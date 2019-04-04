A refreshing tomato aspic recipe with the taste of vegetable juice and crisp chopped celery and onion. Lovely served as a side to my Ham Salad for Two, or any other favorite salad. Makes a lovely colorful touch to a summer evening salad plate.
Great for 'ladies luncheons'. Chill in ring mold. Unmold onto frilly lettuce lined platter, filling center with ice cold, crisp shrimp and lemon wedges. Nice served with mini lemon poppyseed muffins. So simple and elegant. Use your imagination for add-ins (minced jalepanos, or cucumber is nice).
I use sugar free lemon jello, one can of small shrimp with juice (or deli salad shrimp) fresh squeezed lemon juice, 4-6 green onions, celery, sometimes avocado-if not counting calories, salt, white pepper, Worcestershire to taste, a few shakes of cayenne if my wife is not partaking. I never use mayo but do add the aspic to a healthy green lettuce salad in place of a dressing. I only gave this a 3 because it is lacking the ingredients that I have listed. Ingredient amounts are for your taste buds to decide.
Perfect SOuthern Recipe....I mean, I don't really boil the V8 juice but it works. If you use individual molds put a small amount of the celery and onions in the individual mold before the juice mixture. I also add a little salt and pepper and my mom likes it with olives sliced but I don't like olives so I leave them out. Great with a dallop of homemade mayonnaise.
I used a package of lemon gelatin, two cans of drained, rinsed baby shrimp, V--8 juice, grated onion and celery, and used a 9x13 cake pan. Serve on a lettuce leaf and a creamy salad dressing on top. This was always a hit in the lunchroom when I worked at a small department store in the '70's -- so popular that we had to put in our lunch orders the day before so they did not run out of it.
