Bubbly Hot Reuben Dip

Rating: 3 stars Although I like the base recipe, it needs improvement. I added caraway seeds (love them in sauerkraut and Dr. Oz says they help reduce bloating, in case you get that). I used Kraft's 1000 island dressing and it just doesn't have enough twang. Next time I make this I will add sauteed onions and perhaps a few shakes of hot sauce. I used 1/3 pound deli corned beef, about 1 cup of rinsed & drained sauerkraut because I love the stuff (Libby's), and everything else was unchanged. Will try this again and let you know how it is with changes. Helpful (19)

Rating: 2 stars I halved the thousand island dressing and still it's flavor was overpowering. May attempt this one again and omit it all together. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars We thought this was good! I really prefer the dips that you mix everything together b/c I feel the flavors are better distributed that way but this was nice too. Thanks for sharing.;) Helpful (1)