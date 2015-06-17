Easy Artichoke Appetizer

1 of 10

Rating: 5 stars Loved this! I have to confess I made it without the crescent dough and used it as a spread on home made toasted bread. But after reading the other reviews I was concerned that the crescent rolls would be soggy or too much. I also used light mayo because I don't care for miracle whip. This recipe doesn't make a whole lot. See one of my photos with the spoon for size comparison. This is a small spoon (smaller than a teaspoon), so you can see it doesn't make much. It is absolutely delicious though and the easiest thing in the world to make. This is great cold by the way, though definitely better warm. Next time I will broil it for just a minute or two after baking to brown the top a little. Highly recommended. Helpful (17)

Rating: 2 stars Too much bread. Took away a lot of the flavor of the dip. I prefer the Carr's table wafers. I'd really prefer to just eat the stuff by the spoonful. All by myself. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars My family would not stop eating this. The only advice I have is make sure the crust is well done or it can make the appetizer soggy. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Added some fresh spinach chopped only thing it seems like it needs a little more topping. Flavor is fabulous! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars The only change I made was: I baked a double recipe in a 9s9 inch pyrex and SERVED it in that as a spread for toasted baguette rounds on which I had (lightly) drizzled olive oil dried dill and garlic powder. My husband wants me to make this again as a vegetable with our dinner - that's how good it was! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I made this in mini muffin tins. I cut the crescent rolls into about 2" squares. So the dough has perforations for 8 rectangles--I divided each of the eight into 3 so made 24 squares. I pressed these into the muffin tin and baked filled and baked as directed. I was making a half recipe so made 24 appetizers. I could freeze the leftovers for later.

Rating: 4 stars Tasty enjoyed by many Christmas Eve. Felt it needed another recipe of the artichoke filling.