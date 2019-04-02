Real Strawberry Frosting

This strawberry frosting was the star of my strawberry cake. Better than the cake part, itself. It had a very wonderful clear fresh strawberry flavor. Honestly, I was surprised how lovely the flavor and color was! Like one commenter, I used almond extract instead of vanilla, because I love almond extract. The almond only accentuated the strawberry flavor. It didn't overwhelm it. I prefer weight measurements for some ingredients. Since "1 cup of strawberries" is a slightly ambiguous amount, I can say that from the success of my icing, I'd recommend using about 250 grams (8.8 or even 9 oz) of hulled strawberries to make the full batch of the puree. I didn't exactly time the simmering time, but I did reduce by at least half. It was pretty deep red when it was done, which gave the icing the lovely color. I used sifted Swerve confectioner's sugar substitute in place of regular confectioner's sugar to keep the sugar grams down. I used slightly less Swerve (that is supposed to measure 1:1 with regular confectioner's) than the recipe called for. I'm sure with regular confectioner's sugar the frosting is equally if not even yummier, if that is even possible. One might want to taste with a little less confectioner's sugar. Nicely ripe strawberries may or may not necessitate the additional sweetness, as long as the spreadability is just right. The photo of my cake, attached, is of a small 6" single layer cake. [I made a few.]