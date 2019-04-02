Ham and Egg Salad Sandwich Spread

This ham and egg salad is a variation of a traditional ham salad recipe for those of you who prefer dill pickles over sweet. Serve on pumpernickel bread with fresh alfalfa sprouts.

Recipe by JennyB

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Shred ham using the shredding blade on a food processor. Transfer to a large bowl.

  • Add eggs and celery to the bowl, then stir in mayonnaise, relish, onion, mustard, and pepper.

  • Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 137.6mg; sodium 933.9mg. Full Nutrition
