Maple Pecan Granola
This is a great snack or cereal. On cold winter mornings, pour on a little milk and heat in the microwave for a warm and comforting breakfast.
Awesome! Added a half cup shredded coconut and subbed coconut oil for canola oil and vanilla for maple extract. This is a definite keeper! Oh I don't like cinnamon in my granola so I left it out. Thanks!Read More
I thought this was good granola. The cook times were exact too. I lined a large baking sheet with foil and turned it after 20 minutes and then again after 15 minutes. I baked it on the bottom rack farthest away from the heat source. It makes quite a bit, but I know it will get eaten as cereal or on yogurt or ice cream. I assumed ground flax seed was flax meal and used that. It makes it a little messy if eating it by hand though. Only other downside, of the recipe, is maple syrup is so expensive and this takes 2/3 a cup of it. However, the maple flavor does come through and it smells very good while baking.
For lower calorie count use 1/4 cup of coconut oil instead of 1/3 canola. I used 1/2 tsp salt and sprinkled more on top. Omitted flavoring, seeds, and cinnamon, added vanilla. Perfect. At least half the price of store bought, and soooo much better. What's with those tiny bags of $4.00 stale store bought granola anyway?
My new favorite smell? Baking this delicious granola!! The only alterations I made were coconut oil instead of canola, for an extra healthy boost & added extra pecans in place of walnuts. Perfect! I am never buying store granola again!
I fell in love with maple granola on a trip to New England but haven't been able to find it in the Northwest so I was really happy to find this recipe. I used pure maple syrup as called for but did substitute coconut oil for the canola oil. Other than that I made as written, including maple flavoring and cinnamon, but since I didn't have pecans I subbed sliced almonds and added flaked coconut and raisins because I like both in my granola. I don't believe these things substantially changes the wonderful maple flavor of this granola. Now the big question - should I keep this to myself or share with DH. LOL
I skipped the flax seed and used 1/2 tsp almond extract and 1/2 tsp vanilla in place of the maple flavoring. I used sugar free syrup. Turned out well.
Just to add some sweetness to it. The last 5-8 minutes of cooking time, I pull it out and drizzle honey over it. Then when it cool it actually stays in little bite size clumps. I can get all my kids to eat it and it is now a favorite for car rides.
Awesome! I followed the recipe, and added a few things on my own. I took 2 tbl. spoon of peanut butter and microwaved it with 1 tbl. spoon of coconut oil until melted and added it to the original oil mixture. Instead of using pure maple syrup I substituted 1/2 real and half artificial (cheeper!) . And I also added vanilla as well :D After baking it, I added honey to clump it up, and it turned out amazing!
There’s nothing like homemade granola! I tweaked the recipe a bit. Instead of pecans I used almonds. Instead of maple flavoring I used vanilla. I also added a mixture of sweetened and unsweetened coconut - about 1/2 cup and an extra 1/4 cup maple syrup to balance the extra dry ingredients. Lastly, to add extra crunch, I added 10 minutes to the baking time at 300 degrees, then another 10 minutes at 400 degrees. Be sure to check often so it doesn’t burn. Enjoy!
YUM!! So delicious! I changed a few things -- substituted coconut oil for canola, added some extra nuts and seeds, vanilla for maple flavoring, and I added one big spoonful of chunky peanut butter. I also added some dried fruits towards the end of baking. Overall so delicious and easy!
Used whole flax seed and added 1/2c of wheat germ as well. Yummy in my yogurt!
Fantastic Granola! I ran out of syrup so made it with half honey half maple syrup. My family LOVES this!!!
I make this on a regular basis to replace store bought granola. I tried a couple others before finding this one and it is our favorite. I make it almost exactly as listed except I use vanilla instead of maple flavoring.
This recipe is truly delicious! After baking the mixture, I added Raisins, dried, Pomegranate, Coconut flakes, and Dates. Yes, I'll make it agan.
Great recipe. I added a little brown sugar and honey for some of the maple syrup. Also subbed olive oil for half of the canola oil. Stirred halfway thru cooking. Added dried fruit and a few more tablespoons of honey for the last 10 minutes of baking. Came out great! May use a little less sugar next time though.
I made the recipe exactly as it's written. This is an awesome recipe. Not too sweet, but sweet enough. All the flavors mesh well together. My three year old loves her "crunchies" and this is a lot cheaper and tastes better than what you get at the grocery store. Just be aware, this makes quite a lot, so make sure you have a container big enough, or plan to freeze some.
It was good. My only suggestion would be to add the salt in with the dry ingredients. And also I didn't add the maple extract because I didn't think it would be necessary and it wasn't.
YUM
So good! I used wheat germ vs flax seed and vanilla vs maple flavoring.
Great maple flavor but not overly sweet. If you like granola clumped in big clusters, look elsewhere. I like adding a half cup of wheat germ, but consider baking at a lower temperature and keeping an eye on it, since those little bits burn easily. I regularly leave out the maple flavoring and cinnamon, sometimes adding a teaspoon of ginger (powder), instead.
My favorite aspect of this is that it is not super sweet. I only used pecans and subbed a flax seed/hemp/chia mix for the ground flax. I used vanilla instead of maple extract. I like the ratio of the nuts to the oats and the cook time/temp is pretty perfect. I kept mine in for an extra 10min bc there wasn't any color change that I could see after 40min. Mine clumped pretty well, so I will follow the recipe again when I make it a second time!
Excellent
Sub Pumpkin Seeds for flax, add sunflower seeds.
Spectacular! Like others, I skipped the cinnamon, added coconut, & used a mix of flax & wheat germ. I used a mix of coconut oil & sunflower seed butter in place of the oil. Baking time was spot on. This recipe makes a generous amount & was a snap to make! I'll definitely do this again!
I added golden raisins to it. I served it with Greek yogurt, almond milk, fruit and honey. It was delicious
Substituted cocoanut oil and vanilla, and used almonds because I did not have pecans on hand. Tastes great - and so easy to make. Will be making this again!
Love this recipe!!! Make a batch every week and the only changes I make is adding a couple tablespoons brown sugar, 1/2 cup slivered almonds, and vanilla extract instead of maple. Have it with milk every morning for breakfast.
This granola is fabulous! I substituted coconut oil and vanilla extract as that's what I had on hand.
Very good! I had been buying maple granola from a mail order company in Michigan and it was expensive. This costs less to make and tastes even better because I used a bourbon barrel aged maple syrup (available in my local grocery store) and — pow! This stuff is great!
I have bought the Trader Joe's Maple Pecan Granola for years and now they don't have it anymore. So I searched for a recipe I could grow to love as much. FOUND IT! I doubled the pecans, left out the walnuts and flax seed, used coconut oil and vanilla as some had suggested. Can't wait for breakfast in the morning.
Great recipe! I make this all the time. The baking times are to the T. I always substitute eggs for the flax seed and it still turns out great. I have also tried this recipe without the pecans to save money and it was great.(I altered the liquids in the recipe when I omitted the nuts.) ??????????
Love this recipe!
First time it was a little chewy, it needs more time to dry out. After 40 min., turn the oven off and leave it in the oven overnight. I omitted the walnuts and used vanilla instead of maple flavoring. The first time I made this I added sweetened coconut and I would add it again. Halving this recipe is fine, used 1 cookie sheet instead of two. Used non-stick foil to line the sheet.
Easy, tastes great
This is the most delicious granola I’ve ever made. Hands down. Perfectly crunchy, flavorful, and sweet.
Followed the recipe exactly. Great basic recipe. Not too sweet. The creative possibilities are endless!
Delicious
Really good! Crunchy granola with the right amount of sweetness- maybe a little too much :) I did walnuts and coconut shreds as add-ins- no flax- coconut oil-subbed some brown sugar for maple syrup. I baked it a little longer so it was crispy. It stuck together well. Could use a little more cinnamon. SMELLED AMAZING!!!!
This came out super! I didn't want a ton on hand, so I made half the recipe to see how it came out. I replaced the canola oil with coconut oil, and the flavor works well here and added extra salt. I stirred after 20 min and again in 15 min, taking it out a few min earlier. You really need to watch it because it could be overdone easily. I mixed in some shredded coconut after it came out of the oven (not flaked; a shredded-type that was thinner and not too sweet). The kitchen smelled amazing when this was baking. You can really make it your own by adding raisins, etc. This really makes the store-bought stuff look pretty bad. Thanks for a great recipe!
Pretty easy to make and tastes good. I reduced the maple syrup and the cinnamon and skipped the maple flavoring(did not have it). The granola recipe I usually makes has a lots of nuts and seeds and I missed that in this recipe. I might use less oats next time and more nuts and seeds.
Perfect for hiking.
Excellent nice and crunchy and not too sweet even with all that maple syrup, I did not use walnuts the people are allergic to them I just used a full cup of pecans and it is great. I do not have Maple extract so I used vanilla. Will make again but will add some dried fruit raisins or cranberries.
