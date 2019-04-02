Quick and Easy Refried Beans

308 Ratings
  • 5 200
  • 4 78
  • 3 16
  • 2 6
  • 1 8

This refried beans recipe is for you when you don't have all day to make them and you can't stand the canned ones. They're easy and delicious.

By MarasFlourpower

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
21 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat canola oil in a heavy skillet over medium heat.

    Advertisement

  • Cook garlic cloves in hot oil, turning once, until brown on both sides, 4 to 5 minutes. Smash garlic cloves in the skillet with fork.

  • Stir pinto beans, cumin, chili powder, and salt into mashed garlic and cook until beans are thoroughly heated, about 5 minutes. Stir occasionally.

  • Smash bean mixture with a potato masher to desired texture. Squeeze lime juice over smashed beans and stir until combined.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 5.6g; sodium 323.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022