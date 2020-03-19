Haluski - Cabbage and Noodles

We love Haluski, altought I've never made it from "scratch" before. I've always bought it pre-made, frozen. So this was a first, this is a perfect base recipe but we like a little more flavor. MY TIP: Add a meat, like bacon or kielbaska- brown the meat first, set meat aside, then add the butter, onions...and so forth, into the meat drippings. Follow the recipe from there. Lastly chop up the meat into tiny pieces and add to the noodles. Also, a little sprinkling of garlic powder adds another flavor layer. Consider adding a box of frozen pierogi's at the very end and cook app 10 minutes longer till hot in the center. Still very simple and very good.
I grew up eating Haluski and was looking for a great basic recipe. Instead of egg noodles I use 2 regular size (approx 8 oz) packages of potato gnocchi. Also, if you like your cabbage soft as my family did, you will need to cook it down a bit more before baking it. Delicious recipe!
Hi! This is my recipe, and can't seem to get in to edit it! I will say I just made this last week, and agree with some-it could use a little "more". So I would say to add to the recipe: a teaspoon of minced garlic or one whole shallot and cook with with onions till soft. Then after mixing noodles & cabbage together, sprinkle with garlic powder and onion powder, along with salt & pepper. Half my family also loves it with crumbled bacon too!!!
I'm sitting here trying to figure out how I've lived half a century and have never seen, heard of, or eaten cabbage with noodles. ??? I feel cheated. This was soooooooooooo good. Reading the recipe I thought I'd like it...but, I love this stuff. Thanks for turning me on to SUCH a great dish!
Very good! Made to go with my corned beef and it was a perfect accompaniment! I used a medium head of cabbage and it was the right ratio for us. Baked about 35-40 min. I did add some garlic salt and garlic powder when I seasoned it before baking. I took one suggestion and had mine with sour cream and in my opinion, it took it over the top. I'm glad it made a lot, cause I cant wait to eat if for the next few days.
I used this recipe as a base from directions I was given by a Polish man how to make this. I did not have to bake it at all, so I skipped the last steps but I did use the ingredients listed here and added some pulled pork and some bacon. I fried the onions and the meat in the butter, then broke up the meat, added the cabbage and some water and covered to cook about 10 minutes-- meanwhile boiled the noodles, drained, and added to the pot, stirred well before serving. My family loved it, had seconds and is scarfing the rest for lunch. How can you go wrong with cabbage? Yum.
Delicious! my recipe is similar to this, but I've never baked it. I did cut the butter by 1/2 and replaced it w/ a bit of olive oil. Also, I baked it covered for a bit b/c I didn't want it to dry out...it came out moist and yummy. This is serious comfort food~YUM Thanks for sharing. :)
I made this one day to use up a head of cabbage and my father went nuts over it! I've made it several times now and I've made some changes. First - I tried making this with rotini pasta and bowties and they work well in place of egg noodles/dumplings. Second - BACON! I fry it up crisp and crumble it in just as I'm about to eat so the bacon stays crunchy. Third: BACON FAT! I fry the bacon first and then use the bacon fat plus butter added as needed to do the onions and cabbage. I'm telling you - the bacon and fat kicks it out of this world. Note - I only make it once a month, or even less, cause I'm not trying to die over here.
I made this,and it turned out exactly the way that I expected-very tasty.(I added the bacon) To the lady that said that it wasn't authentic,you are wrong.Made with the egg noodles,it is authentic Polish.The way that you are talking about with the dumplings (Gnocchi),is the Czech way of making it.They are 2 differant kinds of haluski!
I have made Haluski for decades. In my version you let the onions and cabbage cook longer in the skillet, get soft and carmelize a bit (turn brown). It gives more sweetness to the cabbage and adds even more flavor to the dish. Just wait until the cabbage/onion mixture is cooked enough and then add the noodles. Stir together and add just a bit of the cooking water from the noodles. Boom, it's done. There is no need to bake it. I find that you need about a 2 to 1 ration of cabbage/onion mixture to the wide egg noodles. Great served with almost any type of meat... Chicken breasts, pork chops, and of course, smoked sausage. A very nice change of pace from potatoes and rice.
For such a simple dish, I can't believe how much I love this!!! I sautéed the onions and cabbage a long time so they were almost carmalized. I used lots of coarse black pepper too. This is total comfort food!
This was a simple recipe, but it took me a LOT longer than the time listed because of my smaller skillet. I had to soften the onion and each half of the cabbage separately before tossing everything together in the baking dish. My family loved it, and it's a fantastic substitute for the authentic haluski we buy during Lent at our local Byzantine Catholic church. They can't wait for me to buy another cabbage so we can have it again.
Being from Western PA, this is one of our favorite foods. Living in the south, we can't buy it. We followed the directions except we did not bake it. After the cabbage cooked, we added the noodles to the pan and cooked together for 10 mins on low. We also added a little garlic powder. Perfect!
Love cabbage and noodles! The only thing I do different is cook the cabbage first and add some garlic/wine seasoning (from the Melting Pot) Delish! We use this as a side dish so no addition of any type of meat is needed. I also skip the baking step.
This is delicious. I did use a little less butter than called for. Next time I will cook the cabbage a little longer to try to develop its sweetness more. I had never heard of Haluski before, and I love having a new way to enjoy cabbage!
Delicious comfort food! I use half the noodles and half the butter. I cook my cabbage over low heat until soft with a lid to retain the moisture - it brings out the full flavor and natural sweetness. As vegetarians, I use this as a main dish and serve it with mashed potatoes and peas. A nice alternative to bean based meals- we really enjoy the cabbage with no other flavors or sauces.
This is a delicious side dish. I do not bake this, but I fried about 4 strips of cut up raw bacon pieces (1/2 inch size) and also two cups of cut up smoked polish sausage (kielbasa) along with the onion before adding other ingredients and it makes just a fabulous side dish that we will have with BBQ ribs. and a cucumber salad. What a great meal! This is one of my hubby's favorites.
Wow, this was great! I wanted to learn how to make it for my boyfriend, who used to eat it often when he lived in Pennsylvania. So buttery and delicious! I wasn't expecting it to be so flavorful. :) Will definitely be making it again.
this dish is ethnic to my husbands' heritage. If you want to make "REAL" haluski from scratch, make your own egg noodles! I usually add some cumin, and brown some lean hamburger or corn beef to go with the noodles.. delicious!
This was fabulous. We did add the bacon and just a little Parmesan cheese. We did use the garlic as well as caraway seed 1/2 teaspoon. Before plating we Added a bit of vinegar to taste. It really made the dish. This is a keeper and we will try again with different meats.
Wow. So good! I used 1 medium to large head of cabbage and 3 small/ med onions only because that's what I had. I added 2 cups diced ham and 4 cut up slices of bacon because my husband complains when there isn't meat! And finally, used some bacon grease to brown up the meat before throwing the butter in. I did give the cabbage a little extra time to soften it up a bit more. Seasoned with garlic salt and black pepper. I tried this before sticking in the oven and it was perfect! Decided to bake it up though to have the recipe as listed...I preferred it unbaked but baked was still wonderful. If you like a little extra crisp, throw it in the oven, otherwise don't feel obligated to take this step! Cuts down on cooking time and still delicious. Win win!! My picky 6 year old ate and liked it! Will definitely make again, thanks for a wonderful recipe!
This is an authentic Polish recipe I have been served many times over the years. I have made one minor change, after learning the basic recipe from my sister-in-law, that everybody I have shared it with has enjoyed. I add lemon juice to taste. That is not traditional ethnic, but it's very good. the salt and pepper are vital!
My great grandmother was Polish and taught my grandmother how to make this, who in turn, taught my father how to make it, who taught me how to make it. She did not bake it, so the cabbage was cooked for a little longer. She also added bacon and kielbasa later on and I feel that it really enhances the flavor.
For a personal preference I cut down on the butter by half and for us it was perfect. We loved this and all of it's simplicity! I ate this for dinner on it's own, but I made a side protein for the others. Great way to use cabbage, thanks!
Yay, it tasted just like the Polish ladies made for the church fish fry! I used my cast iron skillet, melted a 1/2 cup butter put in sliced sweet onion then added the sliced cabbage. I did end putting the noodles in skillet also, glad I did because even I used a 3/4 pack of noodles (thin egg ones) I still needed to add more onions and cabbage. I added plenty of salt, pepper and butter and stirred awhile then put into a buttered glass large dish and cooked for 30 minutes uncovered. OMG DELICIOUS! Thank you so much for posting the recipe.
I am part Slavic, on Dad’s side so we cooked Halushki so much! It’s a wonderful dish! Especially when every Friday was a no Meat day & during Lent! Ate applesauce for aside. Now if you brown your cabbage it will be delicious!! In my late 60’s and still love it as when I was a little girl!! Very delicious
I used all the same ingredients but didn't put it in the oven. I cooked it on top of the stove. Also I had fresh crabmeat that I wanted to use so I cooked that in butter in a separate pan. Then I topped the pasta dish with crabmeat. It was delicious. It would have been delicious without the addition too.
I never made this before, usually my wife does, I cut up some kielbasa and added it before the cabbage. it added great flavor. I love this site, I find such great things on here to make and since the wife works I do most of the cooking since I work from home a good bit this site really helps.
Really good, I used one larger head of cabbage instead of two small and found that to be more than enough. I found my times needed to be a little longer than in the recipe, but every pan/stove/cook is different. I will definitely make again, reminds me of my grandma's cooking.
This recipe sounds perfect. Wondering if I can make this with a bag of shredded slaw mix from the grocery store. So it has carrots, how bad could it be? Going to add onion and garlic and a lot of butter, salt, pepper and cooked noodles. Yum
Very good-compares to my Gram's "peasant food" recipe I've been using for years from the old country. Try this next time....first, after slicing up cabbage, salt it and let sit for an hour. Drain the water and then cook. Also, I started adding some good Hungarian paprika as it's frying. Sorry Gram...mine is a little tastier, but you get all the credit!
I used salt and garlic pepper. I also boiled the cabbage for a few mins before putting in skillet with butter and onion. Also make sure all noodles have butter on them before putting in oven.. I had a few hard noodles other than that it was great!!
One of those dishes where the sum is greater than its parts! I added kilbasa and caraway for extra flavor. My kids (who find all food offensive) gobbled it up - first time ever getting them to eat cabbage! I didn't add nearly as much as the amount of butter called for (maybe half) and I felt like it was plenty so add butter as you go.
agree with Laurie Mckay's review: this is good...just puts you right back in Grandma's warm kitchen... but it advances to GREAT if you add a meat-onion-garlic component. I've put in pork cut from last night's spare ribs, fabulous, but you can brown your own fresh ground pork or beef and add.
I use 1/4 cup canola oil instead of butter (or a little less depending on personal preference) and no onion. I also use 1-1/2 large cabbages (it shrinks as it cooks down). I shred the cabbage first and saute it in the hot oil on medium high heat, but it takes much longer than the 5-8 minutes as stated in the recipe. It takes at least 30-40 minutes, stirring often, for it to start to caramelize (brown). Then I toss it with egg bow tie noodles (any egg noodles will do) and it's delicious!
I had seen Haluski on TV a few years ago and had never tried it. Someone at work mentioned and it I wanted to try it, so I made this recipe. It was delicious. We couldn't get enough of it. I can't imagine it would be quite as good without baking it. I did use the bacon also and it just gave it that little bit extra. I told my next door neighbor and gave her the recipe and she made it too. Great easy meal.
Haluksi Cabbage & Noodles Haiku: "Belly-rubbin' good. Not a meal for dieting. (I added sausage.) I browned some sliced kielbasa b4 adding the onions and cabbage (to make this more appealing to the carnivores at dinner) and let it sit longer than the 5-8 min. so I could skip putting it in the oven at all, as I didn't see a point to wasting the energy when it could all cook just as nicely on the stovetop. OMG how deliciously decadent w/ all that buttery, noodle goodness!! On a cold winter night we OBLITERATED this meal. It's simple and humble, but oh-so-good.
I have made a recipe like this one for years, but I just cook the noodles until done drain the noodles and reserve on the side, then add the butter, onion and cabbage in the same pot and stir until onion and cabbage are caramelized, add back the noodles then gently stir in one large curd container of cottage cheese. This makes it more like a complete meal.
Did the recommended bacon and sauted the onion in the bacon grease and butter. I also added garlic salt. It was awesome, even the kids ate it. Once it comes out of oven, top with crispy, crumbled bacon and drizzle with olive oil. I'm on vacation for the week with family and they want it again!!! The only changes to this recipe was garlic salt and the recommended bacon. Try it, you and the kids will love it. So, so easy!
Not an exciting reipe but a really good one . It goes great with grilled sausage or pork roast. I remember eating this years ago and have always loved the buttery cabbage and noodles. Simple but it's comfort food. I'll use this recipe again although I cut down to about 1/4 recipe. Very good - thanks!
Nice dish! I made it using oil instead of butter and not as much as called for in the recipe. I used regular pasta instead of egg noodles, added canned mushrooms and baked the dish as the recipe directs. My husband liked the dish so I will make it again and try adding garlic next time as you suggest. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
I browned the cabbage and onions, omitted the pepper and cooked the noodles in 4 cups of chicken broth. I didn't drain the noodles, there wasn't a ton of liquid leftover, and I just mixed it all together. No baking in the oven. I know it seems like a lot of changes but the flavour is basically the same and it was so delicious!
This recipe is just like I’ve had since being a child except we don’t bake it at the end. I don’t think it’s inauthentic as some reviewers have stated as we are Hungarian and Slovak and this is the only recipe I know.
i'm making this today to go with a slow-cooker Rachel Ray recipe for Tarragon Chicken. however, instead of butter, i'm cooking the onions, garlic (i'm adding a couple cloves, minced), and cabbage in schmaltz, and i'm using the chicken skin that Rachel says to discard (HEAVEN FORBID!) to make gribenes to top the baked Haluski. remember: when life gives you hoyt, make gribenes! https://www.myjewishlearning.com/the-nosher/what-is-gribenes/?fbclid=IwAR3IqSSGlLXIAy-SmO9LnAJkajbEBSytFPLUva7gW2wr9THHSFEjaA-YtwE
Really delish for such a simple recipe. I did add some chopped garlic to the cabbage and onions. Economical and filling and a good choice for a home made meal during this pandemic when grocery supplies get low.
I have been eating this since a was a child. My grandma was Croation and the food was excellent. I changed the recipe a bit.....I used Cole slaw cabbage in a bag and added bacon, fresh steamed brussel sprouts and garlic powder. delicious.
I cut up and cooked the bacon first. Then saved the bacon to add later. I used some of the bacon grease to add to the butter to cook the onions and cabbage in. I also added a Teaspoon of chopped onion. I put it in the oven to finish the dish for a half hour.
i did as everyone suggested and had Turkey Kielbasa along with it which helped cut the butter. I didn't cook it with the cabbage however. The only downside to this dish is the fat. 1/2 cup is so much fat but it's super great.
