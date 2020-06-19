Sugar-Free Mojito Punch
My daughter, who has type I diabetes, came up with this sugar-free version for our Mexican-themed nights.
We made this for a surprise party for my elderly Mom. Thirty women of all ages enjoyed this and the diabetics in the crowd raved about it. Its wonderful for a sunny day refresher!Read More
YUM! This is sooo refreshing and I LOVE that there is no wasted calories! Made as written, but except for adding in the ice, I just poured it over ice, so it wouldn't become watered down. This is gonna be great for the summer! Thanks for sharing. :)
I love mojitos but am trying to keep my sugar and alcohol intake down. This is a perfect mocktail!
Excellent! Sort of "winged" the measurements to make individual servings and it turned out fantastic. Everyone had to have one - or two!
This is a wonderful summertime drink whether you are diabetic or not! It was a hit at my family gathering. For those that want a kick, you can add a touch of white rum.
Delicious!
It's cool, refreshing, and has no sugar! Awesome! ^ ^
Perfect drink for a Type2.
