Easy Artichoke Appetizer

Rating: 4.4 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

If you love hot artichoke dip, you'll love this. It's easy to make and requires no crackers. It's the perfect finger food for get-togethers. They can be cut into triangles, rectangles , or any shape you like. Serve warm if possible. Just bake, cut, and serve!

By CAREYBUG

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Unroll crescent roll dough into rectangles; press into the bottom and sides of a 15x10x1-inch jelly roll pan or baking sheet. Seal perforations together.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, about 10 minutes.

  • Combine artichoke hearts, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, creamy salad dressing, and garlic powder in a bowl until well mixed.

  • Spread creamy artichoke mixture over the browned crust.

  • Return to oven and bake until cheese is melted and beginning to brown, about 15 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes. Cut into desired shapes and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 18.4mg; sodium 1067.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

AZ93
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2013
Loved this! I have to confess I made it without the crescent dough and used it as a spread on home made toasted bread. But after reading the other reviews I was concerned that the crescent rolls would be soggy or too much. I also used light mayo because I don't care for miracle whip. This recipe doesn't make a whole lot. See one of my photos with the spoon for size comparison. This is a small spoon (smaller than a teaspoon), so you can see it doesn't make much. It is absolutely delicious though and the easiest thing in the world to make. This is great cold by the way, though definitely better warm. Next time I will broil it for just a minute or two after baking to brown the top a little. Highly recommended. Read More
Helpful
(17)

Most helpful critical review

AnnaMc
Rating: 2 stars
09/19/2012
Too much bread. Took away a lot of the flavor of the dip. I prefer the Carr's table wafers. I'd really prefer to just eat the stuff by the spoonful. All by myself. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
jahnas
Rating: 4 stars
09/22/2012
My family would not stop eating this. The only advice I have is make sure the crust is well done or it can make the appetizer soggy. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Ellen Hadley
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2015
Added some fresh spinach chopped only thing it seems like it needs a little more topping. Flavor is fabulous! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Grammy
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2018
The only change I made was: I baked a double recipe in a 9s9 inch pyrex and SERVED it in that as a spread for toasted baguette rounds on which I had (lightly) drizzled olive oil dried dill and garlic powder. My husband wants me to make this again as a vegetable with our dinner - that's how good it was! Read More
Helpful
(1)
BarbJ
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2018
I made this in mini muffin tins. I cut the crescent rolls into about 2" squares. So the dough has perforations for 8 rectangles--I divided each of the eight into 3 so made 24 squares. I pressed these into the muffin tin and baked filled and baked as directed. I was making a half recipe so made 24 appetizers. I could freeze the leftovers for later. Read More
chris
Rating: 4 stars
12/29/2018
Tasty enjoyed by many Christmas Eve. Felt it needed another recipe of the artichoke filling. Read More
num07
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2019
Loved the recipe! Based on others recomendations, I was careful to make sure that dough was lightly done during preheating. I added a tsp of salt and a 1/2 tsp pepper to the artichoke mixture. I was worried there wasn't enough of the artichoke mix since it was a thin coating but it worked out well! Even my one picky eater liked it so it'll definitely be a keeper for us! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022