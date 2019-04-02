Ham and Egg Salad Sandwich Spread
This ham and egg salad is a variation of a traditional ham salad recipe for those of you who prefer dill pickles over sweet. Serve on pumpernickel bread with fresh alfalfa sprouts.
I did not have dill pickle relish but I did have garlic dills, I used four full garlic dill pickles in this recipe. I also added a couple good shakes of Frank's Hot Sauce. I made no other changes. For us, this was a little too mayonnaise-y though the combination of ingredients is fantastic. I will make this again but I will cut back the mayonnaise. I loved that this recipe called for light mayonnaise.Read More
This is the best ham salad I have ever eaten. I say that because I don't particularly care for ham salad yet this was good. I used hamburger dills only because I didn't have any dill pickle relish. I really liked the mayo/Dijon dressing.
This is great for Easter leftovers! My modifications: Used more egg than ham, chopped up a dill pickle instead of using relish, used horseradish mustard, omitted the onion, added tarragon and celery seed. Yum!
No need to buy slices of ham. I had the Deli shave 1 lb. of ham. Then I chopped it up. Not a fan of djon so I used yellow mustard. Mixed all ingredients except mayo. Green onions were my choice using both white & green, Then I added mayo slowly until I reached a nice mix to my liking.This goes really well on a good rye bread. I'm thinking of trying horseradish next time instead of mustard.
I followed the recipe exactly and it was delicious! It's a great way of using extra Easter ham and the extra hardboiled eggs. Serve it between 2 pieces of toasted bread and add a layer of lettuce and you've got yourself a treat. Thanks for sharing.
with changes: 2 slices ham 3/4 c mayo ~1 t yellow mustard 1-2 c frozen peas ~1/4 t paprika sub 1 green onion sub 1 T sweet relish
I adjusted this a bit by doubling the ham and adding 2 eggs , I don’t like the crunch so I added scallions instead of the onion. All in all it made some tasty sandwiches that were even better the second day .
I made mine with sweet relish and red onion. A definite twist on ham salad with the addition of the eggs. I spread it out on a roll with garden tomato and american cheese.
Liked it and changed only to regular Mayo. More octane!
I wanted the ham salad mixture as a filling for a raw stuffed tomato salad rather than as a sandwich filling, so I cut back on the mayonnaise. I used some chunks of ham from the freezer which I first sliced, then chopped in the food processor. I also changed the mayo to regular rather than light. It proved to be a delightful salad and I'd definitely make it again.
Went chunky style with the recipe. Did not have the dill relish, so I cut up a few dill pickles as a substitute. Turned out really well. Will make this again, especially since my wife really liked it.
Outstanding, never need store bought again.
