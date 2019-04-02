Maple Pecan Granola

49 Ratings
  • 5 42
  • 4 7
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a great snack or cereal. On cold winter mornings, pour on a little milk and heat in the microwave for a warm and comforting breakfast.

By Dianne

Gallery

Credit: Dianne
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Mix oats, pecans, walnuts, flax seed, and cinnamon in a large bowl.

  • Stir canola oil, maple syrup, maple flavoring, and salt together in a small bowl; pour over the oat mixture and stir to coat evenly.

  • Spread the resulting mixture evenly onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, about 40 minutes.

  • Set granola aside to cool completely before breaking into chunks. Store in an air-tight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 22.4g; fat 11.5g; sodium 35.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/05/2022