with. As a result, I make this at least once a month for friends and family. Instead of a cake mix, however, I prefer to make a simple yellow cake from scratch. Why not? I have plenty of eggs! I'm not picky on chocolate either and use the generic semi-sweet chips for the chocolate. Here's my most recent Boston Cream Pie using Chef John's tips and recipe. Oh, and I agree with everyone that suggest using a higher heat (especially using electric) for the pastry cream.
The only things I changed when I made this was the cream/milk ratio in the cream filling and semi-sweet chocolate instead of dark. I didn't have whole milk so instead of 1cup each I used 1 1/2 cups heavy cream and 1/2 cup 2% milk. The flavor of both the cream and the chocolate was wonderful. Unfortunatly neither set up well. I ended up cooking the cream on medium, not low, for 2 minutes just to get it to look like the video and it sat in the fridge for 4 hours and the freezer for 15 minutes and it still just ran out of the cake. It seemed to me like there was way to much of it even if it had been firmer. The chocolate never got as thick as he shows. I put it in the fridge for a little bit to try to firm it up before I put it on and it still ran. We ended up dumping the whole cake into a bowl to contain the run off. We are eating it as if it were a pudding. The flavor is wonderful, but it is admittedly the second ugliest thing I've ever made.
It was alright. The filling never firmed up, and the chocolate icing didn't taste that good. Also, the cake was a it floury in the mouth. Hard to swallow & not at all moist.. I'll be scouting for a different recipe in the future.
I might make it again, but will have to make changes. This Boston Cream pie was to be my Christmas eve dessert for my family. It is sitting in the fridge with all the cream sliding out. The ganache didn't call for sugar, so had to throw the bitter frosting out and make it from another recipe. I followed the directions EXACTLY.
The recipe is fantastic ,but instead of vanilla extract I used a vanilla bean by cutting it length wise and removing the seeds (paste). It just tastes better ! For a great chocolate ganache add 2 tablespoons of light corn syrup instead of butter, the consistency is beautiful and the shine is awesome!
I made the cream filling and chocolate ganache from this recipe for use as doughnut filling and frosting. Like John says in the video, the cake is really just a means of serving up the filling and the frosting. I'm a big fan of Chef John's recipes and normally i don't make deviations but based on the reviews posted for this, i did use tapioca starch instead of corn starch to thicken the filling. You have to double the amount but it did turn out fantastic. Like others, it did take longer than a minute for the filling to thicken but that will vary and you just need to be patient. I used semi sweet chocolate for the frosting (i thought that was what the video mentioned) and it turned out more bitter than what i care for. In the recipe, I now noticed it calls for dark chocolate, which i would try next time. Thanks Chef John for sharing your delicious creations.
This was THE BOMB. It was a HIT at my housewarming, the custard was thick and rich, the ganache was AMAZING. Next time I will put in less cornstarch, though, just to see. The flavor of cornstarch was quite evident, but DELISH nonetheless.
It's great! I used 9" pans to make thinner layers, which puts less weight on the filling. I also lined the pans with parchment paper so the brown crumb layer disappears and makes a better-looking slice.
I know it's not cool to take a recipe and change everything in it then rate it but... lol I didn't have any heavy whipping cream so I looked up a different recipe for pastry cream just to make sure I could make it with whole milk and ended up using that recipe. I absolutely had to share it with you guys because it was SO EASY and the best pastry cream I've ever had! Here's the link http://www.thekitchn.com/how-to-make-pastry-cream-168126 I know pastry cream has to cool in the fridge so I made that first. I will now follow the rest of chef John's recipe and update my review when I'm done.
I've never made a cream filling or a chocolate ganache before, but by carefully following the directions exactly (with a couple of exceptions noted below) I was able to make this turn out beautifully. 1. I took the advice of another reviewer and did not reduce the heat in step 8. I kept it at medium, and with watching carefully and stirring constantly, the cream set up quickly and nicely. 2. I did not have 8 inch cake pans, so I used 9 inch. This worked well, and made checking the doneness early more important. Even with the larger diameter cake, I felt like the cream ran out the sides more than I would have wanted, so I wouldn't make it with the smaller size pans even if I had them. The cream was thick enough, it's just that it seemed like there was too much for the size of the cake. 3. I'm a super dark chocolate lover, so out of habit, I bought 70% cacao chocolate instead of regular dark chocolate. Fortunately I tasted the ganache while it was still very warm and decided it wasn't quite sweet enough for cake topping so I could still stir in 1/2 teaspoon of sugar. I'd definitely recommend using 60% dark chocolate rather than something stronger. I also got a little impatient and was afraid the chocolate would cool too much in 20 minutes, so I poured it over after 15. This made it a little runnier than it should have been, and more wound up on the plate than was ideal. Next time I'll trust the 20 minutes.
The box cake mix was the only saving grace of this pie. First Chef John's recipe that went wrong for me. The chocolate topping tasted like unsweetened cocoa powder, the center never set even after 4 hours plus frig time and then placed in the freezer. The center had a good taste but the consistency of syrup. Cannot recommend this recipe.
It was amazing! Just came off a diet and this was a huge temptation. I had 2 slices. It was a favorite of my kids growing up. Next time I'll add 1/8 c. more cream to the chocolate as mine got a little thick. Easy and great recipe!
Tried this recipe it was good but the cream filling for me didn't thicken :( the good flavor was there but not sure what went wrong I will definitely try it again!
everyone loved it! My mistake, not giving cream ALL the time it needed to set. Patience will pay off! Loved the recipe, video helped immensely! Made it as written minus a half hour or so on waiting on cream!
i think my chocolate topping would have been better had i refrigerated it a bit, it ran down the cake, tasted great but took away from the presentation
made this for my sons bday a couple of years ago, he was a happy teenage boy lol
very good and easy too ,but I guess American boxed cake mixes are larger than in Canada because there was way too much cream filling in the middle ! The top of the cake actually slide off while in the fridge and made an awful mess , so I just put it back together as best I could and called it my garbage can cake . Would make this again but adjust the filling amount.
I read most of the reviews and there is a major problem in one part of the recipe instructions. DO cook the pastry cream (aka vanilla custard) for a whole minute making sure it gets thick. As someone else said, the video states the right directions. Give the corn starch a chance to work for goodness sakes. I also added a touch more corn starch because of the reviews saying the custard was runny - belt AND suspenders. The cream was fabulous. The ganache was also delicious. I took care to read reviews about this also. I bought semi-sweet squares and simply added some sugar to the melting process. For 4 oz I probably added about 1/4 cup. Every thing turned out wonderful except I got lazy and didn't strain the vanilla cream. My hubs didn't notice but I noticed egg pieces when I was sampling the custard before adding it to the cake. Do not skip this step!! Overall I was very satisfied with the end result. Something else, if a recipe has a stark misstep is there anyone who can go back and correct it so we don't have to look through all the reviews, i.e. not cooking the custard at a higher heat as the video shows.
Made this last week for my brother in law's bday. I think the concept and the flavors are very good. But I had to go with 4 stars based on the directions. My pastry cream did not set properly. I actually had to get it out of the fridge and back on the heat. Please keep your heat on medium until it actually thickens. Keep whisking- it may take a bit longer than you expect. The ganache was easy to make but I got the chocolate premelted in the microwave. About 30 seconds on power 6 before adding the milk mixture. Even after cooling for an hour it was still a bit runny. I bought one vanilla 9 in layer from the grocery store bakery and cut it with dental floss. This way it was more like the store bought versions of BCP. After all the pastry cream drama it came out great. (I added another tsp of vanilla).
Totally disappointed-custard filling did not thicken up at all
I I don’t usually use box cake mix but this worked great and it was quick and easy.
it came out ok. edible,yes. it being my first try at it, I felt it came out fine. i couldn't figure out the lemon coloring, but I figured it was for the pudding part, which I figure it was only to give it a more yellow color, didn't use it, but it tasted fine. i felt is was a little more than needed. it ran down the sides and the chocolate was way to much. it looked almost like I frosted it instead. all this aside we liked it, but I won't use as much the next time.
Love the recipe and made no changes
I made the recipe with the exact ingredients except I used semi-sweet chocolate instead of dark/bitter bc of my children's tastes. I had no trouble with the vanilla cream setting but my ganache was a little looser than I liked (even after waiting 30 mins and putting it in the frig for an additional 5). The only change I made was that I made it as cupcakes so I could freeze some unfrosted ones. We always have too much left over in a whole cake.
This recipe tastes great but I had the same problem with it being runny. Perhaps I didn't cook it long enough or to a high enough heat. Not as pretty as I'd like.I'll make it again though
Sorry Chef John - you are one my favorite chefs but this recipe was most disappointing. First, I hate box mixes but would have rated better if the pastry cream would have worked. I tried it twice and neither attempt would thicken even after a longer cook time the second try. I ended up using Martha Stewart's recipe. Only saving thing was the ganache, which I thought worked very well (not sure why others had such trouble with that).
Great recipe but I needed to tweak it a little. The first time I tried it, I felt there was too big of a cake to cream ratio. So the next time I made it, I put less cake batter in each pan. It left me with about 1/2 cup of unused batter but I felt the cake tasted more evenly balanced. I would definitely recommend this recipe if you like Boston Cream Pie.
I followed this recipe to the letter. I did not care for this. The custard was soup, the chocolate was soup. The only good thing about this cake was the cake itself... and that came out of a box. Next time I'll take the other reviews to heart.
I thought I followed this recipe too, but my cream was soupy also. When it didn't thicken after 4 hrs in the refrigerator I started thinking about what could have gone wrong. I decided to reheat the cream, this time allowing it to get hotter and begin to thicken. It worked perfectly and saved my cream. I let it cool then finished the cake. It came out great.
I have made many Boston cream cakes and this one is the best so far. Yummy!
Hated it. Cumberson
Easy and delicious !!!
It turned out awesome!!! I really don’t understand why some folks had a hard time!!! For the custard I did add a little more corn starch into the egg mix then poured into the cream mix, everything else I followed to the letter.
Filling would not set. Waste of money!
I made this for my Mother on Mother's Day, she liked it so much that two months later when I asked her what kind of cake she wanted for her birthday, she asked for it again. I always trust Chef John's recipes!
Loved it, make sure it is chilled well before served. Wouldn't change a thing, perfect just the way it is written in the original. Came out perfect. Thank you for posting.
Made this for my sons birthday came out great!
Ohhh man! GREAT recipe! Thank you Chef John! I did add about 5-6 drops of yellow food coloring but did not change anything else in the recipe (one just cannot “”fix perfect” lol) BUT I will be making this again...and again...and again! This is being made for my churches fish fry...it’s almost a sin to eat it! But He forgives after all
Custard was too runny. I tried to salvage it by mixing it with vanilla pudding mix, still too runny. I ended up blending the chocolate and custard together into a sort-of-frosting. Still edible and yummy, but not at all what I'd intended to make. I will not use this recipe again.
Delicious. The only thing I would change is the actual cake. I wish is was not a box mix. The creme is Devine.
This Boston cream pie is the best! I made it yesterday for my dad and sister in law's birthday and everyone loved it! It's easy and very delicious. The only one thing that I failed is that I couldn't thicken the custard even I tried for twice in a row and followed the recipe exactly. But then I added 2 more Tbsp of cornstarch into the egg mixture and it turned out perfectly. I love the just right sweetness of the custard and the chocolate mixture. It's very creamy alndnd tasty! I still don't know why I couldn't make make the make the custard thick without adding more cornstarch. Maybe the measurements are not exact as I bought alndnd the cheap stuffs or because the asmosphere of where Where I live is different from others. But seriously, if you get the it right, it's so good!
This is an easy method! And turned out beautifully! Truth be told - I did whisk the egg/cornstarch/sugar for a bit to ensure it was well incorporated. Also I tempered the eggs…. Instead of pouring the eggs into the hot milk, I slowly streamed 1/2 the hot milk into the eggs while I whisked away. Then I poured the whole thing into the rest of the hot milk (sauce pan) - no need to strain because there were not scrambled egg chunks! I did keep the heat medium-low to ensure uniform temp and to make sure the mix was heated through for a little bit (because eggs)… it turned out so smooth, creamy, fluffy! Delicious!!!
The only change I made was that I actually followed the recipe. I've made this for many years but have never used a cake mix. It was excellent
This is my husband's favorite dessert. This is super easy to make.
I made this for my husbands birthday party. I followed the recipe exactly and watched the video as well. I used a really good quality chocolate and boxed cake. Only thing I can say is that now everyone wants me to make it. It was simply wonderful, BUT you must follow the directions or you will have problems.
As for the “issue” people have had with the chocolate ganache being bitter, I would recommend using dark chocolate squares instead of bittersweet; that’s what I had and it was PERFECT!
the pic ture looked soooo good so I made it and it tased good to
only problem is too much ingredientss. only need half for filling and topping
