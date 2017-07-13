Lime Sherbet Punch

A holiday favorite that everyone looks for year after year. You'll learn to buy the lime sherbet in advance since the stores sell out around the holidays.

By James Noble

  • Scoop lime sherbet into a punch bowl; pour in ginger ale and pineapple juice. Stir well.

  • Stir in maraschino cherries and float lemon and lime slices in the punch.

246 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 57.8g; fat 1.9g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 68.2mg. Full Nutrition
