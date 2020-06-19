Special Italian Easter Pizza

My college roommate's family made this every Easter (pizza rustica) and sent a whole pie to us. I loved it and asked for a recipe but was told I could not have it. So I tweaked a few recipes I found myself, and my final result is a dish that was better than the original recipe. Enjoy!
In many traditional Italian homes this recipe calls for the addition of hard-boiled eggs. They can be added to this recipe - simply slice 4 hard boiled eggs and layer with the meats and cheeses; bake like normal.
Incredible! I made this is a 9x13 baking dish and served it at a family get together. It was a huge hit and this is something that I will be making again. Using the bread dough made this a very easy recipe and the taste was fantastic.
After searching high and low for a great recipe for easter pizza, I have finally found it with this one! Thanks SO much for posting. This makes a huge pie, so thank goodness my springform pan is oversized. Using the frozen bread dough made this recipe super easy- and to make it seem a little more like homemade I brushed the crust with olive oil and sprinkled a little parmesan and seasoning on while baking it. The filling was perfect and everything tasted great as reheated leftovers in the days after I made it. I'm saving this one to my recipe box, but I am definitely not waiting until Easter to make it again. This might be an every couple of months dish from here on out.
EXCELLENT! Instead of using frozen bread dough, I used 'Italian Bread Using the Bread Machine' recipe from this site. You could taste each layer of flavor in this, and that's what I really enjoyed. This made a HUGE pizza pie! I remember family members making this while growing up, but this was my first attempt...it will not be my last! This came out beautiful and perfect. I couldn't have asked for any more! Thanks or sharing. :)
I didn't have a springform pan, so I made this in a rectangular non-stick pan. It was incredible and fed my whole family of 5, with leftovers. Everyone raved about it and asked when I was going to make it again. I did brush the top with olive oil and sprinkled it with parmesan instead of doing the egg wash.
Oh my gosh, this was absolutely INCREDIBLE! I know it's not the healthiest recipe, but sometimes you need to splurge, and this was worth the calorie splurge. I was worried about the top crust over-browning, so I baked it topped with foil until the last 20 minutes, when I removed the foil and then did the egg wash. Perfection! It was a beautiful golden brown and the egg wash gave it a nice shine.
Other than using prosciuto instead of deli ham, Genoa salami, and shaping it free form on a baking sheet, this is an old family recipe that's made only for Easter and Christmas. We look forward to it every year on these holidays. It becomes breakfast or lunch or dinner or a snack. We always eat it cooled to room temperature and sometimes cold from the fridge. Yes, it's a gut bomb, so cut it into small pieces to serve.
Meat lovers unite! As others have noted, this is not an everyday type of meal. But for special occasions or hungry teenage boys...what a hit! I make it in a 9x13 just because of convenience. Springform looks prettier tho. Thanks for the recipe.
Absolutely loved by my family. I haven't had homemade Italian Easter calzone in over 25 years so I decided to make it myself this year. Everyone in my family loved it and has asked for more. (The non-Italians loved this 'Easter Pie' and have already requested a yearly repeat!) I did make modifications based on how I recall my mom making this: First, I made pizza dough from scratch. The pizza dough recipe on this website is perfect. Second, I used 9 x 13 pan. I was worried about free forming my first time. Use a little more than half the dough for the bottom so that you have enough to overhang. Third, I used a pound of bulk hot Italian sausage that I added a little onion and garlic while cooking as well as a little bit of cayenne. I like a little zing in my sausage and this gave the calzone a nice kick. If you or your family cannot tolerate this, just leave the cayenne out. Fourth, I used skim shredded mozzarella (3/4 of the one pound package) and light ricotta (one 15 oz container). Just to lighten it up. Fifth, I left out provolone, ham, salami and pepperoni. Our tradition did not include these ingredients so I left them out. Sixth, I layered it as suggested and brushed with egg wash. I also vented the top layer to prevent doming as someone suggested. Finally, I baked this at 375 degrees for about an hour. It came out perfectly and I will definitely make this again.
Made this exactly as written. Everyone raved about it! I will definitely make this again. Next time I will try a different ham, and increase it and reduce the salami and pepperoni a little. We couldn't really taste the ham. Wonderful!
Overall, I loved it. It is important to say I did not use store bought frozen pizza dough because I think it can taste like rubber, so I used the "Quick and Easy Pizza Crust" recipe on this site. It turned out well. NOTE: Next time, I will not simply let this cool 25 minutes before slicing it. I will keep the pie in the springboard pan until it has thoroughly cooled in a refrigerator for hours, then slice it cold and heat/toast the individual slices. Why? Because when I sliced the pie after it cooled for 30 minutes, its contents oozed out all over the place and the pie lost its shape. By waiting until it is cold, the slices are manageable and more appealing to the eye and palate. Lastly, I might try to dice the meat instead of layering slices that way the egg is more evening distributed. Not sure how this will affect the end result, but it is worth a shot. Overall, I really enjoyed this and will make it again.
Great recipe. Made last Easter in search of a Pizza Gain recipe and this is very nice substitute for what I remember as kid (although not quite a match) . This Easter everyone was asking if I will make it again so here I am. A few notes I cook to an internal temperature of 160 degrees based on the recommendation of eggsafety.org. Also I do one layer of ham and one layer of prosciutto instead of 2 layers of ham. Sprinkle a little grated cheese on top of the egg wash. (we use pecorino romano for the grated cheese throughout as well). Cover with foil last 20 or so minutes once the crust is nice and browned.
Unbelievable!!! I only had a 9" spring form pan, so it took longer to cook. It made a very nice presentation on our Easter table...lots of oohhh's and aahhh's! I did serve mine with a side of pasta sauce. Instead of frozen bread dough, I used Pillsbury Pizza dough in the can. ( like biscuits and crescent rolls) It took two cans. This will be an Easter tradition!
There is only one of me -- two when my daughter come s for dinner -- and neither of us likes pepperoni so...I halved the recipe by eliminating the pepperoni and increasing the other meats by one-third. It was wonderful! I almost -- almost -- regret not making the recipe at its original size.
I hope it tastes better then it cooked...I had a very hard time with the bread it wouldn't roll out for me so I used a pie crust at the bottom and top then the bread on the sides it looks great however when I took it out of the oven and let it cool the egg ran all over the counter I had to put it back in the oven. I wouldn't make it again
I'll try and make a long story short..after reading the ingredients this was a dish I knew I wanted to make. The reviews are wonderful. This Easter I sat out to make it and I planned on taking some over to my mother. I had problems with this from the get go. I couldn't get my dough to roll out to save my life. It just kept going back into itself. So I resorted to stretching it onto my baking dish which torn in places. Of course layering was no big deal. Baked it for an hour. Let it rest. I cut into it. I put in the 8 eggs and there was no egg to be had. The only thing I figured was it soak into the crust? The crust was so soggy it was just a gooy mess. The only flavor I tasted was the pepperoni and I only used half of what the recipe called for. I'm just glad I didn't tell my mother I was bringing some over to her! Followed the recipe to the tee so I haven't a clue why mine didn't turn out.
