I wanted REAL strawberry frosting for my Real Strawberry Cupcakes and could not find an acceptable recipe. I wanted an intense strawberry taste without using an extract or gelatin. I came up with this recipe using a strawberry puree reduction that is truly the strawberry-est. If you love strawberries, you'll LOVE THIS!!!
I really wanted that strawberry flavor to shine--what I did was add one teaspoon of strawberry extract and add an additional teaspoon of confectioners' sugar to make up for the additional liquid. I also added a dash of salt because Grandma taught me to always do so when making homemade frosting. This was FANTASTIC. It turned out like bakery frosting and the family kept eating the frosting off the cake.........and leaving the cake!
Made this frosting yesterday. The flavor was nice and the strawberry certainly came through well but the frosting was a little too sweet and the texture very grainy due to the seed remnants. A smoother creamier frosting would have been preferred.
I really wanted that strawberry flavor to shine--what I did was add one teaspoon of strawberry extract and add an additional teaspoon of confectioners' sugar to make up for the additional liquid. I also added a dash of salt because Grandma taught me to always do so when making homemade frosting. This was FANTASTIC. It turned out like bakery frosting and the family kept eating the frosting off the cake.........and leaving the cake!
This was a perfect find for me today! Me and the little guy made some cupcakes that we stuffed w/ Golden Oreos (we were playing, lol), and I was looking for a different type of frosting besides the usual chocolate or vanilla...then I stumbled upon Marianne's pic in the photo pages (Thanks, Marianne!), and I decided that this was it. It also worked out b/c I had some strawberries that were a little past their prime, so what better to do w/ them than make this... LOVED the fresh flavor, and so simple to make too! Thanks, Candice, for a wonderfully delicious frosting~YUM! :)
I had a lots of complements about this frosting. I did make the following changes. I added a little more strawberries (about 1 1/2cups instead of the 1 cup) and added 1/8tsp of almond extract, which brings out the strawberry flavor.
Made this frosting yesterday. The flavor was nice and the strawberry certainly came through well but the frosting was a little too sweet and the texture very grainy due to the seed remnants. A smoother creamier frosting would have been preferred.
Fab recipe. I beat the frosting for 4-5 minutes after all the ingredients had been added and it made a lovely fluffy buttercream. I also strained the strawberry purée as I was serving the cupcakes to children and the buttercream was silky smooth. I will definitely use this recipe again.
This will be my go-to strawberry frosting for the future. It has a wonderful, fresh strawberry flavor. I've made strawberry frosting with jam or fresh berries in the past and it always weeps or runs. Reducing the strawberry puree is the key. Will be making again.
I made this recipe the first time when it was a Personal Recipe (06-18-11). I've made it a couple of times since. Oh my gosh - you don't need a cupcake for this frosting you just need a spoon! This frosting has incredible strawberry taste. I made 66 mini white cupcakes and I had enough frosting to frost them all. Thank you Candice for creating this recipe. If you like strawberries you will love this frosting. It is MOST definitely a keeper!
Way too buttery. After I made it, I realized it was missing cream cheese. I wont be making this particular recipe again. I however will be making one that has one stick of butter and 8 oz of cream cheese in the frosting. This was basically strawberry flavored butter on the cake. This recipe is NOT a keeper for me.
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2012
This frosting is delicious! It may take a little thought beforehand to prepare the strawberries, but it is SOOO worth that step. My chopped up strawberries slightly overflowed the measuring cup before I carefully reduced it as recommended by the author. Talk about a fresh yummy frosting! Thank you so much, Candice!
First..I love this frosting! That being said...I had a few issues when making it. First, the recipe calls for 1 cup of strawberries...this doesn't yield enough liquid to reduce for the length of time suggested and still have enough to add the required 6tbs for recipe. It works best to have once cup of strawberry puree to reduce..not one cup before you puree them. I only reduced for 15 minutes because it was very thick and there was very little left..1 cup of puree should cure this problem..I ended up with 4tbs of puree. I felt the frosting was coming out to thick as I was mixing it..most likely due to how much I reduced the puree. I followed the recipe using the 4tbs I had and then blended a few more strawberries and added 2tbs of the puree (not reduced)..this thinned out the frosting perfectly. I liked it after I made, but I loved it the next day. As one reviewer pointed out-it is better the next day. This is the only strawberry frosting I will now use. It has an intense and wonderful real strawberry taste. Perfection!
Really good, but really sweet. I had to add about one more cup of confectioners sugar to get it to cupcake frosting consistency. 20 minutes is too long to cook the strawberries for. I only needed about 10. Overall, way better tasting and looking than all the other strawberry frostings I've tried. Update: I'm changing my 4 stars to 5. The frosting tasted so much better the next day. My friends said the fresh strawberry flavor was very prevalent, like fresh strawberry ice cream in frosting form. Will be my go to strawberry frosting from now on!
Finally a frosting with real strawberries! Thank you Candice for such a delicious and easy frosting (even with the step of making the strawberry puree). I did have to add a bit more sugar to make it thick enough to frost cupcakes. But, it was the perfect topping to chocolate cupcakes!
Absolutely the best strawberry frosting I've ever tasted. I don't know how much sugar I used, I just add it til it looks and tastes right for me. I did add a little salt because I use unsalted butter. Thanks for sharing, Candice!
OMG! this is the best most delicious strawberry frosting in the world! and so easy to make. I only added a pinch of salt and a little more vanilla extract because it was a little too sweet for my taste, it was so goood! I used it to fill a 10" 3 layer vanilla cake and a 8" 3 layer dark chocolate cake for my daughter's birthday. Everybody had to have more :) I totally recommend it. I'm making more today to decorate some 4th of July red velvet cupcakes :) yum! Make sure you take out the seeds and it will be perfect! I have been making this recipe since 2012 and it is always perfect! Just use 2 c sugar to begin and taste it and go from there adding sugar if needed and according to your taste. enjoy!
I'm never buying those shelf frostings. I made this with mango (I didn't have strawberries) and it turned out very yummy. I was confused about the amount of sugar...the lists of ingredients say 3 1/2 cup but the directions says otherwise. I only used 2 1/2 (and will try less next time).
This was delicious! I made a variation using blueberries. I reduced 1 cup fresh blueberries then followed the recipe exactly. The yield was enough to generously frost the middles of 3 eight inch layers. Will definitely make again. Thank you Candice :)
I "peeled" my strawberries to remove the seeds. This reduced the gritty texture, but still left an amazing fresh strawberry flavor. I used them on jello poke cupcakes (lemon cake, strawberry gelatin) to make strawberry lemonade cupcakes. Thank you for the recipe, it is wonderful!
Delicious! One of the best frosting recipes I have ever used. I can't tell you how delicious this is! It is THAT good! I doubled the recipe and it frosted a 2 layer 9" cake with some left over. Only change I made was used both butter and crisco equally - just because that is what I had on hand. Time was spot on when it came to reducing the puree. Fabulous frosting! Thank you!
It is a really easy and good frosting recipe. Without a electric mixer, I hand-whipped butter at room temperature with a fork and a whisk. The thing is, add confectioners' sugar in small portions while whipping the butter. Mix in strawberry puree at the end because the puree may harden the frosting if it was stored in the refrigerator. Didn't even bother to simmer down the strawberry puree and the consistency turned out pretty good. In addition, if you don't like the texture of strawberry seeds, use cheesecloth to get smooth texture of your puree.
Amazing recipe. I just mixed all the ingredients together in a bowl and added cool whip to make the rite texture. I added this frosting to a chocolate cake and every one I shared it with commented on how the cake was so good they didn't want to stop eating it. Not to brag but it was the best cake I've ever tasted! I think I might even enter a cake at my local county fair using this frosting...
This frosting is so delicious. I frosted cupcakes from a recipe I found on another website, Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes. The cupcakes and the frosting were so good and they complimented each other perfectly.
I made this icing to frost my mother's vanilla birthday cake. In the words of my father, "the cake was good...but the icing was spectacular". 6 of us nearly polished off a whole cake in one sitting because it was that tasty (we are typically not dessert people) and my mother and sister both wanted the recipe. I used 3/4 c of light butter and 1/4 c of shortening (because that is what I had). I did have to use a little more icing sugar than called for to firm the icing (but I used closer to 1 and 1/2 c. of stawberries), but the flavour was amazing! The batch I made created enough icing to put a layer of frosting between two round cakes and enough to generously frost the cake--I even had enough frosting left to pipe some decoration on the cake. Thank you for an amazing icing recipe! I will be using this again and again.
Love this recipe, Candice but I have yet to make it with strawberries. I have tried it with strained raspberries (strained out some of the seeds), oranges, Saskatoon berries-all delicious. I also dislike the flavour of imitation strawberry, in all products and this is the perfect way to get a good flavour for frostings. I have adjusted the icing sugar and add it slowly to accomodate the level of liquid left in the fruit. I cannot decorate a cake to save my life, but with this recipe, who needs to? I can finally enjoy a pretty cake and eat it too. Let them eat Cake!!!!!
I used Smart Balance and the frosting separated a little. I also used frozen strawberries and maybe that had to do with the separation. Other than that this frosting has the most delicious flavor!!! I frosted chocolate cupcakes with it and can hardly keep myself from eating the extra frosting!
I made it but did not like that butter was the predominant taste and made the frosting dense. Great idea to use real strawberries, though. The next day I halved it (putting the other half in the freezer for another time), added more strawberry puree and confectioners sugar (less than 2 cups), and a bit of vanilla in a spoonful of water, then beat it a long time in the mixer. Much fluffier and better tasting!
Loved the strawberry puree. I doubled the amount of puree so we had a really lovely strawberry flavor; and we nearly halved the sugar. Next we are going to use the puree for ice cream. What I really like is the color is from nature.
WOW! This frosting is wonderful!! We recently ate a cupcake at Georgetown Cupcake (it was $2.75 for one cupcake!!!) and I had to replicate because my son liked it so much. This frosting is better than GC. I made the strawberry cupcakes by the same chef and also amazing. I love how the seeds add a mix of color to the frosting. I have a Breville Blender which is a fantastic blender and it really made the puree great. The only thing I had to do was add some water to the strawberries as my blender wouldn't blend them just cut up but once I reduced the puree that got rid of the excess water. YUM YUM! Thank you!!!!
Wow an incredible strawberry taste and delicious frosting! I won't ever lose this recipe. I'm thinking maybe some other fruit may work too in the same way...with the cooking down puree principle. Thank-you Candice.
I strained the seeds and, as the cook's note mentions, let it reduce a bit longer. Fantastic flavor. This would be great in a cream cheese frosting, too, and I'll definitely try that sometime. I don't care for artificial strawberry flavor, and now I never have to worry about that again. I can't wait to make this with other fruits, too. What a great idea! Thank you, Candice!!
I LOVE this frosting soooo much! I doubled it for my needs. it has great intense strawberry flavor and was pretty simple to make. Everyone at the bridal shower raved about this frosting making me the new favorite baker!
Seemed too buttery to me. I was surprised to see the recipe called for a whole cup of butter. That seemed like a lot compared to other butter cream recipes I've made. And in the end it tasted too buttery. I had to add some milk and more sugar to tone it down a bit.
Oh, Candace, this frosting is really a treat!. For her birthday cake Hailie wanted "a vanilla cake with pink frosting and blue writing" so I decided rather than just making the frosting pink, I would make it delicious as well and this was the perfect answer. I can't wait to try it on a lemon cake - I think the combination will be wonderful. Thank you for perfecting this recipe and for sharing it.
AMAZING! Worth the effort for sure! I made it exactly as written (though I will reduce the time on boiling the strawberry puree .. I started with a full cup of puree, but ended with only 4 tablespoons of reduction!). The taste, however, was fabulous. I shared cupcakes with 12 different people, and every single one commented on the frosting being incredible! So very happy!!
This was a really great find for me. My husband keeps going into the fridge and randomly scooping spoonfuls of the leftovers out. He hates frosting. But yet, he keeps doing this. That tells you how good it is. I didn't have 1 cup of butter, so I used 1/2 butter and 1/2 shortening. Didn't use as much sugar as is called for, but close - probably 1/2 cup shy. I strained the seeds out of the puree before adding it to the mix. Amazing how good this turned out!
My family really enjoyed this frosting on a vanilla cake. Thank you for sharing. I did make two changes. First, I put the strawberry purée through a fine mesh strainer. That took care of the seeds. Secondly, we really like cream cheese in our frosting so I substituted 8oz of softened cream cheese for the butter. Yum! I would recommend reducing the strawberries until super thick on a lower temp so it turns out thick and creamy. We will have this one again :o)
I made this frosting today and read the review saying it was granie from the seeds.So after I blended the strawberries I put it through a strainer to remove all the seeds. This made for a creamy frosting and so good! I had leftover cake batter so I made cupcakes and infused the strawberry frosting in the middle and cream cheese frosting on the top,yummy.
I used it as a filling in a Neapolitan cake for my husband's 30th Birthday and everybody loved it! really brought out the fresh strawberry flavour, will definitely be using this recipe again. I did reduce the puree for longer to make sure the flavour would shine through as I was using strawberries out of season and it worked. thank you.
I made the frosting as directed. The main problem was that it was too thin and too sweet for me. Several other reviews suggested reducing the butter, so I may try that next time. I definitely would not use more confectioners sugar. I would add more strawberries or some strawberry extract as well for preference. Update: I made the frosting again with a couple of modifications. I allowed the puree to cool for hours. I also substituted 8 oz of cream cheese for one stick of butter. I added strawberry extract for personal preference, for frosting the lemon cake with lemon curd filling.
Easy, delicious and fresh tasting! I made an entire batch and it frosted about 12 cupcakes. I did use a large, round tip and piped them 'bakery style' so there was lots of frosting on each cupcake. These were for my 2 year old's birthday and she can be picky about textures so after reducing, I pushed the puree through a cheesecloth to remove the seeds. Other than adding a pinch of salt no other changes. I kind of like the idea of using half cream cheese and half butter... maybe next time!
Loved the flavor of this. When I made it, I added the strawberries straight from the pan while they were still hot. This made it very liquidy. I put it in the refrigerator for an hour and it turned out fine. Next time, I think I will try a different fruit.
I made a few alterations and it came out delicious!!!. I doubled the amount of strawberries, passed thru a fine mesh to remove seeds and added the powdered sugar in increments as described but ended up adding less than what recipe called for. At last minute I put in some mashed strawberries also.
I used this on a very dense white cake. It turned out very tasty. As I was frosting the cake I spied some rose syrup in my kitchen and though I'd add it to the leftover frosting (there was a lot leftover even after I reduced the recipe) and make a design. I also added some red food dye to really make the design stick out on top of the now pink cake. It made the frosting a little runny so I used some corn starch to thicken it up instead of more confectioner's sugar because I didn't want it to get too sweet. All together very good. Thanks for the recipe!
Fantastic! My daughter is obsessed with strawberries, so I knew this would be perfect for her 3rd birthday party. I had no trouble at all with the texture, it was very creamy and light and everyone loved it. I can't wait to make this again! It's natural and that's always a plus in my book ; )
WOW they are so good. I usually don’t like frosting but I can eat this with a spoon. I can taste the fresh strawberry. I made half recipe to frosh 12 vanilla cupcakes. This is so easy to make. I followed the exact recipe, no need to change anything, this is PERFECT. Thanks Candice for the recipe.
This recipe was awesome! You could definitely taste the strawberries, and it tasted super fresh. I thought it was a tad sweet, so I added about 3 tablespoons of heavy whipping cream at the end. I beat it on high for about a minute, and it tasted perfect! Definitely a keeper :)
My son wanted strawberry frosting on chocolate cupcakes for his 5th birthday. I didn't want something from a can, so Mr. Google led me to this recipe and I'm so glad he did! I read all the reviews and suggestions. Decided to strain the seeds (since I was making this for little kids) and continued pureeing strawberries until I ended up with a full cup of puree. I reduced it extra long making sure I'd have enough tablespoons at the end. I then followed the recipe as written except I didn't do step #7. I had enough frosting for the cupcakes and the sweetness was perfect, so I left out the extra half cup of confectioners sugar. My friends and DH who aren't big fans of strawberry frosting loved this flavor...and my 5 year old said it was delicious! Thank you! Now...do you have an equally good recipe for a chocolate version? ;)
I just made this frosting on yesterday, and I loooved it! I read somewhere on here that some people thought the frosting was too grainy. Originally I thought the same thing, but I put my cupcakes in the fridge overnight, and the next day they were delicious!
This strawberry frosting was the star of my strawberry cake. Better than the cake part, itself. It had a very wonderful clear fresh strawberry flavor. Honestly, I was surprised how lovely the flavor and color was! Like one commenter, I used almond extract instead of vanilla, because I love almond extract. The almond only accentuated the strawberry flavor. It didn't overwhelm it. I prefer weight measurements for some ingredients. Since "1 cup of strawberries" is a slightly ambiguous amount, I can say that from the success of my icing, I'd recommend using about 250 grams (8.8 or even 9 oz) of hulled strawberries to make the full batch of the puree. I didn't exactly time the simmering time, but I did reduce by at least half. It was pretty deep red when it was done, which gave the icing the lovely color. I used sifted Swerve confectioner's sugar substitute in place of regular confectioner's sugar to keep the sugar grams down. I used slightly less Swerve (that is supposed to measure 1:1 with regular confectioner's) than the recipe called for. I'm sure with regular confectioner's sugar the frosting is equally if not even yummier, if that is even possible. One might want to taste with a little less confectioner's sugar. Nicely ripe strawberries may or may not necessitate the additional sweetness, as long as the spreadability is just right. The photo of my cake, attached, is of a small 6" single layer cake. [I made a few.]
This was fabulous...especially on my chocolate pound cake. Like others I did add a pinch of salt and some strawberry extract. It was so good I actually saved the extra frosting, placed it in the freezer and ate it later on a spoon!! Thank you for the recipe..this is THE one if you want a strawberry frosting that is real.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/10/2013
I loved the taste of this frosting! It was buttery but with a potent strawberry flavor and turned out a light pink color. Everyone loved how it tasted. I only gave it 4 stars because the frosting deflated on the cupcake almost instantly and after only 40min. at room temperature they were just shapeless mounds of frosting...still tasted delicious but I wanted to use this recipe for a wedding and there is no chance the frosting will withstand outdoor heat.
This makes a not overly sweet, very strawberry tasting frosting that is amazing! I made a few changes when I made it. I used 1 cup butter + 1/2 cup crisco (didn't have any more butter), about 2 tsp of vanilla sugar, and 2 pounds of sifted powdered sugar. I reduced about 2 1/2 - 3 cups of frozen sliced strawberries (my own) more than half and ended up with about 1+ cups of puree that I made with an immersion blender. I made a 13x9 cake that was a hot milk sponge cake on the bottom layer (it's not overly sweet and is light and moist, but still holds up to layering), the egg free nut free dairy free chocolate cake somewhere on here for the top layer (it's the best chocolate cake you'll ever make, really!) and filled and frosted with this strawberry frosting to make it like a neopolitan cake. Everyone loved it and it looked amazing once I drizzled it with melted chocolate and some sprinkles for fun. This is the best strawberry frosting, hands down, because it's simple, uses basic ingredients, and actually tastes like strawberries!
This frosting was the perfect compliment to the chocolate I made from scratch. The frosting was very fluffy and strawberry-licious! I think two cups of confessioner's sugar would have been sweet enough. A+ to the recipe maker for including only natural and easy to pronounce ingredients :-)
It has good potential but way to much butter as is. Next time I will increase strawberry purée to 1 1/2 C, cut the butter by half, add 2-3 more cups confectioners sugar and milk until I reach desired consistency.
Perfect! If you prefer, you can also substitute part of the butter with cream cheese. This was ok for decorating, but not perfect (and I don't know what I'm doing as far as cake decorating anyway), but I probably could've added more powdered sugar to fix it. Everyone's strawberries, puree and reduction will be slightly different as far as water content, so you'll have to use your own judgment at the end. Delicious!!!!!
I made this for a girls party and everyone asked me for the recipes! it was so good!! I double the strawberries just because I love it so much and turned out great. it needs to be cooked little longer but wasn't runny at all.
I've used this recipe twice. The first time I made it I used strawberries and the second time I used blackberries. I LOVED both of them. This recipe worked great. The only change I made with the confectioner's sugar at the end of the recipe (when you start adding the reduction). I use a lot less sugar than what the recipe called for. I started off with just adding a 1/2 cup and then added more bit by bit as I added the fruit (just enough to keep the frosting from getting too liquid). My friends loved the cupcakes and thought that using real fruit made it that much better!
I got so many compliments on this frosting, my friends were all asking for the recipe at our cookout! I paired it with a vanilla cupcake and everyone was raving. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great.
This recipe is amazing. The strawberry flavor really shines through, and my 6-year old daughter said the color was 'just perfect' so it passed the 'perfect pink' test. It's definitely worth the effort to make the strawberry reduction. I let it simmer while I was making the cupcakes, so it really didn't take any extra time. And I like that there were little flecks of seeds throughout the icing. It made it obvious that the icing was really made from strawberries. I did add just a touch of milk to thin out the icing for piping, as it was quite thick. Could be that I cooked down the strawberries more than the original recipe called for.
This was worth all the work! I have always preferred making things from scratch as opposed to buying premade. Now I have the perfect recipe for strawberry frosting that is as real as it gets, no jars of frosting.
This was good but it wasn't fantastic. I think it needs at least double the strawberries called for in the recipe to make the flavor come through more. It was a nice consistency frosting though. Not sure I'll make it again. I made the cake as well and I didn't like the freeze-dried aftertaste.
I tried this recipe for cupcakes for school and its very good! The strawberry flavor is so real and satisfying, you NEED to try it. My only suggestion is that after your done mixing everything it became quite runny, so I added about another 1\3 cup of sugar and it was the perfect consistency! I hope I was able to help! Great job Candace! Soooooooooo good!
I like the idea of a fresh strawberry purée cooked down for intense strawberry flavor. I followed others advice and did not measure the one cup of strawberries to start. I puréed enough strawberries so that I could strain the seeds out and the result would be one cup of seedless strawberry purée. I cooked it down for 20 minutes and did not have enough tablespoons for the recipe, but used what I did have. In the future, I would increase the seedless purée to 1 1/2 cups and cook that down at a lower heat for 20 minutes as I would have liked it even more intense. I would also whip it longer. I added a little cream to make it not so dense. Overall, it was pretty and tasted good.
This is a very good frosting and very easy to work with. I must of cooked my strawberries to long I did not have enough to add all the Tablespoons they said to add but I did start with a little over a cup of strawberries. Since I was short on the strawberries I added 1/2 teaspoon strawberry extract. It is a beautiful pink - I had enough to frost 27 cupcakes and a little left over. I will make this again.
12 5 16 ... http://allrecipes.com/recipe/220816/real-strawberry-frosting/ ... Yummy, but thin so I added an 8oz block cream cheese = strawberry ice cream flavored frosting! :) 'Still a little syrupy so folded in two cups whipped cream (1c before whipping). Less strawberry flavor, of course, but it kept its shape well enough to frost cupcakes. I don't know that there is a "problem" with this recipe, but maybe less butter would help the lack of firmness - & not add cream cheese or whipped cream. BONUS: http://allrecipes.com/personal-recipe/63277383/strawberry-dream-cake/ ... Celeste's! ... Note4Me: Less sugar. Subbing cream cheese for half butter is good.ME:1/2c butter,8oz creamcheese,1/2t vani,1#confec.1/8t salt,alittle less than half c puree. Like straw icecream a la frosting. Yum, but kind of srupy.A nonsugar thickener or just have to keep it refrigerated. For nonsugar,maybe 2c berries pureed, add 1c confec. Allow to "juice" fifteen minutestohalfanhour.Reheat & thicken w 1T cornstarch Cool.Cream together butter&cc.Add 2Turee&1/2tvan then alt equaling 1#sugar.
Beverly Wiggins
Rating: 1 stars
11/01/2018
This frosting did not do well for me. Went exactly like recipe. I will not make again.
I wanted to use up some old strawberries instead of throwing them out and had a white cake mix on hand. I only had margarine instead of butter, and I have no mixer of any kind, but adding more sugar and stirring my butt off made a wonderful frosting! I will try again using real butter, but love the strawberry flavor.
My husband requested strawberry cake with strawberry frosting for his birthday, so I tried this. I used frozen strawberries with sugar as I needed 1/2 a container for the cake. I did strain the puree, as I always do when I make puree. Frosting was delicious, but the strawberry cake, frosting, and filling all together were a little sweet, even for our family of sweet toothes! But I think this with Strawberry Cake Filling would be awesome on a devils food cake. Will definitely do it again.
PERFECT! I followed the recipe exactly but I was tempted to use strawberry flavoring for the vanilla extract. I'm glad I didn't as it would have been too strong a flavor for me. Made as written, this recipe is PERFECT. It goes so well with the "REALLY real Strawberry Cupcakes" from this site which is another of Candice's prize recipes. Thank you Candice for sharing your PERFECT recipe! We really enjoyed it!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.