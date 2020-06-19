Raspberry White Chocolate Buttercream Cupcakes

I made these white chocolate raspberry cupcakes for my step-daughter's engagement party and they were a huge hit!

Recipe by Liz Bensman

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen cupcakes
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Grease 24 muffin cups or line with paper liners.

  • Mix together vanilla cake mix, 1 cup water, vegetable oil, and eggs in a mixing bowl with an electric mixer on low speed until cake mix is moist. Raise mixer speed to medium and beat until batter is smooth, 2 minutes.

  • Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling them about 2/3 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cupcakes are very lightly browned and a toothpick inserted into the center of a cupcake comes out clean, 18 to 23 minutes.

  • Cool cupcakes in the pans for 5 minutes; transfer cupcakes to cooling rack to finish cooling.

  • Place raspberries, 1 tablespoon water, and white sugar in a blender and pulse several times to chop raspberries; blend until pureed, about 30 seconds.

  • Whisk cornstarch with 1/4 cup water until thoroughly combined; pour into the raspberry mixture in the blender and blend again until smooth.

  • Pour raspberry mixture into a saucepan and simmer over low heat until thickened, about 5 minutes. Let the raspberry filling cool.

  • Cut a core out of each cupcake about 1 1/2 inches long and 1 inch in diameter.

  • Spoon about 2 teaspoons raspberry filling into each cupcake.

  • Place white chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and heat in 30-second intervals until chips begin to melt, about 1 minute. Stir and repeat, heating chips about 10 seconds at a time, until thoroughly melted. Stir until chocolate is smooth and no more lumps remain.

  • Beat butter with an electric mixer on medium speed in a mixing bowl until fluffy. Beat in half the confectioners' sugar, melted white chocolate chips, and milk until mixture is smooth and creamy.

  • Slowly beat in remaining confectioners' sugar until smooth; if frosting is too stiff, beat in more milk, 1 teaspoon at a time.

  • Spread or pipe the white chocolate frosting over the cupcakes to cover the raspberry filling; drizzle or pipe any remaining raspberry filling over the cupcakes.

Cook's Note:

If using a piping bag and decorative tip to ice the cupcakes, make sure that the white chocolate is completely melted and there are no small chunks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 54.1g; fat 19g; cholesterol 46.9mg; sodium 221.7mg. Full Nutrition
