Cabbage Balushka or Cabbage and Noodles

I'm mixed on this one. I cooked five strips of bacon, then sauteed the cabbage and an onion in the grease for almost an hour, but never really reached the caramelized stage (must've had the heat too low). The only pasta I had on hand was just a little bit of home made sourdough pasta, and I didn't have real high expectations for those flavors to meld (it didn't turn out to be half bad, though). Pasta aside, I felt that I added a copious amount of salt to this, and I still wasn't really "feeling" it as I tasted from the skillet. But when I added the bacon back in (should've listened to the reviews and done a full pound. Five strips wasn't near enough!) it really did add something to it. It's definitely not a "wow" dish but there's something hearty, warm, and comforting about it on a cold rainy night. I'll probably revisit, but this time with all the bacon and maybe some potatoes as one person suggested. All three of my boys devoured this and declared cabbage their new favorite veg, so I can't complain. (Even if the veg was doused in bacon grease. I've got nothing against a healthy occasional dose of old fashioned bacon fat).