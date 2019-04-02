Cabbage Balushka or Cabbage and Noodles

129 Ratings
  • 5 85
  • 4 33
  • 3 10
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This Hungarian favorite side dish features cabbage, onions, and egg noodles cooked in butter with salt and pepper to taste. It's so easy and good.

By rlecook

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil. Stir in egg noodles and return to a boil. Cook noodles uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tender but still slightly firm, about 5 minutes. Drain well.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in a large skillet or wok over medium heat; cook and stir onion until browned, about 8 minutes.

  • Cook and stir cabbage into onions until cabbage has wilted, another 5 to 8 minutes.

  • Gently stir cooked noodles into cabbage mixture; season with salt and black pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
482 calories; protein 13.5g; carbohydrates 67g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 103.4mg; sodium 161mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/11/2022