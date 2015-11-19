Kim's Fried Asparagus

These were great! Very simple to prepare and very tasty...I did not make the dipping sauce but plan to next time. Hubby and the little guy loved these too. I did season my egg w/ garlic powder and seasoned salt and used seasoned breadcrumbs which made these very flavorful. These cooked up in a flash and were gone just as quick. Oh BTW I got more than 12 out of this recipe...more like 25 or so (just a heads up)... Will be making these again! Thanks for sharing.:)
So good!! I also used seasoned bread crumbs and i added garlic powder to the flour
Very nice twist on asparagus.I did make two substitutions though.I used Panko bread crumbs and for the sauce I used 2tbls. Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce instead of green chilis.It was awesome!
Excellent! But really how can you go wrong with breading and frying something? My asparagus was very young and thin so it cooked quickly and was delicious. I will do this again. Thanks!
I also seasoned the flour with seasoned salt and onion salt. Used 1/2 breadcrumbs and 1/2 Panko mix. It was fabulous! Dip in ranch dressing for a great appetizer!!!
Didn't change a thing and it was soooo good! My husband says this one is definitely a keeper.
Great taste and directions. It was the first time I could get my toddler and husband to each asparagus! Thank you!
We didn't think we liked asparagus but now we know we do! I didn't have bread crumbs so I had to toast whole wheat bread and crumble it up. It still turned out really well.
You had me at coating and frying! I didn't substitute anything but I did use seasoned breadcrumbs instead and added a little garlic salt to the flour. They came out amazing and the dipping sauce was awesome!! My fiance is already asking me to make them again.
You lose too much of the asparagus flavor. I'm sure to make the dip for get togethers again it was delicious.