Real Homemade Bagels

Directions
Editor's Note:
Adding honey or barley malt syrup to the boiling water bath gives the bagels a pleasing chewy texture with a hint of sweetness. You may omit the honey, if desired. The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the honey. The actual amount of the honey consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 55.9g; fat 7.4g; sodium 1372.4mg. Full Nutrition
I'm working on my second batch of this bagel formula. I use malt syrup as I think it improves the crust a bit. So far, I've stayed with the Very Hot (475-F) oven and bake to color, a bit less time than called for. I'm tickeled with the interior textrure and flavor. If there is one BIG variation, I mix the dough in the evening, oil it very lightly and let it ferment in the fridge for 12-18 hours, allowing about two hours at room temperature to warm before dividing and forming the bagels. If there is a better formula for bagels at home, I've yet to find it.
I found the dough tremendously dry. It taxed the motor on my KitchenAid. In the end, I added at least another 1/4C water and kneaded by hand. To make only 6 bagels would have resulted in rings the size of bread loaves. I made 18. 12 would have been on par with the generously over-sized bagels in grocery stores. The flavour is bland. One reviewer said he leaves the dough to ferment overnight with a long, slow rise. I think that would be wise. Otherwise the taste is flat. These need some sort of topping or schmear, rather than eating them on their own.
I followed the recipe, but not the instructions. I added the 1 1/4 cup of hot water, sugar and yeast together in my KitchenAid mixer. I let the yeast get frothy and then added in the salt, oil and 4 cups of flour (anymore and it would have been too dry!). On speed 2, I let it mix then knead the dough for 15 minutes. I was running late, and couldn't get the dough to the consistency as instructed. It broke almost right away when pulled. I popped the dough a warm oven (I put it on 350F just until the elements were red, then turned it off). After rising for 2 hours, I punched down the dough and started shaping. I made 8 bagels. I didn't have a full cup of honey, so I added some light corn syrup to make up for what I was lacking, a quarter cup. I also didn't use 16 cups of water, I used 13. I let the bagels bathe and then topped them with grated medium cheddar cheese. They baked for 20 minutes at 475F. I pulled them out, let them cool for 15 minutes then tried them. OMG! Delicious! They will be even better with cream cheese smothered over them after toasting them in the toaster! I can't wait for breakfast tomorrow! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Ok i am the first to review your recipe! Wonderful! So good crusty on the outside an chewey in the middle these taste like a true bagel! I did only end up using 4 cups flour this recipe will be used alot thank you sooo much for sharing! I forgot to add that i hwd some extra dough left an i made some bagel dogs with them! Posted a pic!
Perfect with 4 cups of Canadian flour. Made 6 giant bagels. When boiling, mine floated immediately, so boiled a minute on each side. Kneeded for about 12 minutes, giving a workout to our 800 watt Cuisinart and dough hook. Will be making this a lot. Have eaten 2 already, so I'll tell the kids I made 4.
It's quite tasty. I did change the bread to water to ratio to what i know would work from making tons of bread. 1 and 1/2 water and 4 cups of high gluten flour. I also mixed the dough in my bread machine, it's just easier that way. The recipe is exact to my pizza dough 1 and 1/2 water, 2 tbsp oil, 4c bread or high gluten flour, 1tsp salt(sprinkle about that much) and 3 tbsp sugar(a handful), and 1 pkt rapid rise yeast. I decided to go with Onion bagels, so I added onion powder to the dough (about a few tbsp, just sprinked, so dont know the exact amount) . Once the dough was finished I took the advice of adding honey to the water(not sure if it made any difference, just used up a bunch of my honey). It is just like making pretzels or pretzel dogs I dropped them in the water and flipped after about 30 or so seconds then placed them onto a parchment lined baking sheet. I brushed the top of each with egg white then sprinkled with onion flakes. I then baked in a 400 oven for about 20 minutes checking after 15 then every few minutes until they looked done. I turned the oven off, opened the door and covered with foil. I have learned from making, pizza and pretzles that this helps the chew in the crust. Now I just have to keep from eating them all before the rest of the family comes home.
The flavor of these is really good, but I had to rate it down because if I wasn't a seasoned bread-maker, I wouldn't have known to not follow the flour amounts recommended here. Add your flour a cup at a time if you use this recipe, and STOP adding when the dough is silky and slightly tacky.
I just made this recipe. I split the dough into thirds, and made three different types of bagels. 1/3 was plain, 1/3 had cinnamon sugar mixed in, and 1/3 had caramelized onions mixed in. I am never going to buy bagels again, this was so easy!
These were really outstanding, and I thought that it was a relatively easy bread recipe (breads can be tricky, especially for novices). The only modification that I made was allowing the dough to rise/ferment in the fridge overnight--which is what professionals do with bagels. Well, actually, I guess I made another minor change in the process. Rather than mixing the yeast in with everything else, I mixed the yeast, 1 tablespoon sugar, and 3/4 cup of lukewarm water in a separate bowl to let the yeast proof before mixing with everything else (make sure to make necessary adjustments in the sugar and water before adding them to the flour). After about ten minutes, the yeast should be foamy (indicating the yeast are alive). I'm surprised that no one seems to have mentioned this, but don't go by the reviews that are saying only use 4 cups of flour. The climate can make a huge difference here--specifically humidity level. I would advise starting with 3.5-4 cups, and then add more flour if necessary. But, because the climate is different from one kitchen to the next, a blanket statement that 4 cups is enough may not be true for everyone. One final tip--for those who have had a problem with the bagels sticking to the parchment, you can prevent this by lightly greasing the parchment. Obviously, this isn't usually necessary when using parchment, but the wet bagels can become a little glue-like. I just spray it with a light coat of non-stick cooking spray. I haven't tried it with thi
I went with this recipe and was very pleased! I read the reviews and prepared dough the night before - super easy once I calculated instant yeast vs. packaged (it was Arctic Freeze Weekend and I was not going out!). 2 pkgs yeast... Next morning took bowl from garage and let rise about 2 hrs. then Prepared three types of bagels, Asiago cheese, cinnamon sugar, toasted onion flakes. Everyone loved them and they were even tastier the next day. In the future I will definately make double batch - since I had a large pot of boiling water, would like make the most use of it. Just watch them after 10 min...they brown faster than you think. Thanks to everyone for your comments for a successful Deli breakfast (and warm kitchen)!!
This is a great recipe! Had to add about 3/4 c more water. I made 12 nice sizes bagels instead of the 6, they would ha e been enormous. The only thing I changed is how to form them, made a round, then finger through center. These taste like Brueggers bagels.
Like many others found, as-written this recipe produces a hard, dry, rubbery dough that causes a very powerful KitchenAid mixer to emit smoke. The crumbly dough falls apart into lots of small pieces. I ended up adding quite a bit of water and throwing the dough into the bread machine to try and salvage it. It was just too hard and dry to knead by hand. I'll have to change it a lot next time to make a workable dough. Because the dough was so dry, almost all of the bagels came apart in the boiling water. I made 8 instead of the 6 the recipe states to make, and even those were GIGANTIC. If you use the proportions listed here you will never get the "transparent" quality this recipe describes. I wonder if there is a typo somewhere? Having added more water I found that the bagels did end up with a really nice, chewy texture and they were great (though they had fallen apart some due to the difficulty with the dough). Next time I'll decrease flour, as well. Most of the 4- and 5-star reviews, I see, are from people who made changes to the amounts of flour and water. If you follow the recipe exactly, though, you will be disappointed.
Wow! This recipe is holy delicious!!! I doubled the recipe and was able to make a dozen smaller bagels and 6 regular sized bagels. I was very pleased with this recipe. It is exactly what I was looking for and makes an authentic tasting bagel w/the perfect texture. I followed the recipe exactly and wasn't disappointed. You won't be either!!! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe. It will be made time and time again :D
I've made this recipe 3x now. Definitely use 4 cups of bread flour instead of 4.5. I used 4.5 the first time and had to add water. These are amazing! Better each time. I found if you have the water at a good rolling boil the bagels get even bigger. I've made the recipe into 6, 8, and 10 bagels. It just depends what size you like. I've also done cinnamon and sugar (brown and white sugar, both good) on top as well as cheddar cheese. The cheese does better when its a bigger shred. Making bagels is my new favorite thing :)
This was an amazing recipe--I doubled it and had to knead it by hand (it was too much for my KitchenAid (and I have a 575 Watts and 6 quart bowl). My only problem was that they disappeared right out of the oven...
I just can't get the boiling part down. They come out a little gummy. Maybe, I will try again. I just used an egg wash and skipped the boiling part for now. They didn't come out like a bagel, more like a mix between bagel and english muffin. Still good, but that step is crucial for bagels.
Best bagel recipe I've ever tried. The dough was very easy to work with! As I looked over the ingredient list I noticed it is nearly the same as the recipe I use for French bread. The instructions made it very easy to know exactly what to expect in every step. I had my 4-year old granddaughter help me roll out the "snakes" (her term, not mine). What a great way to get a child interested in doing things in the kitchen--and spending time with Gramma! I did make a substitution by adding 1 Tbsp. of molasses in place of one of sugar, and because I used whole wheat flour it only took about 2 1/4 cups of flour to reach the consistency suggested.
So far so good! They're cooked and cooling. I chomped at the bit waiting for 1 1/2 hours before punching down, shaping boiling and baking. I only put maybe a Tbs. of sugar and a Tsp. of honey in the water. I used an egg wash. Baked at 450. They look great. USEFUL TIP!!! I found when making pretzels or bagels, to put them into a sieve to drip and let some water evaporate off of them after boiling before putting them on the parchment paper! Otherwise I did have some pretzels turn out "gummy". Hope that helps! As for flavour. It is what you make it! Its a basic bread recipe, add your own flavours and spices! Allowing it to sit overnight may make a nice difference. I never really care. :) Happy Baking!!!
The reason I only gave four star is because this is the first time I made bagel. This is my first bagel recipe, it came out great but as an adventurous cook I will look for other recipe for comparison to see which one is the best that I would use over and over. I don't have any complain for this recipe at all, the taste was great, it came out great, I didn't substitute or change any part of it. Eventhough I am not a big fan of instant yeast but I used it anyway and everything turned out great:)
Excellent bagels. I boiled the bagelsin the honey, but didn't need to bake them as long. In my oven 14-15 minutes would have been enough. I didn't have parchment paper so I just "sprayed" the pan. The bagels were dark on the bottom, but so delicious. This is my new favorite recipe. Thank you
Followed the recipe but only used 4 cups of flour and 1/4 cup of honey and baked for 17 minutes. They turned out great!! Soft inside and crunchy on the outside. I ate one hot from the oven and was blown away!! I'll add that I made these with all organic ingredients and they were perfect!
I made these as part of our Christmas morning breakfast. They came out great even though I had my doubts. The dough was very tough and I needed to add 1/4 cup water and finished kneading by hand as another reviewer recommended. I also followed the recommendation to leave dough overnight in the refrigerator and punch down and finish in the morning. We made them into everything bagels by dipping in mixture of kosher salt, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, minced garlic, minced onions and caraway seeds. Next time I'd skip the caraway seeds as they have a strong overpowering taste. The consistency of the bagel could not have been more perfect! Next time we'll adapt it to make cinnamon raisin bagels.
To dry. Also, when to dry 4.5c flour in tilt-head KitchenAid bowl will want to "crawl" out the top and also overheat mixer. Try 1.5 c water 4c flour and adjust from there. Warm the water and mix water, yeast, sugar and 2c flour first then add the remaining flour,oil, salt a few minutes later, then go for the long mix.. 10-12 min on low. I boil in .25c pure cane syrup in 2qt water for 1:30 per side. I get 8 nice size bagels or 6 giants. Watch youtube videos for other methods to shape the dough. roll snake and pinch ends does work.. I wet the ends for better result.
ok, I'm not by any means a novice cook and esp not a unexp'd baker but this IS the first time I attempted bagels, so I followed the instructions to the letter, I had one issue, which is well, quite a big one. My bagels came out looking amazing and smelling amazing but when I tried to take them off the parchment, they were stuck. I tried placing a bit of water under the paper on the hot pan to "steam" them off and it worked a bit but there are still 3 bagels that no matter what I do, I cannot get the paper off the bottom. It's like it's baked right on. Quite disappointing really because who wants to eat a bagel with parchment paper all over the bottom? :(
Great recipe and technique. Made bread yesterday with similar ingrediants so I had dough in fridge. Let it come to room temp and rise in glass bowl, greased and coverd. Followed instructions on how to shape, boil and rest. I used an egg wash on top and sessame seeds. Baked on a cookie sheet with corn meal at 450 for about 20 minutes. Awesome goodness. No sticking to the pan. Will be making these again soon.
Super recipe easy, I added diced jalapeños to mine and they turned out fantastic! I may never buy another bagel with this recipe. I didn't have any honey for the water but I did have agave so I gave it a try and it worked just fine. thank you for a great recipe!
I have tried a number of bagel recipes and this is by far the best one I've found. When the recipe is set on the original serving size of 6 bagels, I have been able to make 8 with the same amount of dough. If you let them rise for another 20-30 minutes after forming the bagels and before boiling them, they will be slightly bigger. After boiling them, I use an egg wash (one whisked egg with a little bit of water), then add the toppings and bake. The toppings stay on better with the egg wash. What a great recipe!
I made these today and I doubled the recipe knowing how much my family likes bagels and for my first time I think i made them a bit to big but they were really good i will be making this many more times instead of buying bagels.
This is the first time I have tried anything with dough from scratch. I was pleased that they didn't seem too complicated, but - as my wife warned - dough can always be tricky. I had to add a little water to the first batch while it was in the mixer, and in the 2nd batch I put just 4 cups of flour in. It was still just a smidge doughy so I added a splash of water. The formula that worked for me was 4 cups white flour and 11 ounces water (all other ingredients in the mixer were the same). Even with slightly less flour, though, 6 bagels was too few. The couple of bagels I tried to make at this size were monstrous. I ended up making 8 decent-sized bagels from each batch (still larger than most store-bought bagels). The sausage-shape of the dough was actually more like 8-10 inches long. I found it best to roll each one gently, lay it on the cutting board and cut off a quarter inch (or less) of the end of each roll, exposing unfloured (stickier) dough that would more easily adhere when trying to make the bagel into an actual circle. I wrapped the dough around my pinky when bringing it together. I did not use honey. The magic time was 13 minutes @ 475º. I had about an hour between mixing the dough of the first two batches and the last three batches. This worked out well. It gave me about 20 minutes down time between all the back and forth, and the last bagels were on the cooling rack about 5 hours after the first batch went into the mixer. Fun to make and delicious!
Read the reviews and I made the dough and left it overnight. They turned out fantastic! So tasty am promising bagels to everyone now as I live in a rural area and you can't get a decent bagel - thank you for the recipe!
D This is the first time I made bagels and they turned out great. I did have to add additional water. I made everything,cranberry and cinnamon raisin. All turned out great. This recipe is one I will use again.
I tried making this three different times in one day, and they all failed miserably. The first time, I checked the recipe and tried using my bread machine to combine everything. The dough came out solid and crumbling, and it tore just trying to put it in the bowl to rise. The second time, I used my mixer and tried adding the flour gradually. By the second cup it was straining the motor on my mixer and I turned it out to knead by hand. I never got past two and a half cups of flour - once again it became many crumbling pieces and would not bond together or become elastic. The third time, I followed the directions exactly and put everything in the mixer at once. This time was the worst - after the dough became so stiff that the dough hook snapped in half, I figured it was time to surrender. Would not use this recipe again if someone paid me to. I use recipes to show me the right way to start, not as a starting point for figuring out a recipe. This was a terrible waste of time, ingredients, and money.
This was my first attempt at homemade bagels and I think they turned out awesome. I didn't have the instant yeast like the recipe called for so I dissolved one packet of dry yeast in warm water and hoped for the best. I did have to add about 1/2 cup more of water to the dough as it was mixing.
Love this recipe. I have always wanted to make my own bagels so I could control the size and limit the calories. Plus, it sounded like fun. This is so delicious and easy. I had no trouble following the directions. Just followed the recipe and divided my dough by weight so the bagels would be similar sizes. I made 8 bagels instead of 6 and was happy with the size. I see no need to buy bagels ever again. These were slightly lighter than ones I've bought before (which I liked) and they didn't last long in my house.
Really good! I made mine the night before and then took it out of the fridge a couple hours before making them. Kids love them, one daughter rolled chocolate chips in, very popular! I will say that the dough seemed very tight, I added a tbsp of water and split the dough in half so that the dough hook could do it's work. Each half portion was kneaded for at least 14 minutes. I read some reviews where people decided to hand knead.... no thank you! I used the honey in the boiling water, it certainly adds a yummy fragrance!
Best bagel recipe I've tried, and I've tried a few! Followed closely, using 2 packets of yeast. The dough was really stiff, so I added a little more water. My kitchen aid was working hard! I made 8 large bagels, dipped the top in sesame seeds, and they are delicious!! Eating one as I'm typing this the next morning, and I think they're even better today :)
I made these plain because my intentions were to make bagel sandwiches out of them with egg sausage and cheese. While I was making them I thought they were going to be pretty ugly but, they turned out looking like a professional had done them. The recipe was easy to follow. The only thing I did differently was added a tablespoon of lemon juice to the mixture to act as a preservative. I have found that it makes the bread stay fresher longer without molding. I made 8 out of the recipe instead of 6 and they were still huge!
My first try at making bagels. Maybe it was me , but my bagels looked like bagels on the outside but were like plain bread on the inside. Please help me I am making them for my nephew Tristin. He loves bagels.
I bake all of our bread and I've tried many different kinds. I've never made bagels before, but felt confident that I could be successful. The dough is flavorless, needs to be a little sweeter I think?? I suppose I could add herbs and such to the dough to enhance it? Also, as in other reviews I felt the dough was SUPER dry and impossible to knead with the recommended amount of flour to liquid. I used over 1/4 cup more water, as well as more oil. They plumped up well, felt sturdy, were the right texture I want and cooked quick. My oven smoked a TON while baking though. I put sesame seeds on the bottoms of all of them, topped some with parmesan and garlic and some with cheddar, and some I loaded with everything I had. I say 2 stars as this will make a great starter recipe to base off of, but definitely needs tweaking.
Absolutely delicious and particularly easy to make. However- I used parchment paper as the recipe said and it's stuck to the bottom of my bagels now! Next time I will just use tin foil or no paper at all. Otherwise this recipe is great!
Today I made this recipe at the very first time. It was really easy and turned out really tasty!! I did take other reviewers' suggestion resolve the yeast and sugar in warm water then add other remaining ingredients, and I also only use 4 cups of flours. I have a really small oven so I can only place 4 bagels at once ( I decided in 8 portion at the first ). The first batch came out way too big, so I divided the rest 4 into 8 pieces, but it was a bit small. So I think next time I will divide the dough to 12 portions. And I will definitely make this recipe again!!
I used parchment paper on top my pampered chef stoneware cooking sheet. The paper stuck to the bottom of the bagels. I think next time I'll try no honey in the water and no parchment paper. (I also found the dough very tough, and made my KitchenAid stress out... I hand kneeded the dough for the 8 min).
A wonderful, easily adaptable recipe. I took the advice of a previous review and left my dough in the refrigerator overnight. I also substituted 1/2 of the flour for whole wheat flour, and had no problems with density. A definite keeper!
Very good! My family loves them! I put sauted onions in the dough and used about 3 cups whole wheat flour instead of white, with a little vital wheat gluten. Very fluffy, awesome with cream cheese and sliced tomatoes!! Will be making these again!
The bagels taste great but would have been in the oven too long, they started smoking at about 10 minutes because of the parchment paper, I bought cheap parchment paper, not a mistake I'll make again! But after I cut the bagels off the paper, they were good!
Yes I will make it again! But I did modify a bit the 1st time around......... I made bagel dogs! And they were amazing! Try it....after you separate the dough roll the balls into a bit longer than your hot dogs, place the room temp hot dog on the edge of each flattened dough, roll the hot dog into the dough & tuck the outside edges in toward the inside covering up the ends, wet the finished edge & seal. Let rise about 15~30 minutes. Then move onto step 4.
Best bagels I've tried.....hubby and kids loved them , I used all-purpose flour and I also added half cup water extra because the dough was way to dry.so that makes for 1 3/4 cups water and the yeast I added 1 and half tbsp. baked them for 15 mins and broiled them for 5 mins.
As other reviewers have said - DO NOT just toss everything in a bowl mixer, and start it. The first time, I made this mistake, and the dough never achieved that "translucent" window effect, but they actually still came out pretty good! The second time, took my time adding the flour & water, and got to the perfect consistency w/ only ~3 cups of flour and around a cup of water. As one other reviewer put it, "Slightly tacky" is the texture you're after. These are a family and friends favorite, and are a great introduction to bagel making!
It went well, the dough definitely is a bit tough for most hand mixers, I suggest going in with hands! Overall, it went well. And I got some pretty good bagels. I achieved the hard outside and soft inside. Some of the bagels came apart during boiling, but I think that was my fault.
I followed this recipe (the ingredients) but added all of the ingredients to my bread making machine. It's important to watch the dough because the amount of water depends on the type of flour used. I also boiled the bagels in plain water for about 10 seconds each side. Best tasting bagels EVER! GREAT recipe. I keep making it for my family.
i attempted to make this recipe 2 times. I strictly followed the instructions for this recipe but the dough would never completely mix. i would add water to try to loosen the dough up but it ended horrendously every time.
I love this recipe! The taste is great, as is the texture. I would agree with other posts to use 1/4 cup less flour. I have made it the way it is stated, but the dough is dryer, and takes longer to knead. I also added more oil when kneading, to help the texture. Another note, I kneaded by hand because the dough was a bit rough on my kitchen aid.
I made the recipe as stated. There is not much I would change except to add in onion and poppy seed for an onion bagel. I also use baked baking soda in the water for savory bagels and the honey for sweet bagels. The taste was great. I didn't get the right texture I wanted the first time, but that I put that on me. This was the first bagel batch I have ever made.
I liked these bagels a lot, but I ended up wasting a lot of flour and a yeast packet on the first batch because the recipe did not specify that the water had to be warm. It may be obvious to many people that you should use warm water, but I was very confused when a half an hour went by, and the dough still wasn't the right consistency. I would go back and change the recipe stating the correct temperature so others don't make the same mistake. :(
I loved this recipe. It was very easy to follow and my bagels came out delicious! The only things I have to change (this could be due to different altitudes..) is the time I bake them, and I found I had to add about 1/4 cup more water as the dough was mixing (it definitely gave my kitchen aid mixer a workout!). 15 minutes baking for me almost burned them, but luckily didn't too bad to where they weren't edible. I also added the onion flakes and raisins into the dough batches as someone else said they did. Overall, I was very happy with how they turned out and would definitely recommend this recipe. Just be sure to watch and adjust your baking time (if you need to).
I am still trying to master how to make bread. I tried this and thay came out so good. My husband vowed he will never by store bought bagels again. My second batch of bagels I had to triple the recipe. Wonderful recipe!!!!
Been making bagels for 10 months with slightly different ingredient amounts and kneading instructions. Was looking to streamline the process. Dough was too dry, nearly burned up the motor on my Kitchenaid pro so I tried kneading by hand and after 11 MORE minutes, tossed in the garbage. I even proofed my yeast before adding! Dont waste your time!
Flour to Water ratio is definitely wrong. Adding honey to the pot of boiling water didnt help, and in fact made it worse. The honey coated the bottom of my pot and stopped the water from boiling. It just cooked onto the bottom and I ruined my pot. I advise against this recipe as it is.
The absolute best bagels!!! I use my breadmaker for the dough and use less salt (low sodium diet here). They turn out exactly like the photo. I will be experimenting with substituting wheat flour next.
This recipe is much too bready, it doesn't have the right chew in the middle. I only let them rise for 20 minutes and it was still much too airy and tender in the middle. I also washed them with egg to get proper coloring. They had a nice outer texture though. I had to add a touch more water but that just happens with flour. Next time I will half the yeast.
Just finished a batch and these are so delicious! I agree with another commenter that says to add the flour a little at a time until the dough is smooth but still tacky. I replaced the yeast with sourdough starter (and then reduced the amount of flour and water I added) and that worked out really well! I also sprinkled mine with cinnamon sugar, yum!
Really good instructions , but needed more flour. The sough this made looked more like a batter. Could be the climate here though. I added flour until the dough was stiffer than bread dough and didn't stick to the sides. That seemed to do the trick.
Super easy and yummy. I did end up hand kneading because my mixer didn't like it. This made 6 BIG bagels, so next time I will have to make it into at least 8 smaller ones to be able to fit in my toaster.
