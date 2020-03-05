Mashed Potatoes and Apples
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 292.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.6g 11 %
carbohydrates: 51g 17 %
dietary fiber: 7.2g 29 %
sugars: 6.4g
fat: 8.9g 14 %
saturated fat: 5.4g 27 %
cholesterol: 25.5mg 9 %
vitamin a iu: 318.2IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 4mg 31 %
vitamin b6: 0.8mg 48 %
vitamin c: 61.3mg 102 %
folate: 42mcg 11 %
calcium: 61.8mg 6 %
iron: 2.4mg 13 %
magnesium: 66mg 24 %
potassium: 1119mg 31 %
sodium: 457mg 18 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 23 %
calories from fat: 79.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved