Kim's Fried Asparagus

Rating: 5 stars These were great! Very simple to prepare and very tasty...I did not make the dipping sauce but plan to next time. Hubby and the little guy loved these too. I did season my egg w/ garlic powder and seasoned salt and used seasoned breadcrumbs which made these very flavorful. These cooked up in a flash and were gone just as quick. Oh BTW I got more than 12 out of this recipe...more like 25 or so (just a heads up)... Will be making these again! Thanks for sharing.:) Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars So good!! I also used seasoned bread crumbs and i added garlic powder to the flour Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Very nice twist on asparagus.I did make two substitutions though.I used Panko bread crumbs and for the sauce I used 2tbls. Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce instead of green chilis.It was awesome! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! But really how can you go wrong with breading and frying something? My asparagus was very young and thin so it cooked quickly and was delicious. I will do this again. Thanks! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I also seasoned the flour with seasoned salt and onion salt. Used 1/2 breadcrumbs and 1/2 Panko mix. It was fabulous! Dip in ranch dressing for a great appetizer!!! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Didn't change a thing and it was soooo good! My husband says this one is definitely a keeper. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Great taste and directions. It was the first time I could get my toddler and husband to each asparagus! Thank you! Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars We didn't think we liked asparagus but now we know we do! I didn't have bread crumbs so I had to toast whole wheat bread and crumble it up. It still turned out really well. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars You had me at coating and frying! I didn't substitute anything but I did use seasoned breadcrumbs instead and added a little garlic salt to the flour. They came out amazing and the dipping sauce was awesome!! My fiance is already asking me to make them again.