Spinach Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

I want to say something before I review this recipe: I have never cooked in my life. Never anything more complicated than ramen noodles and Kraft macaroni and cheese. And I even messed those up by overcooking the noodles to be absolutely sure they were done. I am getting married in a month and I somehow agreed to cook dinner for my fiancee for Valentine's day. I was so worried about what I would cook. I joked that it would be fish sticks marinated in Spaghettios, but I was really nervous about making something edible. I found several recipes here and decided to go with this one. I didn't really know what I was doing, but I bought each item and set down in the kitchen to get to work. The recipe is straightforward, simple, easy enough for a novice and incredibly delicious. She was so proud of me and so impressed and it was a wonderful Valentine's Day dinner. I'm attaching a picture (but it was taken after she had already cut the portobello in half). Thank you so much to whoever created this and thank you allrecipes.com for making it so accesible. I can't believe I made something actually edible by humans, and in fact deliciously so! You made Valentine's Day awesome for us!