Stout Slow Cooker Corned Beef and Veggies

Pressed for time this St. Patrick's day, I wanted to utilize the slow cooker. I used one 12 oz. Deadeye Stout by Triton Brewing Co. and didn't measure the brown sugar. I just patted the meat dry and added the sugar. I probably only used 3/4 cup total. We really liked the taste of this meat, and 8 hours was perfect for the meat, but too long for the vegetables. I was worried the beer would make the dinner bitter, but it wasn't, at all. A nice meal that I would make again, only adding the vegetables about 1 - 1 1/2 hours after starting the meat. Thank you, COUNTRYRAY, for sharing your recipe.
I loved this! I thought the combination of the brown sugar and beer was a perfect blend of bitter and sweet and the meat was fall-apart tender and moist. Even my husband, who is not generally a fan of corned beef, loved it. The only change I made was to mix the spice packet (included with the corned beef I bought) in with the brown sugar before rubbing it on the beef. This will definitely be my go-to corned beef recipe from now on.
Yes, will definitely make this again! Everyone loved it. Changes: I ony put in a few potatoes in the crock pot for flavoring, but I don't like my potatoes or cabbage soggy so I steamed my cabbage separately and roasted my potatoes
I've made this for years; my family loves it and would disown me if I didn't have it for St Patrick's Day dinner! If you find Guinness to be a bit too bitter, I suggest using a red or amber Irish beer like Killians.
Made this for dinner tonight, it was delicious. I used Coors Light (it was the only beer I had) and added some apple juice to give it more sweetness since some said it was bitter. I also omitted the cabbage since I am the only one who will eat it, this might have also made it less bitter.
I added small amount garlic powder, Italian seasoning & Hungarian paprika. Added the cabbage wedges during last 40 mins so they wouldn't be too soggy. The corned beef was tender & very tasty. I will make this dish again.
No way will a 4 lb corned beef, 3 potatoes and 6 carrots serve 16 people. Maybe just a taste each, but not a full meal. Corned beef shrinks and can be fatty depending on cut. You need at least double the meat potatoes and carrots for 16 people.
Missymaxx
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2014
So delicious! Definitely will be making it again. I wasnt able to fit many potatoes or veggies because my crock pot is small, but I did add one large sweet potato, two small red ones, a giant onion, and some carrots. So easy, so good!
Love this recipe! I did a few of the suggestions in the other reviews. Used just one 12 oz. bottle of stout, rubbed a little prepared mustard on top then half the brown sugar. Don't cook the veggies with the meat. Cook the carrots half way through the meat cooking time. Cook the cabbage separate. Then take the meat and carrot out of the cooking juices and cook the potatoes for about an hour on high. It is worth it. Everything was so good!
I prepared the corned beef as directed and placed in slow cooker with stout beer already in place. Placed the 1/4 sections of cabbage on either side of meat. Pour rest of beer over. Cooked on low for 2 hours the added fingerling potatoes on one end of crockpot and baby carrots on other end. Cooked another 4 hours and was beautiful and so flavorful. Will definately use this recipe again and again.
I ended up turning the slow cooker up to high, because it just didn't seem like it was cooking after about 3 1/2 hours on low. I think you need a bigger cooker for all the ingredients, because i had a hard time fitting it all in my 6 quart cooker. The beer tastes was noticeable, maybe moreso because i don't drink beer. but it added alot of flavor, it was very good. I will make again, but use less veggies, and may 1 bottle of beer instead.
This turned out delish..got a hint of sweet from the brown sugar with all the other flavors mixed..I didn’t change anything and went according to the recipe..it’s a hit with everyone in my family who were not fans of corned beef..thank you so much for this recipe!!
I decreased the sugar and only used enough to rub over the brisket. The amount of vegetables needed to be decreased as there were only 4 of us. The flavours of this dish were amazing. When I make it again I will cook the brisket first and add the vegetables only 1-2 hours before eating! Excellent dish
Followed the recipe, but did also add the flavor packet from the beef. I used half the potatoes and vegetables it called for. It was delicious - I did not feel it was bitter as some other reviewers stated. I actually found the left-overs better the next day.
I made this yesterday, St. Patricks Day The best I've ever had bar none! The only change I made was to use a dark ale instead of the stout.The sweet potatoes were an added surprise! Also the brown sugar! Can't wait to get at it again today! Thanks!...Mark
This was great! I make corned beef in my crock pot several times a year and this was the absolute best yet. I added the veggies about 2 hours before the beef was done and they turned out just right. This is now my way of cooking corned beef.
I've always use the crock pot to make it. Instead of using Guinness stout I used Porter instead and halved the brown sugar. Had it with the stout once and it made the potatoes very bitter. I also use my homemade pickling spice. It was tender and tasty. Always core the cabbage, more tender and uniform. Great recipe.
Made this for St. Patty’s day and it was the best corned beef I’ve ever served. I used a 14.9 oz can of drought stout Guinness and a haeaping cup of brown sugar and followed directions with the exception of cooking the corned beef on high for about an hour and a half. I then added the potatoes (baby red and Golden’s sliced in half) as well as baby carrots, cabbage and turning it down to low for 4 hours. Wish I had added the cabbage the last hour ( or even steamed as one reviewer mentioned) so it wouldn’t have been so wilted but nonetheless the flavor was outstanding. This is going in my recipe box for sure!
Recipe with 4 lb brisket, 1-2 less veggies per item, easily serves 4 people. 1 onion more than enough. Cooked 8 hours even on low is too long, vegetables almost disintegrated. Next time, I will cook on stove top in dutch oven. 1 1/2 cups brown sugar was too sweet, I would cut that in half. Cut vegetables in larger chunks. Flavor was amazing with Stout Guinness. Have passed on the recipe to family and will definitely make it again.
I did not care for this recipe. I used my favorite stout beer, which is not very bitter at all, but when heated in the crock pot it turned into a big pot of disappointment. I spent an extra 45 minutes doctoring it up just to make it edible.
The meat was fork tender and very flavorful. I used much less brown sugar than called for (only about a tablespoon) because we eat a low sugar diet. I added a tablespoon of whole pink peppercorns. No one tasted any bitterness whatsoever from the stout, only depth of flavor. Served with soda bread toasts on the side. I will make this every St. Patrick's Day! Thanks for the recipe.
I really liked the flavors BUT: 1. No way this feeds more than 4, 5 at a stretch 2. Barely fit into my large crock pot leaving out the cabbage 3. Veggies should NOT go in the same time as beef if you plan to cook on low for 6-8 hours. Too mushy. But we did eat this up on St. Patty's Day 2019!
This was a great meal, I adjusted it slightly by using 2 large sweet potatoes 4 red potatoes 1/2 a head of cabbage. This recipe doesn’t call for seasonings so the next time I make it I will add 1 tbsp of garlic salt and 1 tbsp of ground black pepper.
Made the slow cooker Corned Beef and it was excellent. As with any recipe that I make , I am never true to the recipe and only use it as a base. Usually make some modifications along the way. The slow cooker made the Corned Beef very tender and it was thoroughly enjoyed down to the last bite. No left overs , very sad.
I took the advice of someone who mentioned using the tea ball for the spices. Also made sure to cook on low for 8 hours. It was a huge hit with so many at the party commenting it was the best corned beef and cabbage they had ever had.
This is so tasty! I cut the vegetables into large chunks rather than chopping them, but otherwise followed the directions to the letter. My family thought it was delicious. Will definitely make this again.
This delicious dish is Such a comfort food tradition and smells wonderful while cooking. I've used both red and sweet potatoes, or just red potatoes; in a pinch just russets. I sometimes add celery and do the cabbage separately. I Haven't Used brown sugar as I find the Guinness and seasoning packets that come with the meat sufficient and not too sweet. I plan to make it in my new instant pot this year.
Best I've ever made. It was juicy and tasty and wowed after. The only things I did differently....I did not use a sweet potato as I did not have one on hand. And, I would use more red potatoes next time, maybe 4 or 5....Also, I did not have Stout beer, so I used a regular beer that we had on hand.
We loved this recipe! The stout really added a great flavor. Our corn beef was only about 2 1/2 lbs. I did not use sweet potatoes because I did not have any. I filled the slow cooker with as many vegetables as it would hold. I also used only about 1/2 cup of brown sugar. The left overs were wonderful. Thanks so much for the recipe!
I loved the simplicity of this main dish. I used my larger crock pot, and everything just fit. I fixed it by 8:30 AM, and forgot about dinner for the rest of the day. There was so much food for just my husband and me, that I invited 2 single friends to join us. They enjoyed the meal very much. I don’t like meat dishes to be sweet, so I only used half the brown sugar called for. Next year I will make this again, but with 2 changes. 1. I will leave out the sugar completely. 2. I will add the sweet potatoes a little bit later so they aren’t so soft.
We really enjoyed this. I would have given it 5 stars, but I couldn't fit all the veggies in our crock pot. I think it should be noted you need a really large crock pot to accommodate it all. However, at the end of the day the corned beef was really tender and the veggies were cooked (6 hours). The regular potatoes tasted like Guiness (kinda odd, but worked for us!) and the sweet potatoes were falling apart. I might wait a bit longer to put the veggies in next year.
I made this exactly as written, which I consider only fair before altering it. I My only problem was that my corned beef brisket was only 3 lbs, not 4, and even in my large slow cooker, there were too many veg to fit. I liked the recipe very much, myself, but my husband didn't, so much, because "it doesn't taste like I'm used to." Silly man. I will make it again, though. Maybe just not for St Paddy's.
A tad salty (probably the brand corned beef I used), and I'd likely soak it overnight should I make it again. Regardless, it was really quite good, and everyone enjoyed it. The beer adds a dimension I haven't tried before, which I liked.
I made this but several modifications based on ingredients on hand. Didn't have any stout so sub'd a hearty Budweiser variety and a little chix bullion to make up the volume. I did a lot of improvising with what I thought would be good and what I had on hand. About a lb of baby carrots. 1 1/2 lbs of baby potatoes, red and white mixed. 2 onions cut into 1/4's. Opened, rinsed and trimmed the fat off the 4 lb corned beef roast. Rubbed the entire roast with 1 envelope of onion soup. Sprinkled it with a little ground bay leave (been dying to try this new addition to the spice arsenal) and granulated garlic. Oh yeah, I added that little spice pack you get into the beer at the beginning. No cabbage so I cleaned and halved about 1 lb of brussel sprouts. Put the lid on, set for 8 hrs on low.
This was an excellent way to prepare my corned beef this St. Patrick's Day. We loved the flavors. I used Lagunitas Little Sumpin Sumpin Ale, my favorite beer and it was not bitter at all. I only had small purple potatoes and they were great as well. Loved the addition of a sweet potato! My roast was only a little over 2 lbs, so I adjusted amounts, but stuck to the recipe. I did add the tiny packet of seasoning that came with the meat, sprinkling it on top. It turned out really tasty, tender and done to perfection. Thanks for the great recipe!
I followed the recipe using a 6 quart crock and not all the veggies fit. We weren't crazy about how tough the corned beef was even after I extended the cook time. Perhaps it was the cut? Flavor was good but probably will go back to my other ways of preparing our corned beef. Thanks for posting it though. It was worth a try. We fix corned beef often and like to try recipes.
It was fantastic I had never used brown sugar on corned beef before, and had always put the veggies on the bottom but putting them on top they cooked up perfectly this will be my go to recipe from here on out!
No changes what so ever! It was the BEST corned beef ever to come out of my kitchen. I make corned beef and cabbage every year and decided I would try this. I do not understand the "bitter" comments. Did they not use the brown sugar, did they use to much stout beer? I used 1 bottle of Guinness Stout ( I don't like beer!), used half in the crock pot as stated and the rest over the top of the veggies. I used both sweet and russet potatoes coarsely chopped the cabbage, half a large yellow onion and used a 1/2 bag of baby carrots. BEST EVER! Follow the recipe and you will not be disappointed. Make changes and you change the way it turns out.
This turned out amazingly delicious! My husband said it tasted like the best Prime Rib he's ever eaten! High praise indeed. I did have to change a couple of things, but not significantly. I discovered that my brown sugar was a large ROCK, so was unable to actually rub it all over the brisket. Rather, I had to chip off a lump and dissolve it in the stout (I did use Guiness). I slow-cooked it overnight, took it out and let it cool and sliced it. Put it in the fridge until dinner. I THEN cooked the veggies - I don't like them mushy - in my instant pot in the broth from the corned beef. It was SO GOOD! St. Patrick would have DROOLED over it! Thanks for a great recipe!
It came out very good and is a “keeper”. I followed the recipe but did take a few suggestions below - I added the spice back with the 1st half of bottle of Guinness and also spiced out the adding of the Veges. I put the white potatoes and carrots in during the last 3 1/2 hours and added the cabbage and sweet potatoes during the last 2 1/2. They all came out perfect- not mushy at all.
I used Guinness as called for but reduced the brown sugar to 3/4 cup. We prefer the potatoes and cabbage cooked separately and this year I roasted new potatoes and braised the cabbage with a little of the cooking liquid from the Crock.
Made it without sweet potatoes and added bay leaves. 3 our of 4 our us really liked or liked it. The fourth person ate it but did not much care for it but she is elderly and has shifting taste buds these days. We should have gotten a larger corned beef.
Great stew and it was easy. However, my husband did not like the sweet potatoes with the corned beef and did not like the vegetables as left overs because of the sweet potatoes. He felt they ruined the mix. I love sweet potatoes but didn't care for them in this dish. Loved the beer as the liquid! Great suggestion.
I made this in the slow cooker but only placed the corned beef and cabbage in the beer as I wasn’t sure if I would like beer infused carrots and potatoes. The corned beef was really good but the cabbage cooked in the beer had an odd favor in my opinion. Next time I make this, I will only put the corned beef in the beer and cook the other items separately.
I’m not that wild about cabbage, and since I’m alone this week I skipped it; same for sweet potatoes. Otherwise, I followed the recipe, using Guinness Stout, and was very happy with the outcome. I’ll be using this recipe again!
I used a pale ale instead of a dark stout and used half of the brown sugar called for in this recipe, and no cabbage because we don't care for it.I don't care for the darker ales and neither does my husband. Next time, I might use the whole amount of brown sugar called for. I wanted to duplicate my mom's corned beef and she used a minumum amount of brown sugar, so I do likewise. We ate corned beef sandwiches for a couple of days. Delish!
Super easy and oh, so good! My husband's not a big fan of corned beef, but with the brown sugar (and beer), how could he not? This recipe is for a large slow cooker. I had to cut mine about 50% for a 2 liter Crock Pot.
This was soooo good -- I can't imagine making corned beef any other way. I have several recipes that use beer, but I never thought of using beer with corned beef. My roast was smaller so I only used one bottle of Newcastle beer. I used red potatoes, onions and carrots, but I have a great cabbage casserole that I prefer. Couldn't have been better.
Only change I made was cooking the carrots potatoes & cabbage on the stove. I couldn’t fit them all in my large crock pot. I love cooking in the crockpot so delicious & no mess. Everyone loved it so much there were no leftovers. The brown sugar made it so sweet. We didn’t find theguinness To be bitter at all. Will make this again. Delicious!!!
Made reasonable facsimile of this recipe tonight for St Patty's Day and came out great! Used small, red potatoes, whole cabbage head, stout (of course) and pepper/allspice/bayleaf/etc. Whole house smells fabulous and corned beef was wonderful! Required about 6+ hours on HIGH to get meat tender, but worth it! Definite recommend.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.