Pressure Cooker Red Beans and Sausage

this was my first successful attempt at cooking dried beans in the pressure cooker. it was a revelation that you don't need to saute the onion, garlic etc before adding water and to just add everything together. every time I make it it gets better. I make it with half a pound of red beans soaked with the boiling method, and 3 ham hocks. 5 cups of water was too much first time around, now I know to add just enough to cover the beans (the hocks stick out a bit). still makes quite a bit of broth but it's not too watery and almost thickens with the spices and rendered fat if the hocks. Cajun seasoning is definitely necessary. I made them without and they miss a kick from the cayenne. added coriander seeds, love that subtle flavor! my 10yo and 48yo both ate them up with sour cream and white rice tonight... I think I'll follow some of the other reviews with adding the sausage at the end and creaming some of the beans before cooking them a bit longer. some chicken bouillon would probably give an extra flavor boost. I'm french and never ate beans growing up but now I crave them and I'm so happy I finally found a way to cook them, and well! thank you