Crab and Artichoke Tarts

Rating: 4.29 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a quickly prepared, savory appetizer or hors d'oeuvre.

By Zannie

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 tarts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Combine crabmeat, artichoke hearts, red bell pepper, cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, green onions, flour, garlic powder, and black pepper together in a bowl.

  • Spoon crabmeat mixture evenly into tart shells. Place filled shells on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven until tart is golden and filling is bubbling, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 13.7g; carbohydrates 36.6g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 41.7mg; sodium 449.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Valerie Brunmeier
Rating: 3 stars
11/08/2017
I loved the list of ingredients but was not happy with the result. I used frozen mini phyllo pastry shells because I searched high and low for the frozen tart shells to no avail. I think ready made pie crust cut into small circles and placed in a mini muffin tin would work as well. The filling was bland. I think it needs more seasoning or some fresh garlic to liven it up. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Pirate Chef
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2021
Great recipe super easy. Just make sure your cream cheese is really soft before you mix ingredients. Read More
Lisa
Rating: 5 stars
09/02/2021
Great recipe! Big hit at the party! Read More
o96
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2021
These were a real crowd-pleaser! Like other commenters, I couldn't fine the pre-made frozen tart shells, so I made my own following this recipe. https://www.cookingitalianwithjoe.com/pie-crust It worked perfectly. After removing them from the tart pans, I sprinkled the tops with some of the chopped green onion to make it a little bit more festive. Yummy yummy! Read More
Pam
Rating: 4 stars
05/10/2016
I made my own Gluten-free tart shells. Used spinach and artichoke with the other ingredients. Amazing! They were a Mother's Day success!!! Read More
Katherine Mauchamer
Rating: 3 stars
12/21/2021
Too bland, I made the first batch as written and was not happy. Added dijion mustard, fresh garlic, Old Bay seasoning, dill and more salt and pepper all that helped but decided against this for my NYE party. Read More
