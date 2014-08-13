Maui Wowie Shrimp

Rating: 4.72 stars
60 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 46
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Easy recipe to put together for that laid-back 'Maui Wowie' person. Great for the beach or backyard BBQ. You will be surprised by the onolicious flavor. This dish always gets the Shaka sign!

By ROXIEMAUI

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat outdoor grill for medium heat, and lightly oil the grate.

  • Thread shrimp onto skewers. Season both sides of shrimp with garlic salt and black pepper; if using cayenne, see Cook's Note.

  • Generously coat both sides of shrimp with mayonnaise.

  • Cook shrimp on heated grill until shrimp are bright pink on the outside and opaque on the inside, and the mayonnaise turns golden brown, 5 to 10 minutes on each side. Serve with lemon wedges.

Cook's Note:

Cayenne pepper can be added with the garlic salt and black pepper, or mix 1/4 teaspoon into mayonnaise before coating shrimp, for a spicier flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 30.4g; cholesterol 244.4mg; sodium 528mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (60)

Most helpful positive review

*Sherri*
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2013
We loved this shrimp! Five stars for great flavor, five stars for super easy to make. I followed the advice from the review by Saveur, and marinated my shrimp in the mayo mix ahead, for about two hours. I did add in some good shakes of Old Bay Seasoning to the mayo mix, fresh minced garlic instead of garlic salt, and added in some shakes of Parsley also. We grilled over a wood fire just until pinked up, took about two to three minutes each side, so watch your grilling time depending on shrimp size and fire temperature. Read More
Helpful
(62)

Most helpful critical review

Alice R Smith
Rating: 1 stars
09/08/2018
Kids wouldn't eat this stuff....my husband and I weren't too impressed either...this recipe was included as a quick meal to prepare on a school night....waste of food and time. We had hot dogs instead. Some of those other recipes that were included I know my kids won't eat either...don't send any more suggestions if kids can't eat it. Read More
Reviews:
Saveur
Rating: 5 stars
10/06/2013
Wow-wee! Loved this shrimp. I just mixed the mayo (low fat) and lemon juice, galic powder, and lemon pepper togther, and marinated the shrimp for a couple of hours before skewering. Moist and delicious, one of my fave ways to prepare shrimp on the grill. Served with "Island Fried Rice" for a taste of the islands on a blustery fall day in Ohio. Thanks for sharing your recipe with AR. Read More
Helpful
(47)
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/09/2012
These were tasty treats - they could use more garlic for my taste - maybe mixed in with the mayonnaise. They do not take 5 - 10 minutes a side - more like 5 - 10 minutes total. If you are using wooden skewers - don't forget to soak them in water before threading the shrimp. Thanks for sharing your fun and easy recipe. Read More
Helpful
(35)
Laurie
Rating: 4 stars
04/27/2014
We loved this recipe. Made a few changes, by adding Cajun seasoning to the mayo. We cooked under the broiler, 2 minutes on one side then 3 on the other. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Oesi
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2012
Wonderful! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Marcia
Rating: 5 stars
07/19/2014
after reading other reviews, I ended up over seasoning .. still excellent, but next time I won't be quite so heavy handed.. I added some Old Bay Seafood Seasoning and it definitely added flavor.. Served with Pineapple Fried Rice and there was nothing left.. The original recipe as written would be very good, but cooking for my family requires a little extra seasoning.. Read More
Helpful
(8)
J
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2015
Added some minced garlic, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon parsley and 1/3 teaspoon cilantro. My picky hubby said it could be a recipe in a restaurant. Read More
Helpful
(6)
kerry lee
Rating: 5 stars
06/26/2015
I mixed Old Bay with the mayo an it kicked it up a notch family loved it Read More
Helpful
(6)
Patricia
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2015
quick and really easy this is defiantly will make again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Alice R Smith
Rating: 1 stars
09/08/2018
Kids wouldn't eat this stuff....my husband and I weren't too impressed either...this recipe was included as a quick meal to prepare on a school night....waste of food and time. We had hot dogs instead. Some of those other recipes that were included I know my kids won't eat either...don't send any more suggestions if kids can't eat it. Read More
