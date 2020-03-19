Haluski - Cabbage and Noodles

136 Ratings
  • 5 96
  • 4 35
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Egg noodles with cooked chopped cabbage and onions—a great ethnic dish!

By PAgirlgoneSouth

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
31 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil. Stir in egg noodles and return to a boil. Cook noodles uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tender but still slightly firm, about 5 minutes. Drain well.

  • Melt 1/2 cup butter in a large skillet over medium-low heat; cook and stir onions until translucent, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Cook and stir remaining butter and cabbage into onions until cabbage is softened but not browned, 5 to 8 more minutes. Season with salt and black pepper.

  • Place cooked noodles and cabbage mixture in a large roasting pan and stir gently to combine. Sprinkle with more salt and black pepper if desired.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown on top, 30 to 40 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can also add 3 strips of cooked crumbled bacon to mixture before baking for extra flavor. This recipe makes a large amount, so share it with family and friends who have never experienced it!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 35.9g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 72mg; sodium 152.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022