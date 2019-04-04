Pressure Cooker Red Beans and Sausage

I am from the South, and red beans and rice is a weekly tradition in my house. This recipe is cooked in no time, thanks to the pressure cooker! Serve over hot cooked rice.

Recipe by raquel11882

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine red beans, sausage, bay leaf, Cajun seasoning, garlic, onion, celery, green pepper, salt parsley, and cumin in pressure cooker. Pour in water to cover, according to manufacturer's directions (do not go over line inside of pot). Stir to combine.

  • Seal lid and bring pot to full pressure over high heat. Reduce heat to low, maintaining full pressure, and cook for 30 minutes. Allow pressure to drop naturally. Remove lid, stir, and serve.

Cook's Note:

I like Conecuh® hickory-smoked sausage from Alabama.

Editor's Note:

Cajun seasoning varies in heat level and saltiness, so adjust the amount to taste. You can make your own Cajun Spice Mix with this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 16g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 38.6mg; sodium 1510.8mg. Full Nutrition
