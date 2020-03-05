Trail Mix Bars

Rating: 4.62 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These no-bake bars make a yummy snack that the entire family will love! If desired, you can substitute other nut butter for the peanut butter and other nuts and seeds for the sunflower seeds.

By leeka

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 bars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Mix crispy rice cereal, oat cereal rings, sunflower seeds, raisins, and chocolate chips together in a large bowl.

  • Stir honey and brown sugar in a saucepan, place over high heat, and bring to a boil. Stir and boil for 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in peanut butter and vanilla extract until smooth and well blended.

  • Pour the hot peanut butter mixture into the dry ingredients and stir until all dry ingredients are moistened.

  • Press the mixture into the prepared baking dish to make an even layer.

  • Let cool and cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 34.9g; fat 12.7g; sodium 153.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2012
I made one substitution--I used chopped peanuts in place of the sunflower seeds only because that was what I had on hand. The chocolate chips I used were mini and the peanut butter I used was Extra Crunchy Jif. I followed the directions exact they were simple and right on point. These turned out great my family loved these. I think these would be just as good if I omitted the brown sugar. I'm going to try another batch in a couple days and see if my family likes them as much as them without the extra sugar then update my review. Read More
Helpful
(31)

Most helpful critical review

judi
Rating: 3 stars
04/30/2012
These bars don't hold together when they are cut - can anyone suggest what might have gone wrong? Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
lthierm
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2012
Easy to make and taste great. Pressed them into the pan to help them hold together better. Possibly cut back a 1/2 cup of cereal next time to help them hold better! Read More
Helpful
(3)
ShelleyG
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2013
This recipe is awesome! I cut back on a few things to make room for other stuff and they turned out great. For example I substituted some of the rice cereal with oats and Shreddies some sunflower seeds for poppy and sesame seeds and raisins for craisins. I pressed the mixture into the pan quite a bit and they stuck together perfectly. The whole family loves them and I will be making a second batch today. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Bob Blanchard
Rating: 4 stars
11/08/2015
I added coconut and nutella in place of half of the peanut butter. Read More
Meegan Iverson
Rating: 5 stars
04/28/2015
You saved my sanity! My four year old grand-daughter was driving me insane -- we found this recipe and made it. Easy to make and tasted great. Thank you! Read More
BJTravis
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2017
I made 2 small changes: I used dried cranberries instead of the raisins and I used multi grain Cheerios for the cereal. These bars are wonderful. They are easy to make and are great for lunch boxes. Thank you for sharing the recipe:) Read More
Lysa Bonn Christopher
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2016
WOW! My family LOVED these bars. I made with chopped almonds as opposed to sunflower seeds. Truthfully you can put anything in these bars and they are just delicious. This recipe is a keeper! Read More
abbyz2000
Rating: 4 stars
06/17/2020
Good but fell apart. I could tell when I mixed it up that it wasn’t going to hold. I did skip the sunflower seeds and increased the proportions of the Cheerios, raisins and chocolate chips. Read More
