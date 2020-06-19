Stout Slow Cooker Corned Beef and Veggies

This turned out amazingly delicious! My husband said it tasted like the best Prime Rib he's ever eaten! High praise indeed. I did have to change a couple of things, but not significantly. I discovered that my brown sugar was a large ROCK, so was unable to actually rub it all over the brisket. Rather, I had to chip off a lump and dissolve it in the stout (I did use Guiness). I slow-cooked it overnight, took it out and let it cool and sliced it. Put it in the fridge until dinner. I THEN cooked the veggies - I don't like them mushy - in my instant pot in the broth from the corned beef. It was SO GOOD! St. Patrick would have DROOLED over it! Thanks for a great recipe!