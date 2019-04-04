Tomato Aspic

A refreshing tomato aspic recipe with the taste of vegetable juice and crisp chopped celery and onion. Lovely served as a side to my Ham Salad for Two, or any other favorite salad. Makes a lovely colorful touch to a summer evening salad plate.

Recipe by Barbara Zavadil

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fully dissolve gelatin in boiling water in a mixing bowl.

  • Combine vegetable juice, Worcestershire sauce, cloves, and bay leaf in a saucepan; bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove and discard the bay leaf and cloves.

  • Stir onion and celery into vegetable juice.

  • Pour vegetable juice mixture over dissolved gelatin; stir gently to blend.

  • Refrigerate until set completely, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
41 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 0.2g; sodium 345.6mg. Full Nutrition
