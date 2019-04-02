Spinach Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
Mix together spinach, pepperoni, and cheese for delicious easy appetizer.
For vegetarian version use chopped red pepper instead of the pepperoni.
I’m happy to be this recipe’s first reviewer and to offer this glowing review. I LOVED these; however, I used them as a vegetable side dish, not as an appetizer. I altered the recipe only slightly – the uncooked spinach is so bulky I knew it would be a problem filling the mushrooms caps, but microwaving it briefly until it was slightly wilted took care of that issue handily. Since I was serving this as a side dish I was tempted to omit the pepperoni and I’m so glad I didn’t – the flavor it contributed was distinct, delicious and would have been missed. These were meaty, substantive and flavorful, not to mention an attractive and inviting statement on the dinner plate.Read More
Great recipe! but what's even better...I had left over "stuffing" and mixed it with ground turkey, adding another egg, some Worcester sauce, salt and pepper to taste. Amazing turkey balls!!!!Read More
I want to say something before I review this recipe: I have never cooked in my life. Never anything more complicated than ramen noodles and Kraft macaroni and cheese. And I even messed those up by overcooking the noodles to be absolutely sure they were done. I am getting married in a month and I somehow agreed to cook dinner for my fiancee for Valentine's day. I was so worried about what I would cook. I joked that it would be fish sticks marinated in Spaghettios, but I was really nervous about making something edible. I found several recipes here and decided to go with this one. I didn't really know what I was doing, but I bought each item and set down in the kitchen to get to work. The recipe is straightforward, simple, easy enough for a novice and incredibly delicious. She was so proud of me and so impressed and it was a wonderful Valentine's Day dinner. I'm attaching a picture (but it was taken after she had already cut the portobello in half). Thank you so much to whoever created this and thank you allrecipes.com for making it so accesible. I can't believe I made something actually edible by humans, and in fact deliciously so! You made Valentine's Day awesome for us!
These were fantastic! I used salami instead of pepperoni and it was delicious. Also when draining the mushrooms after the first baking round, know that they're extremely full of juice and are fragile from being cooked. I'd recommend a turkey baster to remove the juices and not break the mushroom edges trying to pour it out. Otherwise fantastic recipe!
These were delicious! I only made two but used the ingredients as written for four. I sauteed chopped onion and red bell pepper in a little olive oil until softened and translucent, then tossed the raw spinach on top to wilt it down a bit. Added all the other ingredients, mixed and topped the portabellas. Worked out great. I baked for slightly longer than the amount of time written to get the mozzarella on top to brown slightly. Thanks for this recipe. I'll be making it often. BTW we used this as a main course.
AMAZING! So easy! I have made these 5x in the last 3 weeks. They re-heat really well too so you can make/bake ahead and then refrigerate and reheat. Best advise is after you chop the fresh spinach, put it in the microwave for 45 seconds to let it wilt a little. Then mis with all the other ingredients. I also used thinly sliced Peppered Salami chopped up... so tasty!
Love this recipie I picked it cause I had all the ingredents. Little did I know it would become a famiy favorite. I decided to steam the spinach first; chopped and drained it before adding to the mix.
Yummy :) The stuffing has such a wonderful zesty flavor that marries perfectly with the mellow flavor of the mushroom. Very quick & easy to prepare. I served this as a main dish with sides of rice and garlic green beans (from this site as well). Note:probably best to add less salt for seasoning, since pepperoni and cheese can be pretty salty on their own.
These were AMAZING! Loved every bite and so did my picky husband! The only thing I changed was the pepperoni...I used cooked bacon instead, because I had it leftover from another recipe. I also used chopped onion and did not sauté it first. It was perfect, and the flavors were wonderful!
Great base recipe... I changed all the ingredients. Used feta cheese & rice combined with ground venison in a "mediteranian salsa" from WholeFoods. (Fresh parsley, lemon juice, kalamata olives, sundried tomatoes & Feta) I also made little aluminum foil "rings" as a base to set the mushrooms onto. (This keeps them from getting as soggy in the pan. It elevated them from sitting in the juices.) And I brushed them with garlic butter instead of dressing.
Love love love them!! We smoked them on the grill w wood chips! It gave the cheese an awesome flavor! We also used fresh spinach. Can't wait to make them again. Next time we will try prosciutto instead of pepperoni.
Used the mid-sized mushroom caps and greek dressing as I didn't have Italian. Fresh spinach wilted in a pan with diced stems and garlic. Omitted the pepperoni. Served as a side dish and put in pita bread the next day for a sandwich with some tomato and lettuce. Wonderful flavor!
Delicious. I used a little more mozzarella. I also added some sauteed onion and red pepper because I didn't have as much spinach as was called for and I thought it would need the extra moistness from the onion and pepper mix. Turned out fantastic and I think I'll just keep those small changes.
My husband loved it. Super easy to make. Had them in the oven for 15 min instead of 12 because they did not tenderize with that amount of time. Will definetely do again.
Very nice recipe! I made these as an appetizer by simply cutting each into 6 pieces while they were still slightly warm. The prep was easy. I used frozen spinach, thawed, and squeezed dry so this resolved the problem that some reviewers had with the difficulty handling fresh spinach. Once all of the ingredients were added, the spinach mixture topped the mushroom easily. I could form the mixture to fit. I baked them longer than noted (both the mushroom initially, and then the second bake too). These were wonderful, lovely to serve, and mostly guilt free. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
Oh. My. Gawd. This was fabulous. My changes: I sauteed the chopped stem with some onion and garlic, then tossed the spinach in to wilt. I think it made it more manageable. Did not even detect the pepperoni so I will probably leave it out next time although it may have been scant as I don't measure. Go light on salt. Only my second 5 star rating.
Made this for my DD, who is vegetarian,as substitution for turkey for christmas dinner. She loved it and as I was allowed to taste, so did I. A keeper for special events, when a vegetarian is joining us!
I thought they were delicious, but I love mushrooms. The real shocker was that my 11-year-old son who dislikes mushrooms greatly tried a bite of one and asked if he could eat the rest of it. The only tweak I will make next time is not to add more salt - I think the pepperoni and cheese are salty enough that extra salt is not needed, but that's my preference. Thank you for the recipe!
These were excellent! I used medium sized portabella caps and served them as a side dish. We will definitely be eating these again! Thank you for a great recipe- I didn't change a thing.
Excellent and easy. I followed others' advice and left out the salt.
Yum!! bUT WHY WASTE THE gills and stems? They are good food and nutricious ….
I mixed in some pasta sauce I had on hand and baked each mushroom in a 6" ramekin. Prepared garlic risotto and served it with them for an entre'.
This was the first time I've fixed these mushrooms and I loved them and will definitely have these again soon!!! Five stars!
So easy & so delicious! Did not have pepperoni so subbed chopped rotisserie chicken, also brushed caps with Tuscan Herb infused EVOO. Fabulous!! Will try it with turkey pepperoni next time for a different & more to the original recipe.
WOW! LOVED THIS! I made a couple of changes for my taste. I used Turkey pepperoni (you would barely notice the difference). I used a slice of Mozzarella over the top at the end and no breadcrumbs (I was out). I also sauteed an onion and garlic and added the spinach to wilt for a second. We ate this as a meal- it was wonderful.
I loved it and will definitely make it again. I did not use pepperoni in it and added paprika to the spinach mixture. I also brushed the mushrooms with basalmic vinegar and olive oil.
Loved it. Didn't change a thing other than using bacon rather than pepperoni. Everyone else loved it too. Will definitely make it again. Thx for sharing it!
Added my picture. Very good appetizer
These were tasty. I did use a 10oz box of frozen spinach instead of the fresh(what I had on hand), thawed and drained. It worked but next time I'll try the fresh. I also took the advise of the other reviews and left out the extra salt. True, it didn't need it, enough in the pepperoni and cheese.
I love this dish. This is a meal for us. We are vegetarian so I skipped the peperoni. Lightly saute the spinach first let cool and then chop. Also I chop up the stems and gills and used them in the stuffing - no waste. Add fresh basil if you have some.
Spectacular! Used bacon instead of pepperoni but it was ALL good.
I substituted Canadian Bacon for the pepperoni, as pepperoni gives us heartburn. I will make it again, but I will only use half as much spinach. I way overstuffed the mushrooms and have enough left to stuff 4 more. Will add the leftovers to scrambled eggs for breakfast.
This was delicious. Only reason I'm giving it a 4 is because there was a little too much salt. I'll adjust a few things next time and it will be perfect.
Made two of these. They were great!!! Made some adaptations-sauteed red pepper and garlic and added spinach to pan. Let everything cool before filling.
These are scrumptious! I used them as a main dish with a side of rice and steamed vegetables.
Really, really good!
Quite tasty. Me and husband were both pleasantly surprised. We had this as a main course for dinner.
While that unflattering photo accompanying this recipe looks somewhat like a withered and weathered turtle (sorry!) This is indeed a very great recipe and one you can tweak to your liking! I prefer red bell pepper AND pepperoni! Thanks for sharing!!!
I made this for this past Mother's Day for Brunch .. My Step Dad is a Major Foodie .. He not only LOVED The Recipe ; asked for the recipe ! This Was One of The Highest Compliment Coming From Him! Thanks Tons --
I switched up the pepperoni & mozzarella for thinly sliced ham & cheddar. Also added sauted onions & added the garlic & ham to them, removed from heat and then added the spinach to wilt it. Cooled for a couple of minutes & added the egg mixture & cheddar.
Fantastic--and got rave reviews at my last dinner party. Thanks for sharing!
I’ve made this recipe twice. Once with the large caps and once with smaller ones. My large ones seemed to flatten out on me quite a bit as opposed to the smaller ones that kept their shape very well. Tasted amazing both times!
I found that there was a lot of the spinach and egg mix, so I did 8 mushrooms instead of 4. But it is soooo yummy!
Made several changes. Added a bunch of chopped fresh parsley to the chopped spinach. Used 16oz ricotta cheese and added another egg. Substituted the pepper for the pepperoni as suggested. Added two teaspoons of Italian seasoning. Used Fresh Expressions salad dressing to brush the mushrooms prior to the first bake. Got lots of compliments and passed the modified recipe on. Also topped each mushroom with grated smoked Gouda for another layer of favor plus it browns beautifully.
Very tasty as written and easy to add other items like jalepenos, green onions, etc.
I followed suggestions of others and sautéed onion, the gills, and the garlic first then added in the spinach so it would wilt. It was great.
So yummy!!! Rich mix of flavors! I'm going to make this again and again!
I did, used Balsamic vinegar which I had, chopped up 6 cloves of garlic, split btwn steamed spinach and mushrooms, used HOt It sausage casing removed and sauteed in same pan as the sauteed onions also used habanaro cheese grated very small and asiago cheese grated small with 3, 4" diameter portobello shrooms. Never made this before. It was awesome! Will definitely make this again. I did take a picture, Posted it on twitter.
When I made this for my husband and myself he said "whenever we want pizza,,,make these!". Great recipe!!!
I made this recipe using smaller mushrooms as appetizers for Thanksgiving. They were easy to prepare, although the recipe called for the mushroom stems to be discarded, I minced them and added them to the spinach mixture. They were a big hit with my family. Plan on preparing this recipe again for Xmas Eve.
Easy to make and delicious!
Loved it, loved it! Used as a starter and they went down very, very well. Added some extra Parmesan piles onto the same baking sheet, which melted and formed tuiles. Stuck them onto the plates, as a decoration. Definitely will be made again, and again! This is my first review, all the way from Johannesburg, South Africa!
I bought the biggest portubello mushroom caps they had and they here huge and after piling them as high as I can get them there were still a bunch of unused mixture left over. I'm definitely going to make this again but next time I'll used less than half of a bag of spinach. Oh, and I added blue cheese in with the mozzarella/ bread crumbs at the end. Was very tasty.
Followed recipe exactly. This is a new family favourite. Made as a veggie side dish. Big hit!
I found that the spinach was very dry, next time I make them I will saute the spinach stuffing for a minute before stuffing the mushrooms.
Are used this recipe on six portobellos and I still had a lot left I made an omelette out of it the next day it was very good three other people have asked me for the recipe so it must be OK LOL I’m not the best at cooks but this came out really well
This was quick and easy and DELICIOUS. This recipe reminded me very much of how I make oysters Rockefeller and bake them in a oyster shells. This was delicious but I think just for fun I'll try it with a jar of small oysters next time. Thanks for the recipe.
This is a fantastic recipe. I have made it twice.
Loved them!
I love this recipe! While this recipe calls for pepperoni I used ground turkey and it was amazing. Like the other reviews said, make sure to wilt you spinach down before you put it on your mushrooms. I mixed mine in with my ground turkey and a little extra cheese.. mmm it was wonderful. Such a delicious recipe!
Easy and tasty portabella mushroom recipe. I left out the pepperoni, could substitute chopped ham. Makes a fast delicious lunch.
Made this for the first time tonight! It was the bomb! Will be making this again! I used a little more of the cheeses just because it didn't seem like enough. It was cheesy and yummy! If you plan on having guests for supper you will wow them with this simple recipe!
I leave out the pepperoni but find this simple to make and pretty forgiving. If I’m out of parm I’ve used Romano. Yummy
This is a super easy receipe loaded with flavor! Tastes just like the stuffed mushrooms caps my husband and I order when we go out for dinner!! Will definitely make these more often. I chopped my spinach in my little food processor - super quick
I made it for the first time. I turned out well
These were easy, but forgettable. Lower calorie and fat than most stuffed mushrooms since no cream cheese. With the Portobello's we had, these weren't really stuffed - more like spinach piled on top. Recipe calls for a lot of spinach, had to cook half in a separate dish because it simply wouldn't fit on the mushrooms.
Wow! This was fantastic. I loved the spinach filling.
I made this for a main course meal. I used genoa salami instead of pepperoni and pre-wilted the spinach (as others have suggested). It was a very good light meal that I'll make again!
DELICIOUS! Just made these as an appetizer. After reading the reviews, I sautéed some finely chopped onion and red pepper. I added the spinach to the pan to wilt it. As other reviewers stated, the mushroom caps are very fragile after baking. I made the stuffing, omitting the egg (didn't seem to need it). The edges of my mushroom basically collapsed, so I mounded the stuffing into large balls and placed on top of the caps. Sprinkled on the cheese and baked. We loved them! Was unsure of the pepperoni, but be sure to use it....definitely adds great flavor.
Made exactly as written and these were incredible!! Served with melted butter over the top. YUM!
Made it as written. It was quite good.
These are awesome. I bumped it up further by adding some chopped onion, chopped celery and chopped red bell pepper which I zapped for 1 minute in the microwave, and I chopped and wilted the spinach for 1 minute also. I used chopped salami instead of pepperoni. Actually I liked this better than Portabella Nirvana on this site.
I did make a few changes plus I wanted it to cook quick. I had 2 mushrooms so I have some filling left. I did a mix of chopped spinach, basil pesto, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese and seasoned breadcrumbs. I air fried them at 370 for 8 minutes after heating up the air fryer for 8 minutes. Delicious! Hubby wants more so I will be picking up some more portobello mushrooms tomorrow.
Omitted the pepperoni & added chopped ham, pepperoni would have given it a bit more bite tho'.
Substituted sausage instead of pepperoni. Turned out great.
YUM! I made a Vegan version and it was fantastic!!!
Delicious. I used bacon instead of pepperoni; balsamic dressing instead of Italian; and added green onions to the mix, as well as extra parmesan cheese to top them off. Hearty and tasty.
These were good. We all enjoyed. As a vegetarian, I omitted the meat. Thanks for sharing Jen.
Good dish! I left out the bread crumbs and used olive oil instead of salad dressing. Used real crab meat (obv. most expensive part of the dish). The recipie goes far though -- I stuffed two as much as I could and had a bit left over. Could have easily made 3. Served it with bag salad from the store. Very low carb!
I made this but used Applewood chicken sausage instead of pepperoni and added yellow bellpepper delicious.
This dish was delicious! I enjoyed one as a light lunch. The recipe was easy to follow and came out perfect!
Love the recipe, did not add the egg and cheese but it still turned out awesome. Substituted the pepperoni for soy meat crumbles. Get vegan meal.
This was a last minute choice for dinner and it was delicious! I substituted Italian dressing for Greek and used bacon bits instead of pepperoni. I didn’t use bread crumbs but it didn’t need it. Super easy and tasty, I ate it as main meal with guacamole and cucumbers. A++
I bought portobello mushrooms on sale and was looking for a recipe to use them. I am so glad I tried this recipe - delicous!! I actually ate 1 mushroom as my lunch; leftovers were just as good after heating up in the microwave. I did cook 10 minutes longer than stated as my mushrooms were pretty thick/solid. Otherwise, I made the recipe as stated.
I loved this recipe! I left out the bread crumbs, added four strips of bacon crumbled. I also wilted the spinach before mixing all ingredients. (made it easier to stuff the mushrooms. My guests LOVED them!
Super easy and fast. The whole family enjoyed it..
Fantastic! Made it exactly as written and it will be a favorite in our house.
I used some left-over Cumberland pork sausages (cooked) The leftover mushroom gills and stalks (I chopped them together with some mushroom caps I had) I and made a wonderful soup using Robert Carriers recipe. Superb duo!!
It was good. I did not have fresh spinach and that might have made it better as I used frozen.
I absolutely loved this recipe! It was delicious, easy to make and easily converted to a vegetarian meal by subbing red bell pepper for the pepperoni. This recipe will be my go to from now on!
Delicious and simple - doesn't get any better than that! If you love Portobello mushrooms, you are sure to love this recipe. I used two large mushrooms and kept all filling ingredients the same, and this was perfect for the main course.
I made one HUGE mushroom for my husband and I to share as a side dish. It was amazing, and I will definitely be making it again! It was so quick and easy, I can easily imagine taking smaller mushrooms as an addition to the many potlucks we have during the year!
What a great recipe! Delicious. The only thing I did differently was to add bacon bits instead of pepperoni. And that was because I didn't have pepperoni in the house but I had everything else. YUMMY!!!!
Oh my goodness these are so delicious. Very easy to pull together. We had these with baked chicken and it was oh so good. This is a keeper.
very easy to make and great as a main dish. I added chicken instead of pepperoni. next time I may try turkey sausage. I also made some extras to freeze for a later date.
I used cooked chicken sausage instead of the pepperoni - delicious meal that is easily re-heated for work lunch the next day - thanks for the recipe!
After having this in my recipe box for a year, I finally made it and all I can say is I wish I had made it sooner. This is a fantastic combination. The saltiness of the pepperoni makes this dish. I used five good-sized portobello's and had a good amount of stuffing left over. I took the leftover stuffing and rolled it together and it made a nice crunchy ball, when baked. Also, I took the advice of wilting the spinach first and I think it was the right idea. Thanks so much for the recipe and I will be making it again :)
delicious!!
Wow! So yummy!!! Thank you for sharing! This is a keeper! My husband loved them!
