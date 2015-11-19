Kim's Fried Asparagus

Rating: 4.19 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Breaded asparagus is fried in oil then served with a green chili mayonnaise dipping sauce. A big hit at any dinner party where I have served this.

By K. Millar

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dampen asparagus lightly with water. Coat with flour; trying to avoid coating the tips.

  • Dip asparagus in beaten egg.

  • Roll and coat asparagus in a layer of breadcrumbs.

  • Place coated asparagus on a plate and refrigerate, allowing coating to stick, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Stir mayonnaise, green chilies, and hot pepper sauce together in a small bowl for dipping sauce.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a fry pan over medium heat.

  • Fry coated asparagus in the hot oil until golden brown, 2 to 4 minutes. Serve immediately with dipping sauce.

Editor's note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
591 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 29.3g; fat 49.9g; cholesterol 113.9mg; sodium 602.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (17)

Most helpful positive review

Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/10/2012
These were great! Very simple to prepare and very tasty...I did not make the dipping sauce but plan to next time. Hubby and the little guy loved these too. I did season my egg w/ garlic powder and seasoned salt and used seasoned breadcrumbs which made these very flavorful. These cooked up in a flash and were gone just as quick. Oh BTW I got more than 12 out of this recipe...more like 25 or so (just a heads up)... Will be making these again! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(45)

Most helpful critical review

Briar from the Shire
Rating: 3 stars
04/20/2015
You lose too much of the asparagus flavor. I'm sure to make the dip for get togethers again it was delicious. Read More
Reviews:
JStokes1
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2012
So good!! I also used seasoned bread crumbs and i added garlic powder to the flour Read More
Helpful
(14)
John C. Hallett
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2012
Very nice twist on asparagus.I did make two substitutions though.I used Panko bread crumbs and for the sauce I used 2tbls. Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce instead of green chilis.It was awesome! Read More
Helpful
(13)
It's A New Day
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2012
Excellent! But really how can you go wrong with breading and frying something? My asparagus was very young and thin so it cooked quickly and was delicious. I will do this again. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Yoga
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2013
I also seasoned the flour with seasoned salt and onion salt. Used 1/2 breadcrumbs and 1/2 Panko mix. It was fabulous! Dip in ranch dressing for a great appetizer!!! Read More
Helpful
(4)
DD
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2014
Didn't change a thing and it was soooo good! My husband says this one is definitely a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(1)
aziahasan
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2014
Great taste and directions. It was the first time I could get my toddler and husband to each asparagus! Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(1)
icymore
Rating: 4 stars
04/24/2013
We didn't think we liked asparagus but now we know we do! I didn't have bread crumbs so I had to toast whole wheat bread and crumble it up. It still turned out really well. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Melanie A.
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2016
You had me at coating and frying! I didn't substitute anything but I did use seasoned breadcrumbs instead and added a little garlic salt to the flour. They came out amazing and the dipping sauce was awesome!! My fiance is already asking me to make them again. Read More
Briar from the Shire
Rating: 3 stars
04/20/2015
You lose too much of the asparagus flavor. I'm sure to make the dip for get togethers again it was delicious. Read More
