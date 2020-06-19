Special Italian Easter Pizza

Absolutely loved by my family. I haven't had homemade Italian Easter calzone in over 25 years so I decided to make it myself this year. Everyone in my family loved it and has asked for more. (The non-Italians loved this 'Easter Pie' and have already requested a yearly repeat!) I did make modifications based on how I recall my mom making this: First, I made pizza dough from scratch. The pizza dough recipe on this website is perfect. Second, I used 9 x 13 pan. I was worried about free forming my first time. Use a little more than half the dough for the bottom so that you have enough to overhang. Third, I used a pound of bulk hot Italian sausage that I added a little onion and garlic while cooking as well as a little bit of cayenne. I like a little zing in my sausage and this gave the calzone a nice kick. If you or your family cannot tolerate this, just leave the cayenne out. Fourth, I used skim shredded mozzarella (3/4 of the one pound package) and light ricotta (one 15 oz container). Just to lighten it up. Fifth, I left out provolone, ham, salami and pepperoni. Our tradition did not include these ingredients so I left them out. Sixth, I layered it as suggested and brushed with egg wash. I also vented the top layer to prevent doming as someone suggested. Finally, I baked this at 375 degrees for about an hour. It came out perfectly and I will definitely make this again.