Crab and Artichoke Tarts
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 350.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 13.7g 27 %
carbohydrates: 36.6g 12 %
dietary fiber: 1.3g 5 %
sugars: 7.9g
fat: 16.3g 25 %
saturated fat: 4.8g 24 %
cholesterol: 41.7mg 14 %
vitamin a iu: 707.6IU 14 %
niacin equivalents: 2.9mg 23 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 23.8mg 40 %
folate: 32.2mcg 8 %
calcium: 75.5mg 8 %
iron: 2mg 11 %
magnesium: 19.1mg 7 %
potassium: 233mg 7 %
sodium: 449.7mg 18 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 146.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
