Asian-Style Chicken and Vegetables

1 of 11

Rating: 4 stars I really like how simple and adaptable this recipe is and will almost definitely be making it again. The seasoning on the chicken is simple but delicious. I ended up leaving out the brown sugar and even though I had the cornstarch slurry mixed up and ready to go I decided it was unnecessary as there really wasn't much liquid to thicken. The flavors aren't quite there on their own but that's ok because it was totally condiment-ready. I topped mine with a little sriracha and soy sauce and my husband topped his with sriracha and sweet chili sauce. You could absolutely use whatever kind of veggie you have on hand in this one. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars love it Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars I started with chicken cubes that were already cooked so I stir fried the other ingredients and added the chicken last. The sauce was better than I thought it would be but adding soy sauce at the table as well as some crushed red pepper flakes made it 5 stars over rice. I also substituted green pepper for red pepper in the vegetables because that's what I had. The red pepper would make it VERY pretty. I might try it again with the red pepper. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Could not find jicama. Used parsnip instead. Worked just fine. Suggest steaming parsnip cubes until about half tender then incorporating as directed. Also used cashew nuts- unsalted- as directed. Very good meal!

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe to inspire. We try to use fresh seasoning- so used fresh garlic and ginger which will make it spicer. Speaking of spicer I also added a teaspoon of Sambal Olek (chili paste) and some crushed pineapple. Also didn t have jimca and added cauliflower with the broccoli. Peanuts top it perfectly!

Rating: 4 stars Pretty good and it was fast. I used pre-cooked chicken so I skipped the cooking steps. I subbed cauliflower for the broccoli and added extra mushrooms instead of the jicama. I think next time I'll cut back on the honey and sugar to try to keep it a little healthier.

Rating: 5 stars I was surprised at how much we enjoyed this!! I was thinking the sauce would need more but all it needed was a little salt:) Left out the mushrooms thanks!