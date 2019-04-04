Pressure Cooker Red Beans and Sausage

thank you for a great starter recipe...First let me say i have never made Red Beans from scratch that I liked... but i LOVED these. I did do a little tweaking to my taste...I put 2 cloves garlic, added 1/2# ham chunks which i cooked with the beans (held the sausage until after cooking under pressure)1 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce 1 tsp thyme 1 chicken bouillon cube and 1 tsp Tabasco Chipotle sauce extra bay leaf.... i did soak my beans about 4 hrs and cooked in pressure cooker for 50 minutes and then another 10 after adding 1/2 # of sausage.... they were so delicious... best i ever had... and i live in South Louisiana.
Beware salt overload! So I made this several times and have switched to vegetarian for health reasons, so make it with vegetable broth in place of the sausage or ham. I noticed my blood pressure is now higher than when I was a meat eater. I started wondering how that happened and I'm going back through all my dishes to see what the sodium intake is. Turns out the normal serving of Creole seasoning is 1/4 tsp. 2 Tablespoons is about 24 servings! Yipes!! So how much salt is in 2 Tablespoons by itself, with nothing else? About 6700 mg. If I add 2-3 sausages or 2-3 cups of veggie broth, it's another 1500mg. So the total for a pot of these beans is about 8200 mg of sodium. If you have a 1 full serving you're almost at the AHA's full DAILY recommended sodium intake in 1 entire, at one meal. Nevermind any side dishes or other meals. The seasoning here needs to be cut back to about 1 - 2 teaspoons, depending on meat or other content.
This was a great recipe. I've been cooking red beans in my pressure cooker for a couple years now. The only differences I've never used cumin. I do add my sausage with my red beans but I slice my sausage and then sauté with my onions and bell peppers before adding the rest of the ingredients. I think this helps to keep texture of the sausage. After cooking for 30 minutes I take the lid off and adjust my settings to Browning which will bring the liquid to a boil. As it is boiling I mash some beans let it boil for about 10 minutes and it will get nice and creamy. Serve over white rice. Yum!!
This is my new way of cooking red beans and rice from now on. So fast and easy. Okay, here's what I did. I soaked my beans 1lb all day while at work. I rinsed them and added 4 cups of water. I knew that 5 cups was way too much. I added a smoked turkey hock for flavor along with garlic, a couple of Bay leaves, and a couple tbsp of creole/Cajun seasoning. I didn't add my sausage until the 30 mins were up. As the beans were cooking I sautéed the trinity (green bell peppers, celery, and onions) with the smoked sausage. When the pressure was released I added the trinity and the sausage and mashed some of the beans to make them creamy, and cooked them for another 15 minutes. OMG!!! My family and I are from Louisiana and we know good red beans and rice. The best that I've ever made. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
The beans turned out great. The consistency of the sausage was different but I liked it. MY wife did not. Since making her happy is a priority I am going to add the sausage later. As this was my first pressure cooker experiment, I may have undercooked them initially. I ended up stirring and mashing once the pressure was down and then put them on for another 5 minutes. Next time I will cook for 20 minutes, stir and mash and THEN add sausage, cook for another 20 minutes.
Okay y'all, this is pretty good, but as a member of a New Orleans clan, I can tell you, anyone making an authentic dish will first sauté the sausage (I also use Conecuh®) then the veggies in the rendering! The flavors are not quite same without this step. Also, we always used either homemade chicken stock (if there's anything left from Sunday dinner) or chicken broth (low sodium since the sausage is salty) rather than water. This actually makes the beans creamier. Yes, you do have to smash some of the beans and let them make "gravy". This is a dish we have all four seasons! YUM.
I loved this. Had nice flavor/kick. I pretty much followed recipe to the letter except I couldn't find 16oz size sausage so used 14oz instead. Only issue I had was the cooking time, had to add another 10-15 minutes as beans were still a little hard. I also served it over rice. Very nice, thank you!
The flavors of this are good, but after an hour of cooking my beans still weren't quite done. Next time I will soak the beans overnight, then cook for 20 minutes without the sausage, mash the beans, add the sausage and cook another 20 minutes (as mentioned by another reviewer.) Time consuming, but easy and it should produce a more desired result. Be careful about the amount of water (don't add too little) since the beans will absorb water. After mashing adjust as necessary. Also - I only used 1 1/2 T. of cajun seasoning and it was on the verge of too much for us. 2 T. would have been way to much. I'm not Cajun, so that's part of the reason. But better to err on the side of caution!
Will not be cooked in 30 minutes -- even with overnight soaking. I only ding it for being so far off on the cooking time, and not recommending soaking the beans. Seasoning mix was very good -- fairly close to what I currently use when cooking regular stovetop beans -- I don't currently use cumin in mine, but I liked the taste with the added cumin. I wondered if the beans would have the creamy textured liquid that I wanted -- they didn't. In the end, I just mashed some beans in the pot and cooked a while longer to thicken. Next time I'll do as another reviewer recommended and cook 30 minutes -- stop cooking, and use my prior method to sauté the veggies and mash some beans. Then pressure cook another 20 minutes. I will still soak overnight to clean the beans and completely hydrate the beans.
Love this recipe! I've never had much luck getting the beans soft enough with 30 minutes so I let them cook in my Fagor pressure cooker for about 50 minutes. Once that's done, I let the pressure drop naturally. I usually have some excess water so I turn the burner on with the lid off. YUMS!
Flavor was great! Followed recipe as written but beans were undercooked with 40 minutes in my Instant Pot. I added another 10 and that did the trick! The juice was a little runny so I mashed 2 heaping spoonfuls of beans only and added back to the juice. Also, the celery was overcooked with 50 minutes total cooking time. Next time I will cook the beans and sausage with seasonings for 40 add the celery and browned sausage for an additional 10 and still mash the beans after. Excellent for feeding a large crowd!
So good! I followed some other reviewers' suggestions and cooked everything but the sausage on high pressure for 30 minutes while I diced the sausage and browned it. Then I did a QR, mashed some of the beans, added the sausage, and cooked an additional 15 minutes on high pressure and QR'd again. I used the specified amount of liquid, but used 3 cups chicken stock and 2 cups water. It tasted delicious, but there was more liquid left than I would prefer, so next time I'll cut the total amount by 1 cup.
This was absolutely delicious! And I'm a southern girl. The pressure cooker brings out all the flavor. Because this was also for my kids, I would probably use half as much Cajun seasoning. The pressure cooker brings out the cayenne in it, making this a tad bit spicy but still delicious. And in just 30 min. This is a great find
Delicious! When I opened the lid and saw lots of liquid, I was really concerned that I had done something really wrong here. This was my first attempt at red beans, and I guess I did not really know what to expect. Based on other's suggestions, I did not add my sausage until the end. I warmed it in a skillet and added it to the beans after they were cooked. I thought the flavoring was perfect, and my consistency was great as well. I will definitely make again.
Flavor was great, no changes to spices. Used quick soak method to prepare the beans. This was the first time I made red beans and didn't realize I was supposed to mash some of the beans to thicken the base, so I had 3 of 5 cups of liquid remaining after the pressure was released. I used a slotted spoon to remove the beans and the flavor was not affected.
We enjoyed this dish. Easy to make with readily available ingredients. I served it over rice. A nice foray into pressure cooker cooking. I used half the sausage and added some home-grown bacon. I will make this again.
Enjoyed this recipe very much. SOAK THE BEANS! I put them to soak at 7 AM, and I started cooking at 5 PM, and they turned out perfect in 30 minutes. I use a flame tamer whenever I cook rice in the PC, I recommend it if you've had problems burning rice in the past.
This was delicious! Everyone enjoyed it and requested that I add it to my regular rotation. My kids aren't big fans of spicy foods, so I only used 1 TB of the cajun seasoning (I used Tony's seasoning). I used 2 types of sausage, regular hickory smoked (for the kids) and cajun andouille sausage (for the adults). I cut them differently so we could tell the difference. I do agree that the 30 minutes was not enough time if you don't soak the beans ahead of time. If you don't soak the beans, plan for 60 minutes in the pressure cooker. For reference, I have an Instant Pot pressure cooker. The flavor in this recipe is amazing. Make it!
I made this in my electric pressure cooker today. It was fabulous! The only change I made was I used 2-14oz packages of turkey smoked sausage and I used a New Orleans seasoning and skipped the parsley, cumin, and bay leaf..... it really is so flavorful! I will definitely make this again!
My entire family gobbled this up! I added some vegetable bouillon to the water and sprinkled red pepper flakes over the top for some heat. This was as good as any of the restaurant versions I've eaten in New Orleans. The pressure cooker makes it a breeze to whip up, and we will definitely be adding this to our regular dinner rotation.
This was easy and delicious. I've made red beans and rice before but my family loved this better than any of the other bean dishes I've made in the past. I made a few changes b/c I worked with the ingredients I had. Instead of onions, garlic and celery, I used 1/2 teaspoon each of onion powder and garlic powder and my Cajun seasoning has celery salt in it already. I didn't have sausage, but had a left over ham bone from Easter dinner a few days before, so I threw that in with the dry beans, seasonings and water. Finally, I had to double the cook time in the pressure cooker. I prepared per instructions and the beans were still tough. Instead of 30 minutes, I ended up cooking the beans for an hour and then allowing the pressure to slowly release on its own.
Great recipe. I added a little thyme and oregano and 6 cups of water. Also I ended up adding the whole onion and bell pepper so I wouldn't have half lying around. I did find it needed more cooking time. I cooked it for 30 minutes. While it was cooking I browned the sausage. Let it release naturally and then added the sausage and cooked for 10 more minutes. Next time I might go 15 minutes to make them fall apart a little more for a creamier texture. I wasn't in any real hurry, but if you are you could quick release and add more time to your cooking. It turned out great. I think the whole thing took an hour. I also have a regular Wal-Mart stove top pressure cooker and that's the time I used.
This was a really fantastic recipe! Never in my wildest dreams did I think I could make red beans and rice and it would actually turn out good! As many other comments have said, 30 minutes is not enough so upon someone's suggestion I browned the sausage separately, then after the 30 minutes were up I added the sausage and pressure cooked for 20 more minutes and it was perfect. The two things I changed was I added a ham hock in there for extra flavor. It was delicious but made the dish a bit salty so next time I might do less salt. Also, I did half chicken broth/half water. I would definitely make this again!!!
This was an easy delicious recipe! I will make this one again in the future. First, I soaked my beans overnight. I browned the sausage in the pressure cooker, then took it out, and sauted the veggies in the grease. I added the soaked beans and pressured on high for 30 and added the sausage again after the 30min and it was yummy to my tummy. Thank you for sharing this. My husband loved it!
This is an amazing pressure cooker recipe! Simple, economical, fast, and delicious. The flavors are perfect without being overpowering. You get just the perfect amount of spice. My family loved it and we will be making it again. Also, my teenager doesn't eat rice. She used cauliflower rice instead and raved about how delicious it was!
I'm from Louisiana too, and I've adopted this as my base recipe regardless if I'm cooking it on stove top, IP or crock pot. Here are the changes I like: whole onion, whole bell pepper, 3 cloves garlic, 1 jalepeno, 2 bay leaves, no cumin (this is not a typical ingredient for red beans and rice). For IP: First time cooked for 30 and beans were too soft. 2nd time did 25 mins, no natural rlse. Use stick blender to mash beans to thicken the mix, then add sausage and cook on saute for 5 mins. Was better second time but beans still a bit too soft imo. I also always try to use Camelia brand red beans - they are the best
This recipe is the best and super affordable. I love it with Hillshire Farm Andoulle Smoked sausage. This meal feeds a family of 4 for $5 when the sausages are BOGO great way to stretch a budget and my 11 year old LOVES it.
We enjoyed this and will definitely make it again. I presoaked the beans using a speed method. I added Worchestershire sauce, dried thyme, and a little chicken stock. Next time I'll use a cup of stock in place of a cup of water. I also doubled the bay leaf and garlic. Cooked them for 50 minutes, checked and stirred, mashed up some beans, and did another 10 minutes. Browned the sausage separately and layered over the beans and rice. I had a lot of juice at the end. The plain white rice has no flavor so that will be remedied next time. Tasty and filling!
This is the first time I've made cajun style red beans from dried beans. I will never make them any other way than this recipe. These were the BEST I've ever eaten! The one thing I changed after reading the reviews - I cooked them for 60 minutes rather than just 30. These are going to be one of my go-to recipes from now on!
This is a very good recipe. I have made it several times and prefer to soak the beans overnight and reduce the pressure cooking time. I did no grow up eating Cajan cooking but this is well worth the little effort to make. I also used the Cajan Seasoning Recipe on Allrecipes.com.
this was my first successful attempt at cooking dried beans in the pressure cooker. it was a revelation that you don't need to saute the onion, garlic etc before adding water and to just add everything together. every time I make it it gets better. I make it with half a pound of red beans soaked with the boiling method, and 3 ham hocks. 5 cups of water was too much first time around, now I know to add just enough to cover the beans (the hocks stick out a bit). still makes quite a bit of broth but it's not too watery and almost thickens with the spices and rendered fat if the hocks. Cajun seasoning is definitely necessary. I made them without and they miss a kick from the cayenne. added coriander seeds, love that subtle flavor! my 10yo and 48yo both ate them up with sour cream and white rice tonight... I think I'll follow some of the other reviews with adding the sausage at the end and creaming some of the beans before cooking them a bit longer. some chicken bouillon would probably give an extra flavor boost. I'm french and never ate beans growing up but now I crave them and I'm so happy I finally found a way to cook them, and well! thank you
My father has cooked red beans before and they were a smash hit. Years later I finally got one of my own and decided to try this recipe. I swear my beans are better than his! At first the beans turned out a little too hard so I let them cook for an additional minute under high pressure. They came out so smooth and delicious. Add some jiffy cornbread and some swiss chard and you've got really good classic southern meal.
This was the first time making Cajun beans and rice. I soaked beans 3 hrs so I made recipe like I didn't soak them at all. Followed exactly but had to pressure cook additional 10 min. This was fantastic. Not a big cumin fan just follow recipe and you'll be set. Oh, I browned my sausage and did not add to beans. Put In some smoked neckbones too At the start of pressure cooking . LOVED THIS!!
I have made this several times, always with exceptional results. The flavor and depth is so good. I only do two things differently. 1. I saute' a pound of chopped bacon prior to adding the other ingredients. 2 . i don't add sausage until the last 20 minutes of pressure cooking.
Thanks for this starter recipe. This was my first time making red beans so it was a test for me. I used my Wolfgang Puck pressure cooker. I did have to adjust the time and add about another 25-30 minutes to it. For the ingredients, I left out the celery and bell peppers, because I didn't have them. However, the taste over all was pretty accurate. I did add the sausage with the beans to cook, and they did come out a little soft. They mashed easily when I mashed the beans. I might try adding them later on next time. Overall a great recipe!
First time making red beans and rice. Also a newbie using the instant pot. But this was a success! I did use broth instead of water. I also had to increase cooking time as I did not soak the beans. Ended up cooking 30 minutes, mashing a little then another 30 minutes. Turned out great. It is a little salty if you eat them by themselves, but with rice it is perfect.
This was a fabulous recipe. I actually doubled it. I did follow the advice of others and browned the sausage first and sauteed the vegetables. I cooked it for about an hour and a few of the beans were a little firm. We ate it anyway and loved it. But, I left the rest in the instapot and cooked it a bit longer. We had it the next day and loved it even more. Those few extra minutes REALLY made it taste like it had been cooking all day. Great recipe!
This has become a family favorite! It's so easy to quickly dump everything the Instant Pot and the result is hearty and flavorful! I made adjustments to the recipe to fit our tastes. I halved the Cajun seasoning from 2T to 1T to reduce the saltiness. I also altered the cooking instructions a bit. I like to cook all ingredients EXCEPT THE SAUSAGE for 15 minutes, pressure release, add the sausage, then cook for another 15 minutes. The full 30 minutes left the sausage too mushy, in my opinion, so adding it halfway through keeps the flavor without losing the texture. Great recipe!
Delicious recipe. Next time, I think I’ll start with 1 less cup of water. As I was serving vegetarians, the meat was left out and sage, smoked paprika and liquid smoke was substituted. Served it alongside slow roasted pork shoulder so the meat eaters could add that.
I didn't have the celery, cumin, or bell pepper handy so I went without. I also increased the number of bay leaves and instead of cajun seasoning, used cayenne pepper. It came out good; I will use this recipe again.
When I made this, I cut up some garlic sausage and polish sausage. Then I used some of the changes that Laura made, adding double the garlic, 1 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce, 1 tsp thyme, 1 chicken bouillon cube, 1 tsp hot sauce and an extra bay leaf. However, I didn't have the Tabasco Chipotle sauce that she used, instead I used Louisiana hot sauce, keeping more with the flavor of this dish... Ha! I then served this over rice. Okay, I may have used a little more hot sauce than that, but a little heat adds a bit of kick to those beans. I really enjoyed the flavors in this dish and will definitely be making it more often.
I've made this recipe several times and I LOVE it! I did tweak it a little to make it my own. I did so by using 1.5 lb of sausage instead of 1 lb and reduced the 5 cups of water to 4 cups. This recipe is now a family FAVORITE!!
This is one of the best recipes I have ever made for red beans and rice! Super easy and tasted great! I made them last week and my husband is asking me to make them again. This has made our favorites list for recipes.
America's Test Kitchen's recipe was my go-to, but I needed one for my Instant Pot and I gotta say this was actually better. Badia brand Cajun seasoning is great and not loaded with salt. A couple notes. I'm at 7000', so I soaked my beans overnight. I added a ham hock in the beginning along with a tsp of Better than Bouillon ham base. 15 minutes at high pressure and 5 minutes natural release gave me tender, not mushy beans. I used my immersion blender to puree some of the beans. I stirred the andouille sausage in at the end to warm it through, since it's already cooked and others said it didn't hold up under pressure. Raquel's recipe is my go-to now.
Loved it! I did brown the sausage and sautéed onions, celery and garlic first. Then added everything to pot and cooked on high for 45 min. I omitted the extra salt. I used 6 cups water. Next time I will not use 2T of Cajun seasoning because it was very salty.
Very tasty. I added a small ham hock while cooking the pre-soaked beans. Sausages added when I reduced the extra fluid. It was so good, I had some trouble believing that I made the dish.
It exceeded my expectations! I always make the recipe exactly as it calls for. As an any science experiment you always establish a control. In the future I would add shrimp and chicken and perhaps some more onions. A very good recipe for sure.
This was super easy and delicious. Only thing I did different was add a jalapeño pepper
We make it with Andouille sausage. It's pretty spicy, but we love it! If I have time, I soak the beans overnight before making it. It's not needed in a pressure cooker, but I think it makes a difference with the texture of the beans.
