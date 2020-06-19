Raspberry White Chocolate Buttercream Cupcakes

I absolutely LOVED this recipe!! The only thing I did different was adding about a tsp of almond extract to the cake mix, and also when I cut the inside of the cupcake out I actually used an apple corer and cut a core shape out and removed the top part and put it back on the cupcake before I iced it. The first day I made the cupcakes I didn't really like them but after they sat overnight and I tried one and the filling had time to sit and soak into the cake part they were awesome! I took a little of the buttercream and used some green coloring and made leaves on top and cut extra raspberries I had in half and decorated the tops with them, they were super cute! I am thinking about trying the recipe with other fruits as well...