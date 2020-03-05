Asian-Style Chicken and Vegetables

Rating: 4.09 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

It's a good way to eat your veggies! Serve over white rice and a little soy sauce and lime.

By JENISSE

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix chicken with ground ginger, black pepper, garlic salt, and sesame oil in a bowl; cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

  • Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Cook broccoli, bell pepper, and mushrooms in the boiling water until broccoli is just tender, about 3 minutes; drain.

  • Whisk cornstarch and 1/2 cup water together in bowl.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Cook and stir chicken until lightly browned, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir cooked vegetables, jicama, brown sugar, and honey into chicken. Add cornstarch mixture and continue cooking and stirring until chicken is no longer pink in the center, about 5 minutes more.

  • Sprinkle sesame and peanuts over chicken and vegetables before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 30.4mg; sodium 507.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
SunnyDaysNora
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/06/2013
I really like how simple and adaptable this recipe is and will almost definitely be making it again. The seasoning on the chicken is simple but delicious. I ended up leaving out the brown sugar and even though I had the cornstarch slurry mixed up and ready to go I decided it was unnecessary as there really wasn't much liquid to thicken. The flavors aren't quite there on their own but that's ok because it was totally condiment-ready. I topped mine with a little sriracha and soy sauce and my husband topped his with sriracha and sweet chili sauce. You could absolutely use whatever kind of veggie you have on hand in this one. Read More
Helpful
(2)
kgerber
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2014
love it Read More
Helpful
(2)
JoyFull Coyote
Rating: 3 stars
01/23/2016
I started with chicken cubes that were already cooked so I stir fried the other ingredients and added the chicken last. The sauce was better than I thought it would be but adding soy sauce at the table as well as some crushed red pepper flakes made it 5 stars over rice. I also substituted green pepper for red pepper in the vegetables because that's what I had. The red pepper would make it VERY pretty. I might try it again with the red pepper. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Richdacook
Rating: 4 stars
10/25/2015
Could not find jicama. Used parsnip instead. Worked just fine. Suggest steaming parsnip cubes until about half tender then incorporating as directed. Also used cashew nuts- unsalted- as directed. Very good meal! Read More
Doreen
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2018
Great recipe to inspire. We try to use fresh seasoning- so used fresh garlic and ginger which will make it spicer. Speaking of spicer I also added a teaspoon of Sambal Olek (chili paste) and some crushed pineapple. Also didn t have jimca and added cauliflower with the broccoli. Peanuts top it perfectly! Read More
abbyz2000
Rating: 4 stars
10/01/2021
Pretty good and it was fast. I used pre-cooked chicken so I skipped the cooking steps. I subbed cauliflower for the broccoli and added extra mushrooms instead of the jicama. I think next time I'll cut back on the honey and sugar to try to keep it a little healthier. Read More
mommyluvs2cook
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2015
I was surprised at how much we enjoyed this!! I was thinking the sauce would need more but all it needed was a little salt:) Left out the mushrooms thanks! Read More
Lisa Jane
Rating: 2 stars
11/08/2015
We made it and found it to be okay. There just wasn't enough flavor for our suiting. Changes: brown vs. white rice fresh vs. ground ginger added bean sprouts and other veg. on hand. With the extra veg it needed a bit more corn starch to thicken up the broth. Read More
