Ham and Potato Casserole

My wife had a craving for ham and potatoes and we had several items we wanted to use up. We didn't cook the celery with the onion and green pepper to add some additional crunch, but they could be cooked together. We used reduced-fat ingredients throughout and had great success. We found that there were no spices needed as the vegetables were a great flavor combination! This recipe ended up being a winner with everyone in the family!
As another reviewer stated I precooked the potatoes to soften them up a bit and used about 5 small to medium potatoes and 1 large onion. My husband went back for seconds and took some to work the next day. I have a picky 3 year old that devoured her entire plate with no complaints. This was a very good recipe. I really enjoyed the sour cream, cream of mushroom, and cream cheese sauce. Although my husband suggested that the crackers weren't really necessary and I couldn't really taste them in the final dish.
When I first cooked it, I substituted orange and red bell peppers as I'm not fond of green and added garlic as that wasn't on the list of ingredients. I used fresh broccoli and used thick-sliced crimini mushrooms. I used black forest ham. Even with that, the recipe was overwhelmingly bland. I mean - you have white spuds, white soup, white cream cheese, white monterey jack and white sour cream. It was not only bland, but boring to look at. So, I took the leftovers and added a lot more in the way of bell peppers - got the mini red/orange/yellow ones, threw in more sauteed onion and garlic and a bunch more ham. Didn't feel like making white sauce like bechamel for moisture so i used a jar of alfredo sauce I had on hand. The reprise of this was SO much better and got far more enthusiastic reviews from my family and friends. So, if you want yours to be tasty, kick it up a notch. Food should be appealing to look at as well as flavorful and the original recipe was simply disappointing.
As another reviewer stated I precooked the potatoes to soften them up a bit and used about 5 small to medium potatoes and 1 large onion. My husband went back for seconds and took some to work the next day. I have a picky 3 year old that devoured her entire plate with no complaints. This was a very good recipe. I really enjoyed the sour cream, cream of mushroom, and cream cheese sauce. Although my husband suggested that the crackers weren't really necessary and I couldn't really taste them in the final dish.
Okay...ladies and gents....1st things 1st. 9x13 baking dish it tooo small for this recipe, I used 11x14. And 1/2 of crushed crackers...doesn't cut it either. To cover evenly and nicely 1 & 1/2 package sleeves is what I had to use. Now that I have that out of the way. The recipe was nice. Not bad, the family thought it was good. I saw that it was rather watery when serving out portions. Possibly because I prepared everything the night before and placed in the frig until ready to bake. I felt the recipe could have used more ham with all the vegetables because the ham gets totally lost. Like playing hide and go seek, basically. And because I prepared the night before, the baking time was not right, the dish ended up being in the oven for 55-65 minutes because the potatoes were very hard before I could top with the crackers. Sooo you really need to watch this closely if you choose to do the same as I did in the preparations. As a whole, the recipe was fine. It's a comfort dish, not a wow dish for me. But it was tasty. TY.
I followed the recipe fairly closely except for the cream of mushroom soup, which I had to make from scratch instead of using the condensed from a can, and the mushrooms which should have been fresh, but I had to use a can of mushrooms. The recipe states to use 5 potatoes without mentioning what size, and one onion without saying large onion or small. If I had used large potatoes then the casserole would never have fit into the baking dish. The recipe would be easier to follow if the size of the potatoes had been given. Overall, the flavor was very good, but next time I will pre-cook the potatoes as they were still very crunchy even after more than an hour of baking. Other than that, I don't think I would make any changes.
When I first cooked it, I substituted orange and red bell peppers as I'm not fond of green and added garlic as that wasn't on the list of ingredients. I used fresh broccoli and used thick-sliced crimini mushrooms. I used black forest ham. Even with that, the recipe was overwhelmingly bland. I mean - you have white spuds, white soup, white cream cheese, white monterey jack and white sour cream. It was not only bland, but boring to look at. So, I took the leftovers and added a lot more in the way of bell peppers - got the mini red/orange/yellow ones, threw in more sauteed onion and garlic and a bunch more ham. Didn't feel like making white sauce like bechamel for moisture so i used a jar of alfredo sauce I had on hand. The reprise of this was SO much better and got far more enthusiastic reviews from my family and friends. So, if you want yours to be tasty, kick it up a notch. Food should be appealing to look at as well as flavorful and the original recipe was simply disappointing.
What a great recipe. I did make a few changes to accomidated my family. I omitted the green pepper and broccoli. I then increased the mushrooms to 16 oz and added 8 to 10 oz of fresh spinach. I also sautéed all the veggies except the spinach. Enjoy!
I substituted Split Pea Soup instead of Cream of Mushroom, and the flavor is still good, but this recipe takes longer than 35 minutes for the vegetables to soften. After 45 minutes it was barely hot and the potatos were still crunchy so I tried covering the cassarole to help it get hot, but after all this time, I've waited too long to eat so I ended up having a sandwich instead.
This is my second time making it, the first time I followed it exactly (with the exception of the bell pepper). First time around it was ok, it was just to rich for my taste. Second time around, I kept the cream cheese and bell peppers out. I used fresh mushrooms and 3 cloves of crushed garlic. I sautéed the onions, ham and potatoes all together, it cut the bake time down AND I covered it with tin foil while it baked.
I was looking for something to do with a bag of fresh broccoli I'd received so I tried this out. I basically rooted through my cupboards and had to make some adjustments. I used cream of chicken soup instead of mushroom. I just used the broccoli--no other vegetables. And I didn't have any crackers--just some instant potatoes. So I sprinkles some potato flakes on top. I had to turn up my oven and cover the pan for the sauce to actually bubble--so it ended up taking me longer. It also had too much liquid because I didn't have any potato to put in. But that was solved with a longer baking time and the layer of potato flakes. This is definitely comfort food. I think the cream of chicken and the ham makes it a little salty--so next time, if I was planning ahead, I'd use a different soup (but I hate mushroom, so not that). I would like to try a Gouda or mozzarella next time as well. I didn't have any monterey jack--so I cut up some cheese slices--which didn't melt very well. So definitely would use a shredded cheese next time. But anyway--I really like it. Comfort food. :)
I may have had too high expectations for as many ingredients that were in the recipe but it was o.k. It didn't thrill me or my husband. It needed something with the crackers on top. If I make it again, I will put some pats of butter on top of the crackers.
I took the advice of Leslie and used a 28 oz. bag of potatoes O'Brien to replace the first 3 ingredients. I didn't add mushrooms,celery or broccoli, but used cream of broccoli soup. Instead of cracker crumbs, I used French Fried Onions. Was delicious. My only change the next time would be to bake the potatoes a 1/2 hour or so before adding everything else to soften them up more.
This was a very yummy dish. The pan size is correct if you dice all veggies finely. Use 5 small to medium size potatoes. Be sure to precook your potatoes before putting the whole mixture in the oven. I used an 8oz bag of cheese [6oz in the mixture and 2oz on top]. I did not use the crackers. I also used a cream of mushroom w/garlic (made by cambells) and chive cream cheese. It gave the Casserole just a little more flavor without over powering it.
Didn't have mushrooms or brocolli or five potatoes. Used 20 oz frozen spinach (chopped in two directions after thawing - and saved the juice to thin out the cream cheese / sour cream / soup mixture which I heated a bit while mixing), 25 oz of diced cooked ham (responding to a comment that finding the ham was challenging), four medium potatoes, and 3/4 cup of crushed buttery round crackers. Cooked this for 55 minutes @ 350 then upped the temp to 360 for another 15 minutes, then added the crackers for another 10 minutes. The potatoes were still a bit crunchy, but overall the taste was great.
Very good!! I was a little concerned that the potatoes weren't gonna cook through, so I looked at some of the other reviews and my thoughts were shared. I did a little pre-cook, so the potatoes were about half way done. I added some fresh parsley and that was it. It was very yummy!! My daughter, the comfort food queen, absolutely loved it!! It's a great go-to meal when I'm crunched for time or need a warm bowl full o' yummy on a cold evening.
I followed the recipe except for the crumbs on top, instead I put shredded cheese on top. Also I only used 3 potatoes and 1 big sweet potato, that gave it color and flavor. We all loved it!! Even my 3 yr old ate it. The prep time took me about 30-35 minutes which i thought was longer than expected. This is a great veggie casserole and I'll be making it again for sure!!
SIMPLIFY! I used a 28 oz. bag of potatoes O'brien to replace the first 3 ingredients and saved the time and energy of prep. I "nuked" the potatoes on defrost setting to thaw them. Didn't have broccoli..or cream of mushroom soup. Omitted broccoli and replaced soup with a can of condensed Cheddar Cheese soup. It came out amazing! AND it fit perfectly into the 9x13 casserole! Hope this helps!
This recipe was tasty but took much longer to cook than the 40 minutes called for. I don't know what might be different about my oven, but it took over an hour to get the potatoes soft enough. Next time I would definitely pre-boil the potatoes so they are already just about cooked. Everything else was done but the potatoes were still crunchy. For our family's taste, the lack of herbs did leave it a little bland. I ended up adding fresh thyme.
The dish was a hit. I did add fresh mushrooms, cream of celery, and cream of broccoli to it. I also changed cheese to cheddar. I parboiled the potatoes for ten minutes BC I knew they would've still been hard with the specified time. All and all great dish.
This was exactly what I was looking for and it turned out delicious! Pan size will be an issue if your potatoes are too large. I made this recipe my own and left out veggies I did not want and added more of another I liked. I precooked the potatoes but not the veggies - I prefer my veggies firm. I put part of the shredded cheese in the sauce mixture and part of it I sprinkled on top of the cracker crumbs - helped cracker crumbs not to burn and toasted the cheese nicely. This is a great basic recipe that you can change to your own preferences.
jwb7605
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2018
By unanimous decision (3 adults, 2 infants), this recipe is a keeper.
Wouldve gave 5 stars had it have stated to pre cook potatoes. at 35 mins they were still hard
herbgardener
Rating: 4 stars
04/19/2021
Add hot NM green chile and you’ll be glad! I pre-cooked the potatoes. I threw in mushrooms and celery to the pan after the onions and bell peppers had cooked for 3-4 minutes. Also added about a half cup of whole milk to the sauce and and an additional 6-8 oz of ham. This is good comfort food — for a crowd. And just so you know: It just BARELY fit in the size pan suggested and, at high altitude, took about an hour and 15 minutes to get hot. Understanding all of this, it will work well for you, if you have a houseful of people.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/25/2022
I enjoyed the taste and different textures. Easy to prepare. I agree with others pre cooking the potatoes is a good idea. Next time I make this recipe I will use fresh broccoli. My casserole was a bit watery I believe came from the frozen broccoli. I prepared the casserole laying down sliced potatoes then the mixed ingredients shredded Italian cheeses similar to lasagna layering. Came a wonderful.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.