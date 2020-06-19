Raspberry White Chocolate Buttercream Cupcakes

I made this with strawberry instead of raspberry as I was out. The cupcake and berry sauce were sublime. However the icing was far too sweet for my sister, hubby, and even my 3 year old nephew. My 4 year old daughter had no complaints, but the rest of us ate our cupcakes with a good 3/4 of the icing removed. I strongly suggest a different icing, or cutting down on the amount of icing per cupcake for this one.
The cupcakes were amazing. My package of raspberries only weighed 6oz and I doubled the amount of corn starch, but other than that made as directed and they were perfect. Fun to make and better to eat. Thanks for sharing!
These are great. However, after doubling the cornstarch as suggested by others, the filling was the perfect consistency but a little gritty. My daughter suggests substituting tapioca for the cornstarch. I will do this next time because they are really worth the time and effort.
I read the reviews for this recipe, and opted to double the cornstarch in the filling as suggested by several others. I'm very glad I did. The filling turned out perfectly with the modification. Instead of coring the cupcakes, I filled mine with a bismark tip. It is one of my most requested cupcakes flavors. I should note that I did not make the frosting, as I already am in love with another white chocolate frosting, Kittencal's White Chocolate frosting from Food.com. All in all, the tartness of the fresh raspberry filling, the delicate white cake, and the sweet white chocolate frosting truly makes a heavenly cupcake!
I made these cupcakes and the icing for my daughter's first birthday. The guests were all family, including my baking critic Aunt. My Aunt and Grandmother owned a bakery in NYC for over 20 years. These were at hit. I followed the recipe exactly, except I strained the seeds from my raspberry filing and I used heavy whipping cream in place of milk for the frosting. I piped the frosting onto the cupcakes and used the leftover frosting for my daughter's smash cake. Amazing! I used an apple corer to cut out the cupcake center which worked perfectly. The filing set up perfect. It stayed in place, no sinking. These were really lovely to serve and impressed my family.
I absolutely LOVED this recipe!! The only thing I did different was adding about a tsp of almond extract to the cake mix, and also when I cut the inside of the cupcake out I actually used an apple corer and cut a core shape out and removed the top part and put it back on the cupcake before I iced it. The first day I made the cupcakes I didn't really like them but after they sat overnight and I tried one and the filling had time to sit and soak into the cake part they were awesome! I took a little of the buttercream and used some green coloring and made leaves on top and cut extra raspberries I had in half and decorated the tops with them, they were super cute! I am thinking about trying the recipe with other fruits as well...
Brought into work for a co-worker's birthday and everyone loved it. The cake itself was good, but the frosting was too sweet in my opinion. Making the cake was easy. There wasn't enough raspberry filling--I'd suggest making a 1.5x the suggested amount. I also had issues with the frosting hardening slightly and looking dry, so I added more milk. To frost the cupcakes, I put the frosting in a plastic sandwich bag and cut the tip off one of the bottom edges to pipe. Topped each cupcake off with a fresh raspberry.
This Recipe is Fantastic! I have made these Cupcakes on several different occasions. They Are Simple a HIT! One time i forgot to bye the raspberries and substituted freshly picked Blackberries! They were surprising good! The blackberries tartness balanced out the sweet frosting!I have even made these cupcakes Gluten and Dairy Free! I Love this recipe!
I made this with strawberry instead of raspberry as I was out. The cupcake and berry sauce were sublime. However the icing was far too sweet for my sister, hubby, and even my 3 year old nephew. My 4 year old daughter had no complaints, but the rest of us ate our cupcakes with a good 3/4 of the icing removed. I strongly suggest a different icing, or cutting down on the amount of icing per cupcake for this one.
I made these for a "Pink Posh" party. They turned out so yummy and looked amazing. I piped the frosting on for a more finished look. Since I piped it on, I didn't add any milk to the frosting which made it stiffer and perfect for piping and holding its shape. I found that I only needed half of the frosting so I saved it for aonther project. Everyone complimented me on the flavor and look of the cupcakes. This one is a big winner!!
Great recipe! I doubled the cornstarch and that was perfect! Should have taken them out of my oven just a minute earlier (17 min.) but they are still moist and fluffy! Could have used a little more raspberry filling. They are yummy and pretty!
I made a mini cupcake version of these for my niece's wedding. People ate them all up! I didn't get to sample any of them because I was running around but the feedback that I got was that they were a 'perfect combination of sweet and tart'!!
My family and friends love this recipe. I have made it in cupcake and 9in cake form. I also never tried making the filling. I always cheated and used store bought pie filling, but nonetheless, this recipe is delicious.
My new go-to recipe. Took these to a friends birthday party and got rave reviews. I did not have consistency issues like other reviewers. Next time I will double the frosting, because yes, it is that good! Can't wait to make these again, great recipe!
I made these last night just for dessert and we loved them. I used raspberry jam for the filling. I also made the icing a drizzle and the cupcakes did not need much icing. I made my own cake batter instead of using a box of cake mix. They were so good and will totally make them again.
These were a huge hit, I changed things just a tiny bit..added a package of white chocolate pudding to the cake mix, resulted in super moist and tasty cupcakes! Even my sister who hates icing, loved the icing on these, and they disappeared quick!
I added about a tablespoon more of the cornstarch to the raspberry sauce suggested by another reviwer and I was glad I did. Not sure if it's just me but I had a lot of the white chocolate frosting left over. I will probably make half the amount next time. But this is a great recipe, everyone loved these.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.