Elbow Macaroni and Kidney Bean Salad

Red wine vinegar adds just the right touch to this delicious and easy kidney bean pasta dish.

Recipe by Jennifer Rapp Griffis

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook macaroni in boiling water, stirring occasionally, until cooked through but firm to the bite, 6 to 8 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water.

  • Combine cooked macaroni, kidney beans, celery, mayonnaise, onion, red wine vinegar, salt, and pepper in a large serving bowl until well mixed. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 20.1g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 238.6mg. Full Nutrition
