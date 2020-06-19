Real Homemade Bagels

This is the first time I have tried anything with dough from scratch. I was pleased that they didn't seem too complicated, but - as my wife warned - dough can always be tricky. I had to add a little water to the first batch while it was in the mixer, and in the 2nd batch I put just 4 cups of flour in. It was still just a smidge doughy so I added a splash of water. The formula that worked for me was 4 cups white flour and 11 ounces water (all other ingredients in the mixer were the same). Even with slightly less flour, though, 6 bagels was too few. The couple of bagels I tried to make at this size were monstrous. I ended up making 8 decent-sized bagels from each batch (still larger than most store-bought bagels). The sausage-shape of the dough was actually more like 8-10 inches long. I found it best to roll each one gently, lay it on the cutting board and cut off a quarter inch (or less) of the end of each roll, exposing unfloured (stickier) dough that would more easily adhere when trying to make the bagel into an actual circle. I wrapped the dough around my pinky when bringing it together. I did not use honey. The magic time was 13 minutes @ 475º. I had about an hour between mixing the dough of the first two batches and the last three batches. This worked out well. It gave me about 20 minutes down time between all the back and forth, and the last bagels were on the cooling rack about 5 hours after the first batch went into the mixer. Fun to make and delicious!