Easy Peasy Easter Cake (Egg and Milk Free!)

My mom's old recipe, slightly modified. If you like, you can make an adorable Easter bunny with two types of cake; vanilla body, chocolate ears, and coconut fur. Yum yum!

By amber52

Credit: My Hot Southern Mess

Recipe Summary

cook:
45 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 8x8-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Grease and flour an 9x9-inch cake pan.

  • Whisk together cake flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Make a well in the middle of the dry ingredients

  • Whisk water, vegetable oil, vinegar, and vanilla extract in a separate bowl until thoroughly combined; pour the wet ingredients into the well in flour mixture.

  • Stir until batter is smooth. Pour into prepared cake pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until cake springs back when lightly touched and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 45 minutes.

  • Cool in pan on wire rack for 15 minutes before removing cake to finish cooling on rack.

Cook's Notes:

Vanilla cake: make recipe but don't add the cocoa powder, and add an extra 2 tablespoons of white sugar; increase vanilla extract to 1 tablespoon.

For a 2-flavor bunny cake, make bunny body out of vanilla cake; make ears from chocolate cake. Use flaked coconut for fur.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 47.2g; fat 9g; sodium 310.9mg. Full Nutrition
