Stout Slow Cooker Corned Beef and Veggies

A slow cooker recipe for some traditional-style Irish corned beef and cabbage that smells as good as it tastes. Sweet potatoes are added for those whose diet prefers them.

By RayPappy Bailey

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Directions

  • Pour 1 bottle Irish stout beer into a slow cooker.

  • Rinse corned beef brisket and pat dry. Rub with brown sugar, including the bottom, and gently place brisket into the slow cooker with the stout beer.

  • Arrange sweet potatoes, cabbage, onion, carrots, and red potatoes on and around the brisket in the slow cooker.

  • Pour remaining 1/2 bottle Irish stout beer on and around brisket and vegetables to moisten the brown sugar. Cover the cooker and cook on Low until corned beef is tender, 6 to 8 hours. Allow brisket to stand 5 minutes before slicing.

Tips

Cook's note:

Discard corned beef brisket spice packet or save for another use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 12.3g; carbohydrates 39.1g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 49.7mg; sodium 638.6mg. Full Nutrition
