Mashed Potatoes and Apples

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a unique twist to mashed potatoes. The apple gives the potatoes a new dimension and level of flavor. They were a huge hit with my husband and tasted wonderful with chorizo and chicken.

By Kari

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Boil 2 cups water, brown sugar, lemon juice, juiced lemon halves, and apple together in a pot over medium-high heat until apples are tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Discard spent lemon halves; drain and keep apples warm.

  • Boil potatoes with 6 cups water in a large pot over medium-high heat until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain.

  • Mash potatoes and apples together with a ricer or hand mixer.

  • Stir butter, heavy whipping cream, salt, and ground black pepper into mashed potatoes and apples. If desired, keep warm in a 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for up to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 51g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 25.5mg; sodium 457mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Marianne
Rating: 4 stars
05/28/2013
This is an interesting recipe. My hubby liked it more than I did probably because I thought the texture was just a little different than what I am used to. It was all eaten up so I can't complain at all! I made half of what was called for following the recipe otherwise. I did add a touch of Tajin to the finished product. I would make this again. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
