Bubbly Hot Reuben Dip

Rating: 3.5 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Got this recipe from a friend. If you love Reuben sandwiches you'll love this. Serve with bagel chips or rye toast.

By Matt Baus

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Layer chopped corned beef in a pie plate or quiche dish.

  • Spread sauerkraut over corned beef.

  • Combine Thousand Island dressing and cream cheese in a bowl until smooth; mix in Swiss cheese. Pour over sauerkraut layer.

  • Bake in preheated oven until bubbly, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 36.1mg; sodium 454.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Christina
Rating: 4 stars
03/17/2013
We thought this was good! I really prefer the dips that you mix everything together b/c I feel the flavors are better distributed that way but this was nice too. Thanks for sharing.;) Read More
Helpful
(1)

Virginia Wichman
Rating: 3 stars
03/19/2012
Although I like the base recipe, it needs improvement. I added caraway seeds (love them in sauerkraut and Dr. Oz says they help reduce bloating, in case you get that). I used Kraft's 1000 island dressing and it just doesn't have enough twang. Next time I make this I will add sauteed onions and perhaps a few shakes of hot sauce. I used 1/3 pound deli corned beef, about 1 cup of rinsed & drained sauerkraut because I love the stuff (Libby's), and everything else was unchanged. Will try this again and let you know how it is with changes. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Reviews:
c9550
Rating: 2 stars
04/16/2012
I halved the thousand island dressing and still it's flavor was overpowering. May attempt this one again and omit it all together. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Silverspoon
Rating: 4 stars
09/07/2015
The only thing that I changed was in the preparation of the final product I added my cheese on top instead of mixing it. Read More
