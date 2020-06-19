Easy Peasy Easter Cake (Egg and Milk Free!)

This review is for the cake as written, not the alterations to make it a vanilla cake and make a 2 cake bunny cake. I made the cake using gluten free flour, this is my only substitution. As written this makes a dense cake, which may seem gummy to some. When comparing this recipe to my go to "Crazy Cake" recipe it is only differs in the amount of baking soda and salt. The baking soda really needs to be a full teaspoon. I usually only use 1/2 teaspoon of salt as well. I did decorate my cake with an Easter theme to make it an Easter cake.
I made this once for a friend who can't have dairy, now it is my go-to chocolate cake recipe. I use regular flour in place of cake flour and I have never had it come out "gummy". It is VERY moist and delicious and sturdy enough to frost,fondant, and decorate for occasions. Plus it is the most simple choc. cake recipe I have ever made! Thanks!
The reviewer who said 'gummy' was right; too bad she expected something else. When we cook other people's recipes, we should be more open to what comes out. Pretty sure the cake was supposed to be 'gummy'- it is similar to a fruitcake filling, and reminiscent of Little Deb brownies as far as texture. Quite nice dipped in coffee, and I feel would accept additions about as well as a fruitcake. This cooks up firm and can be immediately removed from the pan, though I'd wait the typical 5-10 then remove it to a rack. Throw nuts on top before the bake, just like LD- only thicker in the the 8x9 I used.
This review is for the cake as written, not the alterations to make it a vanilla cake and make a 2 cake bunny cake. I made the cake using gluten free flour, this is my only substitution. As written this makes a dense cake, which may seem gummy to some. When comparing this recipe to my go to "Crazy Cake" recipe it is only differs in the amount of baking soda and salt. The baking soda really needs to be a full teaspoon. I usually only use 1/2 teaspoon of salt as well. I did decorate my cake with an Easter theme to make it an Easter cake.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/19/2016
Even thouh there weren't any eggs, it was a bit eggy.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.