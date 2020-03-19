Haluski - Cabbage and Noodles

Wow. So good! I used 1 medium to large head of cabbage and 3 small/ med onions only because that's what I had. I added 2 cups diced ham and 4 cut up slices of bacon because my husband complains when there isn't meat! And finally, used some bacon grease to brown up the meat before throwing the butter in. I did give the cabbage a little extra time to soften it up a bit more. Seasoned with garlic salt and black pepper. I tried this before sticking in the oven and it was perfect! Decided to bake it up though to have the recipe as listed...I preferred it unbaked but baked was still wonderful. If you like a little extra crisp, throw it in the oven, otherwise don't feel obligated to take this step! Cuts down on cooking time and still delicious. Win win!! My picky 6 year old ate and liked it! Will definitely make again, thanks for a wonderful recipe!