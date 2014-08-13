Maui Wowie Shrimp

1 of 60

Rating: 5 stars We loved this shrimp! Five stars for great flavor, five stars for super easy to make. I followed the advice from the review by Saveur, and marinated my shrimp in the mayo mix ahead, for about two hours. I did add in some good shakes of Old Bay Seasoning to the mayo mix, fresh minced garlic instead of garlic salt, and added in some shakes of Parsley also. We grilled over a wood fire just until pinked up, took about two to three minutes each side, so watch your grilling time depending on shrimp size and fire temperature. Helpful (62)

Rating: 5 stars Wow-wee! Loved this shrimp. I just mixed the mayo (low fat) and lemon juice, galic powder, and lemon pepper togther, and marinated the shrimp for a couple of hours before skewering. Moist and delicious, one of my fave ways to prepare shrimp on the grill. Served with "Island Fried Rice" for a taste of the islands on a blustery fall day in Ohio. Thanks for sharing your recipe with AR. Helpful (47)

Rating: 4 stars These were tasty treats - they could use more garlic for my taste - maybe mixed in with the mayonnaise. They do not take 5 - 10 minutes a side - more like 5 - 10 minutes total. If you are using wooden skewers - don't forget to soak them in water before threading the shrimp. Thanks for sharing your fun and easy recipe. Helpful (35)

Rating: 4 stars We loved this recipe. Made a few changes, by adding Cajun seasoning to the mayo. We cooked under the broiler, 2 minutes on one side then 3 on the other. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars after reading other reviews, I ended up over seasoning .. still excellent, but next time I won't be quite so heavy handed.. I added some Old Bay Seafood Seasoning and it definitely added flavor.. Served with Pineapple Fried Rice and there was nothing left.. The original recipe as written would be very good, but cooking for my family requires a little extra seasoning.. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Added some minced garlic, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon parsley and 1/3 teaspoon cilantro. My picky hubby said it could be a recipe in a restaurant. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I mixed Old Bay with the mayo an it kicked it up a notch family loved it Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars quick and really easy this is defiantly will make again. Helpful (6)