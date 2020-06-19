Special Italian Easter Pizza

My college roommate's family made this every Easter (pizza rustica) and sent a whole pie to us. I loved it and asked for a recipe but was told I could not have it. So I tweaked a few recipes I found myself, and my final result is a dish that was better than the original recipe. Enjoy!

By Brandi Rose

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook and stir Italian sausage in a skillet over medium heat, breaking the sausage into crumbles as it cooks, until well browned, 5 to 8 minutes. Drain excess grease; set sausage aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Oil the bottom and sides of a 10-inch springform pan with olive oil.

  • Cut 1/3 of the dough off the loaf and set aside under a cloth. Form the remaining 2/3 dough into a ball and roll into a 14-inch circle on a floured work surface.

  • Line the springform pan with rolled dough, allowing dough to hang over the edge by 2 inches all around.

  • Layer half the cooked Italian sausage, half the mozzarella cheese, half the ham, half the provolone cheese, half the salami, and half the pepperoni into the pie crust.

  • Spoon and spread half the ricotta cheese over the layers of meat and cheeses.

  • Sprinkle half the Parmesan cheese over the ricotta.

  • Pour half the 8 beaten eggs over the layers; continue layering the remaining meats, sliced cheeses, ricotta cheese, and then Parmesan cheese.

  • Pour remaining beaten eggs over the last layer of Parmesan cheese.

  • Roll out remaining piece of bread dough to a circle about 12 inches in diameter; lay the piece over the pie to form the top crust. Roll and pinch the bottom crust overhang over the top crust to seal in the filling.

  • Beat 1 egg with water in a small bowl; brush the top of the pie with egg wash.

  • Bake pie in the preheated oven until the crust is golden brown and the filling is set, 50 to 60 minutes. A toothpick inserted into the middle of the crust should come out without raw egg.

  • Allow pie to cool in the pan for at least 25 minutes before releasing the spring and removing pie from the pan. Transfer to a serving platter and cut into wedges for serving.

Cook's Note:

In many traditional Italian homes this recipe calls for the addition of hard-boiled eggs. They can be added to this recipe - simply slice 4 hard boiled eggs and layer with the meats and cheeses; bake like normal.

707 calories; protein 45.4g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 44.6g; cholesterol 283.5mg; sodium 2090.3mg. Full Nutrition
