Elbow Macaroni and Kidney Bean Salad

Made this for today's lunch, but I did modify the recipe a bit. First... I used 2 cups of elbow macaroni, as I thought the 1-cup wasn't enough. The salad would of consisted of too many beans and not enough macaroni. I also used 1 cup of regular (not light) Hellmann's Mayonnaise, (to give the salad a creamier texture) plus I added 1-1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, 1/4 tsp plus 1/8 tsp each... of salt and pepper. I only added 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar, as I didn't want the dressing to be too runny. Also... I only added 3 tablespoons of sliced spring (green) onions. I was able to chill the salad for 3 hrs and 15 minutes before serving it. At the table I did lightly sprinkle my serving with a bit more salt and pepper. With the modifications I made, I'm going to rate this salad with 4 stars. This salad is good, but it definitely needs more macaroni, mayo, and Dijon mustard, and especially if there are any leftovers to be served the next day. Thank-you Jennifer for sharing this recipe. Also... lutzflcat, I'd like to give you credit for the really great photo you took of the salad. You made it look sooo delicious!!!