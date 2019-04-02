Spinach Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

263 Ratings
  • 5 188
  • 4 60
  • 3 13
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Mix together spinach, pepperoni, and cheese for delicious easy appetizer.

By jen22

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Brush both sides of each portobello mushroom cap with Italian dressing. Arrange mushroom on a baking sheet, gill sides up.

  • Bake mushrooms in the preheated oven until tender, about 12 minutes. Drain any juice that has formed in the mushrooms.

  • Beat egg, garlic, salt, and black pepper together in a large bowl.

  • Stir spinach, pepperoni, Parmesan cheese, 3 tablespoons mozzarella cheese, and 3 tablespoons bread crumbs into the eggs until evenly mixed.

  • Divide spinach mixture over mushroom caps; sprinkle mushrooms with remaining 1 tablespoon mozzarella cheese and 1 tablespoon bread crumbs. Return mushrooms to the oven.

  • Continue baking until topping is golden brown and cheese is melted, about 10 minutes more.

Cook's Note:

For vegetarian version use chopped red pepper instead of the pepperoni.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 7.5g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 70.4mg; sodium 590.5mg. Full Nutrition
