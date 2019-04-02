Potato Waffles

These savory potato waffles are a quick and delicious way to use up those leftover mashed potatoes. You will need a waffle iron. These are basically potato pancakes (a.k.a. latkes) but without all the greasy clean-up and calories from pan-frying. I usually serve them with fish or chicken and sautéed apples.

Recipe by SuperWifey

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until onion is tender, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Preheat a waffle iron according to manufacturer's instructions.

  • Combine onion mixture, mashed potatoes, eggs, flour, salt, and black pepper in a large bowl until well blended.

  • Scoop 1/4 to 1/2 cup batter (depending on size of waffle iron) into the center of waffle iron and close lid. Cook until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 27.9g; fat 9g; cholesterol 110.4mg; sodium 540mg. Full Nutrition
