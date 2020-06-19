Sugar-Free Mojito Punch

9 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

My daughter, who has type I diabetes, came up with this sugar-free version for our Mexican-themed nights.

By Reedfrog

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir lime juice, mint leaves, and sweetener together in a pitcher; gently crush and bruise mint leaves with a wooden spoon.n

    Advertisement

  • Pour diet lemon-lime soda into juice mixture and stir until sweetener has dissolved.n

  • Mix in crushed ice to serve.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
6 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 1.7g; sodium 12.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/13/2022