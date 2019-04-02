Potato Waffles

Dear Wifey- I nearly flew to my waffle iron to try your recipe and the flavor did not disappoint. I did tweak the recipe (as I always do potato pancakes) by adding 1 tsp of onion powder and 1/2 tsp white pepper and omitting the garlic (and I use Russet potatoes)... The problem I can see happening to others (as it did to me), is that everybody's recipe for mashed potatoes is going to vary in texture and moisture... so my first two waffles turned out so tender I could hardly get them out of the iron. By the third waffle, I had added probably double the flour, used 1/2 cup of batter, and cooked it over 7 minutes. I have a great waffle iron (been using it for 30 years) so I know to have it thoroughly preheated and normally can cook any waffle recipe in exactly 5 minutes. I will definitely try the recipe again with either less potato or more flour because I love your idea... good use of leftover potato, reduced use of oil, fun to serve, and good flavors!