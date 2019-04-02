Real Strawberry Frosting

I wanted REAL strawberry frosting for my Real Strawberry Cupcakes and could not find an acceptable recipe. I wanted an intense strawberry taste without using an extract or gelatin. I came up with this recipe using a strawberry puree reduction that is truly the strawberry-est. If you love strawberries, you'll LOVE THIS!!!

Recipe by Candice

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place strawberries in a blender; puree until smooth.

  • Transfer strawberry puree to a saucepan over medium heat; bring to a boil, stirring often, until puree is reduced by at least half, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and cool completely.

  • Beat butter with an electric mixer in a bowl until light and fluffy.

  • Beat 1 cup confectioners' sugar into butter until just blended.

  • Beat 2 tablespoons strawberry puree and vanilla extract into butter mixture until just blended.

  • Repeat with 1 cup confectioners' sugar, followed by 2 tablespoons strawberry puree two more times.

  • Beat last 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar into mixture until just blended.

Cook's note:

For more intense strawberry flavor, reduce strawberry puree longer until desired intensity is reached.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 27.1mg; sodium 73mg. Full Nutrition
