Quick and Easy Oatmeal Muffins

Rating: 5 stars I added one cup of (drained and patted dry) freeze dried blueberries that I soaked in hot, unsweetened chai. The oats I used were "cinnamon roll" flavored. I've made oatmeal muffins before so I knew to let the batter rest for 15 minutes to give the oats time to soak up some of the liquid and expand. I baked my muffins at 350* for just about 22 minutes. Everyone liked these, even my muffin-picky husband. They turned out fluffy, moist and chewy. Very good muffin. NOTE: If you don't use flavored instant oats, I suggest you add some kind of a flavoring or spice, otherwise these might turn out a little bland. Helpful (145)

Rating: 5 stars I changed this a bit - 1/2 c brown sugar, 1/4 c oil, 1/4 c applesauce and about 1/2 t cinnamon. My kids ate it for breakfast and after dinner for dessert. I made a loaf but had to bake it for longer than 20 minutes, more like 30-35. The oats become so soft that you really can't tell they're there, which was great because my son thinks he doesn't like oatmeal. I called it "breakfast bread" and I'm about to make a second loaf because the kids want it again for breakfast tomorrow! Helpful (97)

Rating: 5 stars Love this! I've been searching for a JUST oatmeal muffin recipe for a long time! I wouldn't change a thing. But the only things I did change, is that I made mini muffins (made 3 dozen exact) and I added 2/3 cup of chopped Almonds! The muffins were very moist and fluffy! I'm defiantly making these again! My family and I all loved them! Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is perfect as is for a basic recipe, I love that. It also lends very well to adding different flavors. I added 2 tsp orange extract and 2/3 cup chopped Craisins just for a twist and they were AMAZING! Fast and super easy. I will make this again and again. It will be fun to try them with choco chips and blueberries, pecans, walnuts, any dries fruit. The possibilities are endless with this recipe. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars Oh so delicious. My boyfriend and I already made it through half the batch. The only addition was 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. Definitely a keeper and will be making again and again. Helpful (20)

Rating: 2 stars Fair, but not as good as the buttermilk oatmeal muffin recipe also found on this site. The wonderful zing from buttermilk is missing and instant oats don't have the chewy goodness of quick oats. Better recipes are available. On the plus side, this is easy. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars One Saturday morning I was searching for a quick and easy muffin recipe and this was perfect. I already had all the ingredients so it really was quick and easy! I followed some of the suggestions of other reviewers and added cinnamon and nutmeg to the batter. I also let it sit for about 10 minutes. before baking. I made a quick topping out of melted butter white sugar and brown sugar. They were great! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Perfect! But I used just a bit of light EVOO instead of oil, half whole wheat flour and half plain, added pecan meal and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Great for breakfast and to get some fiber in one's diet! Helpful (11)