Quick and Easy Refried Beans

I used this a base recipe but I don't think it was too far from the original so I thought it would be okay to review it. I used all organic ingredients and it's much cheaper to make these than to buy canned organic refried beans. I used one can of pinto beans and one can of black beans (both undrained) because I like the combination. I used lard instead of oil and sauteed a quarter cup diced onion and 1/2 of a 4 oz jar of homemade diced chilis in it (along with the garlic). If I used oil, I would use olive oil instead of canola because of the issues with conventional canola (GMOs and pesticides). I thought 1 tsp cumin would have been too much so I used 1/2 tsp. I also cut the chili powder to 1/2 tsp because I was using diced hot peppers. I added 1/2 tsp Mexican seasoning (from Mountain Rose Herbs) and a few shakes of onion powder and garlic powder. I didn't use lime b/c I don't keep it on hand. I would use it if I had it. I added some fresh-ground black pepper, but that was totally unnecessary as these beans turned out pretty spicy. It bites in the back of the throat. Lol. I pulsed it with my stick blender after the beans had simmered for 5 minutes (with the lid on), and kept it a little chunky. I then simmered for about 10-15 minutes (stirring often) and turned the heat off when they still looked a bit soupy because I know that hot refried beans thicken up when cooled. I would definitely recommend this recipe over canned refried beans for the cost factor.