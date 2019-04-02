Elbow Macaroni and Kidney Bean Salad
Red wine vinegar adds just the right touch to this delicious and easy kidney bean pasta dish.
Made the recipe exactly as written except for adding a little bit of chopped red bell pepper for color. I thought the red wine vinegar in the dressing would brighten up the mayo dressing, but tasting it after it chilled, I thought it was a little bland. I then added a little bit of dijon mustard which I think really improved this salad. This is easy, and I will make again, but it will be with the addition of the dijon.Read More
good but all I tasted was onion:( I will make it again but ommit or use way less onion.Read More
Made this for today's lunch, but I did modify the recipe a bit. First... I used 2 cups of elbow macaroni, as I thought the 1-cup wasn't enough. The salad would of consisted of too many beans and not enough macaroni. I also used 1 cup of regular (not light) Hellmann's Mayonnaise, (to give the salad a creamier texture) plus I added 1-1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, 1/4 tsp plus 1/8 tsp each... of salt and pepper. I only added 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar, as I didn't want the dressing to be too runny. Also... I only added 3 tablespoons of sliced spring (green) onions. I was able to chill the salad for 3 hrs and 15 minutes before serving it. At the table I did lightly sprinkle my serving with a bit more salt and pepper. With the modifications I made, I'm going to rate this salad with 4 stars. This salad is good, but it definitely needs more macaroni, mayo, and Dijon mustard, and especially if there are any leftovers to be served the next day. Thank-you Jennifer for sharing this recipe. Also... lutzflcat, I'd like to give you credit for the really great photo you took of the salad. You made it look sooo delicious!!!
I, too, used a little more pasta -- one pound worked for me -- and used regular mayo (that's all I had on hand). We found that it needed a ton of salt, especially after sitting in the fridge. This makes a ton of salad! A great potluck dish. Thanks, Jennifer.
Made as described, but doubled for dinner. I'm always looking for a meatless meal for one night a week. This fits perfectly. May add other ingredients next time, but this will go in the monthly rotation.
This is wonderful. I'm sitting at my table eating this right now for my lunch. I used green onions instead of regular for a milder flavor. Followed the rest of the recipe, tasted and it was good. Then I decided to add more veggies: peas & carrots, more parsley, red bell pepper. Think of this as a Bean & Veggie Salad with some pasta in it. I have been trying to add more veggies into my diet and this is very helpful. Thank you for sharing Jennifer. Update: I made this again, this time using whole wheat macaroni.
This is a simple pasta salad that's oh so yummy! I doubled it for a family dinner, and it was a huge hit. Only changes I made was adding a half tsp. yellow mustard to the dressing, plus I added fresh cut corn from the cob, 1/2 diced green bell pepper, and 1 minced fresh jalapeno. I'll definitely be making this again and again!
This was clean out the cabinets week at my house and I had everything on hand..... it didn't taste like much...maybe with a different dressing but then it wouldn't be this recipe.I wanted to like it but was dry bland .
I enjoy the recipe but for me it is a big tangy. I used regular olive oil mayo as I didnt have the light. This recipe helped me make room in my cabinet.
First time, 11/21/17: For the 1/4 cup of onion, I used a stalk of green onion, partly for the milder flavor and partly to help use up the bunch! I also used regular mayo. I believe my exact words when I tasted it were, "Omigosh, this is so good!" When I make it again, I think I might add another teaspoon or so of vinegar; it's a little too subtle. This is such a creative and easy recipe, and out of this world! Thanks so much for sharing it!
Great combination and not too sweet, it's a hit! Oh yeah I had to use black beans... threw in some minor extra vegetables so, this recipe is also adaptable.
This recipe is really good for party occasions! This recipe requires celery but instead I added green bell pepper and its tastes- Amazing!
Just added chopped cucumber and tomatoes to make more salad like. We enjoyed it very much. Thanks for sharing.
I leave the onions and celery out just 'cause I don't like them. If you do like onions and celery I bet it would make this even better (if it's even possible for this to get any better lol). I like to add cayenne pepper, just a little bit, and that's about all I do different. This stuff is so good it's all I eat some times.
Yummy! I needed an idea for a side and this one is awesome. Just add anything you like, the mayo/vinegar ratio is perfect to me
I took another reviewer's advice and doubled the pasta, mostly because I wanted to clear out some space in my pantry. I definitely think this was overkill, and would not do it again. I really liked this recipe. It was very refreshing and easy to make. I didn't add dijon as others have suggested because my partner doesn't like it, but I think it would make the dish even better.
Very tasty plus I added a couple of dashes of Ms. Dash and chopped bell tomatoes it was a favorite at my bbq!
I've made this for years for my Saturday housework fuel! So awesome to find your recipe which is so much like mine! Mine is typically bowtie pasta - though today I used macaroni like yours - and my vinegar is champagne vinegar. Onions are Vidalia - not as strong. In summer I throw a little fresh basil on top. I sought a recipe this morning, wondering how others do their pasta & kidney bean treat - and here was confirmation that we're on the right track! Thanks so much for sharing!
Was out of celery so I used celery salt and added orange and red peppers. Also added the spicy mustard - not Dijon and it came out great.
