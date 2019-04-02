These savory potato waffles are a quick and delicious way to use up those leftover mashed potatoes. You will need a waffle iron. These are basically potato pancakes (a.k.a. latkes) but without all the greasy clean-up and calories from pan-frying. I usually serve them with fish or chicken and sautéed apples.
These were really good.I topped mine with cheese cuz I like cheese with my potato pancakes and had meatballs on the side. The only thing I will do different next time is add some baking powder to get them a little fluffier
It's not very often that a recipe from Allrecipies fails for me but this one did. All went well until it went into the waffle iron. We make waffles at least once a week so it's not as if our iron doesn't work but after 10 minutes with the potato mixture in the waffle iron, it was still a gooey mess, no closer to being cooked than it was when it went in. I would make sure that if yo attempt this, that you have a super hot waffle iron.
OMG. I've tried many potato pancakes recipes but never thought about putting them in a waffle iron. I don't care how much you modify them, this cooking technique is the key to this recipe. Absolutely perfect and crispy. And without using oil to fry, they almost seemed healthy. Thank you SuperWifey.
Dear Wifey- I nearly flew to my waffle iron to try your recipe and the flavor did not disappoint. I did tweak the recipe (as I always do potato pancakes) by adding 1 tsp of onion powder and 1/2 tsp white pepper and omitting the garlic (and I use Russet potatoes)... The problem I can see happening to others (as it did to me), is that everybody's recipe for mashed potatoes is going to vary in texture and moisture... so my first two waffles turned out so tender I could hardly get them out of the iron. By the third waffle, I had added probably double the flour, used 1/2 cup of batter, and cooked it over 7 minutes. I have a great waffle iron (been using it for 30 years) so I know to have it thoroughly preheated and normally can cook any waffle recipe in exactly 5 minutes. I will definitely try the recipe again with either less potato or more flour because I love your idea... good use of leftover potato, reduced use of oil, fun to serve, and good flavors!
When my husband saw me fire up the waffle maker, he had his mouth set for butter and maple syrup, so these waffles took him by surprise! I had sour cream and chive instant mashed potatoes in my pantry. I mixed those up according to package directions and then just added the flour and eggs in this recipe. The waffles couldn't have been simpler and were very tasty served topped with shredded Cheddar, plain yogurt, and a sprinkling of chopped green onions. I will definitely make these again.
Made these last night with leftover mashed potatoes, they were amazing! I usually dont like potato pancakes because of the gooey texture and oil but this way they are crispy and delicious. I made per the recipe but added shredded cheddar to the mix. So yummy!!
Fun twist to potato pancakes! I added some finely shredded cheddar and green onion to the mix and used bisquick mix instead of just flour. Just use your waffle maker's instructions for the baking time. The flavor was great and they were crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Good side to mini meatloaves stuffed with leftover stuffing, cause ketchup goes with both!
I used this recipe and added bacon mild cheddar cheese and Parmesan. I also added 1 teaspoon of baking powder. I fried the onion in the bacon fat and had to use 1 teaspoon of garlic powder as I was out of fresh. It tasted great! Into the recipe book it goes. Thank you Superwifey!
These are great for breakfast with some eggs and bacon. I use left over mash potatoes from the night before. My family hate leftovers so they did not even know. It nice to see recipes that give leftovers a new life.
Delish! I left out the garlic, only because I was worried my regular waffles would start to taste like garlic. Normally I love garlic, but these are wonderful without it! I made a turkey sausage gravy to put on top. The sausage gravy really made this a wonderful meal!
Worked just as written. Started with pretty dry mashed potato. I then tweaked a bit to see if I could get them a little thinner and crispier. Added another egg and a bit of milk since my original batter was more like choc chip cookie dough consistency. The first batch cooked in 41/2 min. The wetter better took longer but the family loved both versions. I am going to use them for the "bread" in a breakfast sandwich. Husband wanted more onion.
For two people it is worth making but for multiple of 3+ I wouldn't go to all the trouble. I did give it 5 stars because I do love lyonnaise potatoes and this is the best in crunch I've ever made. Thanks for the idea!
These were different ... I haven't quite decided if I like them or not, but I made changes (after reviewing several different recipes and incorporating a bit of all of them). #1) I used a Belgium waffle maker - the finished waffle came out high and fluffy like a Belgium waffle with the texture of a Belgium waffle and the taste somewhere between a waffle with potato overtones. #2) I did add 1/2 tsp of baking powder and 1/4 tsp of baking soda ... I'm sure that contributed to the *thick waffle* texture which I've since decided I do NOT want in a waffle potato cake. I'd definitely prefer a crispy crunchy potatoey texture. So. In short, my bad. Going to retry without the leavening agents, but I'm thinking I'm probably going to have to go out and buy a regular waffle maker to get the results I'm looking for. Aside from that, this is a great way to use up leftover potatoes. Thanks so much for the recipe!
Once I got the non-stick situation sorted with my waffle maker, OMG......it was one of the easiest and most delicious things I have ever made. You should definitely make this recipe right now!!!! I also used a GF all purpose flour and it worked fabulously, although I did have to add some milk to thin it out since GF flour tends to make things a bit thicker.
My left over potatoes seems a bit dry so I added an 3rd egg and about 3 tablespoons of grated parmesan cheese. It was great! served with a super light sprinkle orchestra cheeseand sour cream on the side.
I am not a breakfast waffle fan, I'd much rather have pan cakes but this recipe made me go out and buy a waffle maker. I love potatoes, as in chunky mashed with skins on. I fixed these for breakfast this morning, the only difference being I added some coarsely grated sharp cheddar to the potato mixture after letting it cool for a few mins. I topped them with a couple of ultra runny sunny side up eggs. We're going to be having these a lot.
I rated it partially on potential, partially on my experience My son had his wisdom teeth out so I made a full box of instant potatoes (no lumps). I had a bunch leftover so I tried making these. There was a little trial and error in the beginning and then they actually looked like they should. I had to cook them longer than I would have liked to get the waffle to stick together. Would have like to not make them quite so brown. I added cheese but they didn't have alot of flavor. They were all eaten tho so I guess they were good :) Next time I'll use and would suggest real mashed potatoes (if you were thinking of instant). Looking forward to trying them again
Great, love them! Tried them out with some left over mashed potatoes that otherwise might have been tossed out. Had the waffles with some baked some chicken and it was our dinner. Best part even my very fussy eater liked them (my hubby), and he always needs to add ketchup/mayo/mustard/bbq sauce/ HP sauce/ tziki sauce, well instead as i handed him a potential sauce he said "no i actually really like them as they are"
We absolutely loved them, new family favourite, I used white pepper, skipped the garlic, topped with sour cream and green onions. Thanks!
Love the idea, love the ingredients, and love the taste! Hubby monitored the waffle iron while I wrangled the children to the table. He was generous with the batter and the waffles were thick and pillowy, but I bet these would be just a good thin and crispy.
This was super!! I mixed my mashed potatoes with Parmesan cheese, parsley flakes black pepper and salt along with GF Bisquick. This was a big hit with my family. Recipe in the waffle maker is a hit. Mine cooked between 5 to 6 minutes. Perfectly done
The flavor is nice, but the "waffles" were mushy, stuck to my waffle iron like crazy, and took forever to cook. Not crispy at all. I'm thinking maybe my mashed potatoes had too much milk in them? Sorry- I loved the idea, just not the result. I gave the recipe 3 stars rather than 2 because my ultra-picky 13-year old really liked them, mushy and all. Go figure!
My mouth was watering for potato pancakes. Didn't taste anything like any potato pancake I ever had. Of course I made them the old fashioned way and grated potatoes by hand and cooked them on the stove top in oil. Not healthy but I loved them. Anyone who has had real potato pancakes will likely react the way I did. Sorry folks.
This is a great recipe! It sounded so good that I made mashed potatoes just for this. I usually mess around with recipes, but I followed this exactly. I will definitely make these again. I might add a little dill next time.
Tried this recipe for the first time today and it was a hit!! I also served it with eggs and bacon. My wife suggested to serve it as a loaded baked potatoe w a little butter, sour cream and bacon on top. We will see and I'll post again later.
Made recipe exactly as written. It was good to try a few test waffles to get the time and temperature right. Served with finely shredded cheddar cheese then topped with hamburger gravy recipe from this site. Will make again and try some variations such as bacon, green onions and sour cream. Yum
These turned out great and I will be making them again, the key is to make sure they stay in the waffle iron, do not take them out to early or they will just be a big mess, but great taste, everyone loved them!!
I thought these were great. I used instant mashed potatoes and they still turned out delicious. The only thing i did different was add some chive and parsley to the batter. Loking forward to doing it again with real potatoes.
I have been making these for a year, and it's considered a great treat at my house. Served with all the toppings for loaded potatoes. Now, as to changes, I have a real issue in that while everyone loves the flavor my Grands are not pleased to find bits of onion in their food. My solution is to add garlic and onion puree (just blend it in your food processor) to the potatoes as they cook. Taste after mashing and add a touch more garlic powder as needed.
This was simple and delicious. I cheated and used Bob Evans mashed potatoes and garlic and onion powder instead of the real thing. I'm sure using real onions and garlic would make it even better, but it was 5 stars regardless. And I had no issues with getting it out of my waffle iron. I used non stick spray and the golden brown waffle slid right out.
Great recipe they cooked up well - less fat. Took another reviewers suggestion and added 1/2 tsp baking powder. Instead of more flour added Parmesan. Had no problem getting them off the waffle iron but I have a ceramic coated Oster and basically nothing sticks. Would have liked them a little crispy but put in toaster oven to warm up and that made the difference. Ended up with 5 small waffles.
I added 1/2 cup flower instead of 1/4 cup, and added a 1/4 cup of 2% milk. I thought it turned out well. In retrospect i would probably add more about 3 more cloves of garlic and probably some chopped rosemary to it.
This is the second time I've made this recipe, and man is it amazing. So many ways to make this your own, but it's great even when made exactly by the recipe. I topped mine with sour cream and chives! Also a tip if you don't have leftover mashed potatoes or a mix and want to make these quick, microwave two scored potatoes for about 7 mins and mash them and some half and half with a fork!
I initially made the potatoes with cream and sour cream. Sauted some green onions wiht the garlic. Would add bacon or minced ham to a superb breakfast treat. Be patient with the waffle iron time to cook this.
I made for office today for my friends and they all loved it - making it again on Sunday for Office Lunch!!!
Super easy to assemble, I made these waffles with leftover Thanksgiving mashed potatoes, as directed. I loved the crispy exterior while maintaining the creaminess of the potatoes on the inside. I'm not sure how I would serve these though. They are relatively plain and I don't like gravy. I tried to use a little maple syrup (aka chicken and waffles) with the leftover turkey but it was a battle of savory vs. sweet instead of complimenting flavors -- it just didn't work. I recommend sticking with a savory topping.
This was definitely a tasty recipe. It wouldn’t allow me to upload a picture, but it’s a creative, delicious alternative for mashed potatoes. Also a cool side with breakfast eggs and bacon. I added cheddar, green onion and bacon to this recipe
I've made these a few times. Last time I added sauteed onions and red peppers, a little cheese, mushrooms and baon bits and ate them with salsa, sour cream and avocado. Kind of a Denver (Omlette) Waffle. I also added the baking powder. Really fun and different.
These were amazing!!! And for the guy who said he'd reduce the garlic or leave it out. Then....Said he served with applesauce on top. Well...This is a savory potato cake type waffle. (Just conveniently and easily made in a waffle iron!) It is not meant to be served with a sweet topping. Have you never had potato cakes??? They are NOT a cake at all...Where I come from you'd better not think about applesauce or any syrup or sweetner near it...
Listening to others I ommitted as much moisture as possible by using plain mashed microwaved potatoes. I used no flour or breadcrumbs at all. I did use a smidgen of milk and the butter and oil from the cooked onions and garlic. I added just one egg and a bit of baking powder per another reviewers recommendation for fluffines (I have also tried it without an egg, no issues). My waffle iron has no temperature setting and I made the mistake of opening the lid while it was steaming and it split. For the second waffle I waited until the steam was to a trickle. At the end I spread some cheese on the top and closed it for a few seconds so it can melt. Super easy to clean the cheese if the iron is hot as it slides right off.
Very good. I have made a very similar recipe before, but I never used my waffle iron. I did use pancake mix instead of flour - it makes them lighter. Much healthier, a little flavor is lost by not frying them in a bit of bacon fat. I would make them this way again.
