Maple Pecan Granola

This came out super! I didn't want a ton on hand, so I made half the recipe to see how it came out. I replaced the canola oil with coconut oil, and the flavor works well here and added extra salt. I stirred after 20 min and again in 15 min, taking it out a few min earlier. You really need to watch it because it could be overdone easily. I mixed in some shredded coconut after it came out of the oven (not flaked; a shredded-type that was thinner and not too sweet). The kitchen smelled amazing when this was baking. You can really make it your own by adding raisins, etc. This really makes the store-bought stuff look pretty bad. Thanks for a great recipe!