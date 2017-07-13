Lime Sherbet Punch
A holiday favorite that everyone looks for year after year. You'll learn to buy the lime sherbet in advance since the stores sell out around the holidays.
I made a huge punch bowl full of this today for a sip and see. Even the guys were coming back for seconds. I will make this anytime I need a punch.
Really delicious and flavorful. One glass is not enough! Looks festive and beautiful on the table as well!
This was a party hit! Only gave four stars because it is a little too sweet. :)
This was very, very good. The combination was excellent, and the lemon-lime slices add a nice touch. I would probably use a little less pineapple juice next time so the taste won't be quite so strong, though.
Wow its so delicious! and soo easy! Will use this often!
Absolutely loved this- sooo delicious! The only changes I made were using Sprite instead of Ginger Ale and not using the entire can of pineapple juice. It was pretty sweet with 3/4 of the can. I also couldn't fit both Sprite bottles in my punch bowl- maybe that's why it seemed sweet with the amount of pineapple juice I used. Will be using this for more parties!
Family loved this, said it tasted like a Mai Tai without the liquor, which you can add individually if you like.
Very, GOOD! Made it for a birthday party and it was a hit!
Very easy and tasty. Reminds me of a punch my aunt used to make for the holidays.
Add dry ice and serve at Halloween in a black cauldron - everyone loves it and the adults can spike with rum or vodka.
Super easy and everyone loved it!
This was a big hit! I did change it a little though, using raspberry sorbet instead of lime sherbet, and only lemon slices, no lime.
I had to use tropical sherbet since I couldn't find lime, but it was still good. My daughter asks me to make this every time we have company.
Made this for Special Needs Prom... made over 10 batches and still needed more. It was a HIT. Then made it for a retirement party and there was barely anything let.
This is ABSOLUTELY THE VERY BEST PUNCH I have ever tasted!! Unlike so many of the cloyingly sweet punches, the lime sherbet gives this a little tartness, but it's still a sweet punch. It's perfect for a shower, any party or celebration, or to share with a friend or neighbor on a hot day. Everyone loves it, comes back for seconds (or more!), and several people ALWAYS ask for the recipe. It's quick and easy to make and tastes more complex than merely three ingredients. Do yourself (and your guests) a favor, and make this delightful punch for a real treat! It's a real winner!!!
Definitely will make this again. A big hit at the party.
Delicious. We make it for family gatherings and it’s always gone fast.
Learned to make this in Girl Scouts in the 60's
Wonderful
Old time favorite!
