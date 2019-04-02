There's nothing more convenient than a set-and-forget meal in the slow cooker. And just when you think it can't get any better — how about a hearty set-and-forget meal that will be your new favorite comfort food? It all starts with a package of dried pinto beans.

These slow cooker pinto beans are so incredibly easy to make. Plus, cooking them low and slow means you'll have perfectly tender beans with little to no work at all. Be sure to save this recipe to your collection because these will be the best pinto beans of your life.

How to Cook Pinto Beans in the Slow Cooker

Making Crock Pot pinto beans is as easy as dumping all the ingredients in your slow cooker, turning it on, and leaving it to work its magic on high for five to six hours.

Do You Need to Soak Pinto Beans Before Slow Cooking?

While the easiest way to cook pinto beans does involve soaking them, you don't technically have to. This recipe calls for an eight-hour soak before slow cooking, which will allow you to cook the beans in five to six hours.

However, if you choose not to soak your pinto beans, you will need to add a few extra hours to account for the dry beans. If cooking from dry, you will need to slow cook for eight to nine hours.

How Long to Slow Cook Pinto Beans

This recipe will give you deliciously tender pinto beans slow cooked to perfection on high in five to six hours. When slow cooked on low, these pinto beans will be done in eight to 10 hours.

How to Store Slow Cooker Pinto Beans

Store these Crock Pot pinto beans in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to four days. Reheat in the microwave or on the stovetop until warmed through.

How to Freeze Slow Cooker Pinto Beans

Scoop completely cooled pinto beans into zip-top freezer bags and freeze flat for up to three months. Thaw in the fridge overnight. Heat in the microwave or on the stovetop until warmed through.

Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise

"This soup is easy to make and helps empty the crisper with all the hearty vegetables to be added along with leftover ham. The cumin gives it the earthy taste you expect from south of the border beans," says Jackdup.

"Really, really good and so easy! Everyone liked it which never happens in this family of five," according to jeighmy. "We ate it as a bean soup and also put the beans in tortillas rolled up like a burrito with salt and pepper. Yummm….Definitely a keeper. There were no leftovers."

"These beans were delicious! I cooked them on low for 10 hours and it turned out great. The only change I made was adding some cayenne pepper at the end when it was done just cause I felt like it could use a little spice. Will definitely make again," raves madeleine.