Cabbage Balushka or Cabbage and Noodles
This Hungarian favorite side dish features cabbage, onions, and egg noodles cooked in butter with salt and pepper to taste. It's so easy and good.
My Grandma made this all the time when I was growing up. She started with a pound of bacon diced. Brown the bacon and remove it, SAVE the bacon grease. Next, saute the cabbage and onion in the bacon grease. Meanwhile, cook the noodles al dente, then drain and add in the bacon and cabbage/onion mixture! Not exactly the healthiest dish in the world, but she lived to be 93 years old. And, you know it's gotta be a good recipe when the directions start with "Brown a pound of bacon and SAVE the bacon grease"Read More
The secret to this recipe is to cook the cabbage for a very long time over very low heat until it is all light brown and carmelized. This gives it a delicious sweet flavor that is not cabbag-y at all. If the cabbage seems to be sticking, add more butter or a little oil. I add salt while it is cooking to help sweat out some of the water inside the cabbage leaves. I also do not use onion but it would definitely be a nice addition. My Hungarian grandma always made this and now I make it for my family. No matter how much I make, we eat it all in one sitting. It is also very inexpensive. Can be a side dish or main dish.
This is exactly how we make our cabbage and noodles, except I add some garlic powder for extra flavor. This recipe is super simple and satisfying...YUM! :)
My son gave this 5 stars...and he almost never does that! I should start by saying that I don't know if I should even review this recipe because I did not stay true to it as written (we gave it 4 stars as written but did make some changes this 2nd time through). I started by browning a pound of diced bacon and when it was crisp, removed it and then sauteed the cabbage and onion together slowly in the bacon fat until nice and carmelized. The I added the bacon back in plus 3 cloves of minced garlic. Then added in cooked homemade noodles. It was sooo good. Thanks rlecook!!
Very simple comfort food. It makes a nice homey dish for a cold winter evening. Sometimes I go crazy and add turkey bacon or, cook the cabbage down in a little chicken broth. I always add some garlic. This dish really isn't anything special (in fact, overall it's pretty bland)and yet, it always gets gobbled up. Served with crusty bread slathered in butter and cheap red wine served European style in a short chunky glass - it seems to appeal to a sense of primal peasantry and, a longing for simpler times.
I'm from western PA, and many, many moons ago, my step-grandmother (who is hungarian) and another friends mother taught me to make this, however they taught me to add potatos to this, it is wonderful! I still make it many moons later!
My husband was skeptical but after the first bite it won him over! I used some leftover frozen honey baked ham and a couple of Tbs. Of bacon grease that I keep in a small jar in the fridge. I made my own egg noodles, and added a clove of garlic. Everything else I kept the same. I agree that carmelizing the onion and the cabbage added so much flavor. I doubled the recipe so my daughter would have a couple of servings to take to school for lunch... She liked it too!
In my Hungarian grandmother's version, there might even be more butter! However, I use less than she did - and I use part bacon grease. Hard to go wrong, that way! I agree with others: it's better if the cabbage is cooked for longer; it's softer and sweeter and gains a better flavor. The real trick, I think, is adding more pepper than you might think to. As a general rule, I don't use black pepper - the smell turns me off - but with this, give some liberal shakes. Not enough to make it spicy, but enough to give it flavor. Use a little more salt that you'd think to, too - delicious and inexpensive! I added a few mushrooms because I had them, and a little bacon. Even the three-year-old asked for more!
Best.Stuff.EVER! I actually chopped up about 3/4 of a pounds of lean corned beef and added it to this recipe. OMG...SOOOO good!!
My hungarian grandma made this, as does my polish sister-n-law...Love it!! Great, simple, fast, inexpensive meal. Thank you for sharing!!
I've been making this for years and there is nothing wrong with it as is. For those that are looking for more; try adding 6 cloves of chopped garlic, 1 Tbl. caraway seeds, and some smoked Polish sausage (kielbasa) and make a main dish out of it. Finishing it with sour cream is optional. Serve with rye bread and butter.
I'm about to make this tonight and am VERY excited. I LOVE egg noodles and browned butter and I love cabbage so I'm sure this is going to be most excellent!
I'd heard of this but never tasted it before. It was OK but I think I'll add more cabbage next time I make it. I love cooked cabbage and as written, it didn't have enough flavor for me. I did add a tad of garlic, some bacon grease and used shredded cabbage for ease of cooking but it seems to need something more to give it some flavor lift.
this recipe is excatly like my Polish grandmother usd to make me when i was young. By adding meat, oils, and/or eliminating oils ( boil cabbage with onions and garlic cloves) you can adjust this recipe for any dietary needs, its so versitile!! Comfort food at its best! Tho we called it something else, ( in Polish ) its a wonderful recipe! I love the dfernt adds/changes and suggestions. Its easily modified to your tastes or available ingredients, so try something new! Thanx for bringing an old traditional recipe to a new generation
I loved this, although dh and my 3yo were less impressed, but I'm the cook so I'll probably make it again!
I browned the onions as directed but added salt and pepper at that time, along with the noodles so they got browned, too. Then I added the cabbage. YUMMO! Big hit!
I was looking for a 'comfort food" recipe to use up a head of cabbage that I got in my organic bag this week. This totally fit the bill. I did add some shreaded carrot (also in the bag) to add some color and extra vitamins. Very yummy!!
I grew up eating this dish! My grandma sometimes made it and added kielbasa. Always cooked the cabbage & onions in butter & bacon grease. Love this dish!
I've made a recipe exactly like this many times, thanks to a good friend from Pittsburgh. She and I add two cups of cubed Polish ham after trimming any fat. Keep stirring the cabbage as it "melts down" because otherwise it might burn. It's even better after freezing leftovers but there might not be any! Serve with crusty warm bread. Try this recipe, please!
I've been making this for years. I love it and my family loves it. So easy and so economical.
I grew up in Pittsburgh PA. My mom fixed this all the time but we called it Haluski which is the Slovak name I believe. This recipe is delicious all by itself or with bacon or corned beef added. It can be a main dish or a side dish. Either way it is delicious but definitely NOT low calorie with all the butter!
My Austro -Hungarian grandma called it Krautflerln,, My favorite food as a child. I make it often with bits of leftover roast pork, some garlic and plenty of black pepper
I have made this for a long time and believe the secret to flavor is to brown the cabbage a little and add more fresh ground pepper than you would think. Taste as you go to make sure it isn't too peppery for everyone you are feeding. We love it!
This is known as halushki around here...our church makes this by the gallons each year for our Harvest Fest & people are quite happy to buy it & eat it up! My kids love it. Inexpensive...be sure to use real butter for the best taste.
This is similar to my Hungarian grandmother's recipe, however, she cooked the cabbage slowly in bacon grease-lard for added flavor (so this no longer is a 25 minute recipe) and added celery seed. I love it as a side dish but add browned ground beef as a main dish. My son calls it the original "Hamburger Helper minus the box."
Yum! Even the kids ate this. I did cook the onions/cabbage for a long time to get them nice and caramelized.
First, I caramelized in butter the onions, garlic and then added cabbage. Heated on low for at least 30 minutes to not burn and added Oregano and Thyme. I also added 2 slices of bacon as others mentioned for more flavor. It also wouldn't hurt to add a little beer after onions are caramelized and let cabbage saute slightly until liquid reduces for additional flavor.
Not bad. A tad simple in flavor but satisfying.
i was skeptical given the simplicity and the limited number of ingredients. BUT, it turned out to be delicious! and, i even used whole wheat noodles, since i didn't have egg noodles. yum indeed. plus, it's a fabulous way to use up all that cabbage in the fridge!
This was devoured and received rave reviews from my family. We love cabbage so I'm not sure why some people wanted to get rid of the cabbage flavor. I did make one change for my meat loving husband - I added four sweet italian sausages sliced up with the butter and onions and cooked until browned then added the cabbage and cooked low until we were all drooling over the pan. Great as is or with the noodles - a little sour cream is a good addition but it is also tasty without.
I'm mixed on this one. I cooked five strips of bacon, then sauteed the cabbage and an onion in the grease for almost an hour, but never really reached the caramelized stage (must've had the heat too low). The only pasta I had on hand was just a little bit of home made sourdough pasta, and I didn't have real high expectations for those flavors to meld (it didn't turn out to be half bad, though). Pasta aside, I felt that I added a copious amount of salt to this, and I still wasn't really "feeling" it as I tasted from the skillet. But when I added the bacon back in (should've listened to the reviews and done a full pound. Five strips wasn't near enough!) it really did add something to it. It's definitely not a "wow" dish but there's something hearty, warm, and comforting about it on a cold rainy night. I'll probably revisit, but this time with all the bacon and maybe some potatoes as one person suggested. All three of my boys devoured this and declared cabbage their new favorite veg, so I can't complain. (Even if the veg was doused in bacon grease. I've got nothing against a healthy occasional dose of old fashioned bacon fat).
We make this all of the time. I add green peppers. we eat it with hot dogs. sometimes we don't add the noodles. it is great either way.
My mom taught me to make this with sliced polish sausage. It is much more flavorful with the sausage. She just called it sausage and cabbage and noodles. I love it and so does my husband. My mom was German. So, as with many recipes that come from the slavic region of the world; each little pocket of people developed their own spin on it. I usechicken broth, sometimes some garlic powder, and always onions.
My family is not big on onions but I do use onion powder. (I think it's a texture issue.) I had half of a cabbage left in the fridge, which I chopped coleslaw-style in my Ninja. This turned out better than I had hoped! (I even pieced on the leftovers as I cleaned up dinner.)I paired this with chicken and most everyone ate without complaint! (With 5 children that's an accomplishment~) I will be making this again!
This can be a great comfort food. I add bacon and hot sauce to my dish. Cook the bacon until it's crispy then set the bacon aside. Add butter to the bacon grease and cook the onions in the bacon grease and butter. Add a few dashes to the dish after combining the noodles and cabbage mixture.
This was great. I used about half the amount of butter and added a little olive oil to reduce the saturated fats and I cooked the cabbage longer than stated. Otherwise stuck to the recipe and it was perfect. Made a ham steak on the side for hubby and son and tofu for me. Will keep this one for sure. Everyone liked it.
My grandmother made this growing up and everyone loves it. I have modified the recipe a bit, adding granulated garlic, a dash of celery seed and Hungarian paprika. It is also wonderful if the onions are caramelized first. When serving, add a dollop of sour cream. Delicious!
Easy and delicious! My mother-in-law is first generation Hungarian, so my husband is used to good cabbage and noodles, and he really enjoyed this recipe.
I loved this recipe! For someone who used to hate vegetables and is trying to incorporate more of them into my diet, I found this dish surprisingly tasty and a perfect way to sneak that cabbage into my diet!
We both really liked this! The only thing I did differently was to cut the recipe in half and the pasta down even more because of preference. I lightly sautéed the cabbage and onion for about thirty minutes till it was nice and caramelized before adding the pasta. It had a great flavor and I can see us having this again! Thank you!!
My Hungarian mother and grandmother made this but called it "galushka". Very similar except sauté the cabbage in bacon grease and didn't have onions. Also used macaroni for the pasta. Add lots of salt and pepper. Better the next day, if there is any left!
I added some leftover seasoned diced pork loin to the stir fry
only used half the onion and substituted half the butter for olive oil, was so good! Served with herbed Tilapia.
I made this recipe for sabbath potluck and everyone loved it even the kids that normally hate vegetables.
I found this to be delicious....although the rest of my family did not like it at all! They said it needed MEAT. I did add some garlic salt during cooking too. Next time I make it I am going to add about a pound of ground hamburger & some mushrooms.
Very good & easy! My hubby insists on a meat so we use turkey sausage. I also throw a teaspoon of minced garlic in with the onions.
Fabulous just as it is written!!! Thanks for a great recipe!!
My only change was to add garlic. I sliced and cooked smoked sausage that I added at serving. That said, I found this to be way too greasy, and it tasted very bland. It was edible. My husband, however, loved it. This recipe is not for me.
My Czech great-grandmother made this dish quite often. She started by cooking a pound of bacon and using some (not all) of the bacon grease to cook the cabbage in a large skillet. The cabbage was grated to a very fine consistency using a box grater before cooking. The bacon flavor permeates the grated cabbage. She did not use onions, and she discarded the bacon, but our family chops the bacon and adds some back into the cabbage and noodles before serving. This is a one of my dad's all-time favorite meals.
This is easy to prepare and so delicious, truly comfort food 101
This is delicious and so so easy to make. I followed the recipe except for adding a couple cloves of pressed garlic. I halved the recipe because its just my husband and I. There were still leftovers for lunch the next day, which I loved! Highly recommend if you want a simple but delicious cabbage recipe!
Excellent recipe! Turned out delicious. I did add some garlic, red pepper flakes, 1 T brown sugar and 1 T balsamic vinegar. I only made a half recipe since there is only 2 of us.
My mother in law use to make this, glad I found this
This was very good. I loved the texture of it. I used red cabbage, but next time will use green. With the red cabbage and red onion, too much red and it didn't look appetizing. But, I couldn't keep out of it. Thank you for sharing this yummy recipe.
very good, I added some kielbasa. My husband loved it!!
I added 3/4 of a can of Goya pigeon peas, and used soy sauce to flavor (a good few tablespoons), in place of a massive amount of salt. I also added 3 cloves of fresh minced garlic with the onion and butter. My family loved it, and we have enough for a 2nd night for the four of us.
The dish is good, and it does use a lot of cabbage. I added some shredded cheese to it, though, and I think that made it better.
Yum! I made a half recipe and added 1/4 teaspoon of mixed paprikas and a few ounces of kielbasa. Not bland at all.
We love cabbage fried so I made this but to add the flavor I also fried cabbage on a low heat for the fried flavor but followed the recipe the rest of the way. Very good and would make it again.
It was Yummy
I make this all the time...I add dill weed and sliced up Kielbasi....Oh my goodness - so good that even the grandkids love it. Such a fast dinner for a weeknight!
Boyfriend loved it!
We both thought it would taste better than it did. Next time I will cook the cabbage longer and maybe use a little less.
This is a great tasting side, takes care of veggie and carb.
I ate this growing up as it was a family recipe. However, at the end, we always add sour cream and caraway seed. Delicious. And yes, as another person commented, definitely cook until the cabbage and onions are browned and sweet.
Delicious and simple.
Yum. Added cooked potato cubes, ground beef sausage. I loved it - husband, not so much. He never was one to like pasta. I will make it again though ;)
My mom and grandma were hungarian. They made this dish often, and i am so glad i found this recipe so i can carry on the tradition.. Thank You!
This recipe has been in my family for as long as I can remember. The only difference is...I slice bread into cubes and cook in the butter until crisp and stir them in to the cabbage and noodle mixture. Sometimes I add a fresh grated cheese on top as well! This is one dish you cannot stop eating!
Made the recipe and I added chicken broth cubes and soy sauce . IT came out delicious!!!!
I make this with browning 3 strips of bacon. then remove bacon use some of the grease to cook the cabbage.then cit up some kilboska and add the cooked noodles
Really good recipe. I added some browned ground bison to it to give it some protein and extra flavor. It would have been really good with out it too though. Not an extremely flavorful dish, but it's hearty and has a good comfort food feel.
Interesting and kind of fun to make. I added bacon and that gave it some flavor. My family really liked it.
My younger tried eating out of the pan. We enjoyed this simple recipe.
Ever since I discovered this recipe, it has become a staple in my house. I was never one for cabbage, but this is delicious, especially when combined with leftover meat (pork or chicken). I only use 8 ounces of noodles, though. It truly is comfort food!
I have made a variation on this recipe, which I think would be much more flavorful. I use a box of perogies, cooked using package directions, instead of the noodles. The box makes less than the package of noodles, so I use half a head of cabbage with a large onion, some yellow mustard seed and allspice. If it doesn't need to be vegetarian, I also add kielbasa (about 3 servings). This serves 3 people with a little of the cabbage topping to be used as a side dish.
Delicious I've had this recipe since I was little. We always use a pound of chopped bacon instead of butter. Extra yummy
Added Kielbasa bits and it is amazing!!!!
Good, but cook with bacon and use some of the grease instead of butter. Lots of paprika and pepper and you got a whole meal.
This is so simple and turned out so yummy! I used margarine and added bok choy because as a vegetarian I'm always trying to get more leafy greens in my food, and served it with veggie sausage and mustard. I did add some fresh sage, a touch of cinnamon and ginger and squeezed some fresh lemon juice on it. I will definitely make this again!
My mother always made this for us growing up, only she cooked this in bacon grease. Love this recipe! Reminds me of my childhood. Would definitely recommend.
We loved it
My family just loves this
When growing up my mom made something similar that I LOVED, she would fry a pound of ground breakfast sausage and into it would fry the cabbage and add the egg noodles and salt and pepper. Pretty much the same recipe but without the butter since she would use the sausage fat.
I too, thought this recipe was lacking in the flavor department, so I added a large can of undrained sauerkraut. Problem solved! love to cook in southwest Pa.
I have made this for years added a ring of sliced kolbasa to the mixins. Works for me!
Came out a bit too bland for our tastes....
I have made this recipe a lot and it is always a hit. When I take it to a covered dish dinner it is the first thing to go.
Very tasty but needed more cabbage and onions.
This is an excellent recipe. I made minor changes. I caramelized the cabbage and onion in the butter and added red pepper flakes! Fantastic!
Yummy comfort food...halved the recipe for three servings...a few additions - garlic powder, couple tablespoons of olive oil with 1/4 cup butter and three sweet apple chicken sausage from trader joes...next i w ill try chicken broth and olive oil for a healthier version...
I love this dish, my dad is Hungarian and it tastes just like how he always made it.
This is just like the recipe my Hungarian grandmother made. But here's a little secret: sprinkle your serving with a little sugar- about 1/2 tsp. Trust me on this. My grandmother always did it and I loved it but thought it was just something she did. Then one day when the adventurous chef in our hospital cafeteria served cabbage noodles, I noticed a woman at the next table sprinkling a packet of sugar over hers. I asked if she was Hungarian and she said yes and that this was the only way she liked her cabbage noodles.
This is really good. I will throw in some extra ham or bacon if I have it, but it is also wonderful as is.
Really nice flavour - surprising. Cut the butter in at least half, and added smoked ham towards the end -
This is so good! Only change I made was I only used 1/2 of a 16 oz. Bag of egg noodles. Very yummy!
I have nI made it, but with some modifications. - 1/4 cup olive oil & 1/4 Earth Balance - 2 med carrots cut into 3" strips w/ peeler - 1/4 tsp garlic pwdr just before cabbage
Added garlic and paprika to give it more flavor. Really good!
