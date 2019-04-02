Ham and Potato Casserole

Okay...ladies and gents....1st things 1st. 9x13 baking dish it tooo small for this recipe, I used 11x14. And 1/2 of crushed crackers...doesn't cut it either. To cover evenly and nicely 1 & 1/2 package sleeves is what I had to use. Now that I have that out of the way. The recipe was nice. Not bad, the family thought it was good. I saw that it was rather watery when serving out portions. Possibly because I prepared everything the night before and placed in the frig until ready to bake. I felt the recipe could have used more ham with all the vegetables because the ham gets totally lost. Like playing hide and go seek, basically. And because I prepared the night before, the baking time was not right, the dish ended up being in the oven for 55-65 minutes because the potatoes were very hard before I could top with the crackers. Sooo you really need to watch this closely if you choose to do the same as I did in the preparations. As a whole, the recipe was fine. It's a comfort dish, not a wow dish for me. But it was tasty. TY.