Ham and Potato Casserole

4.4
34 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 14
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

My wife had a craving for ham and potatoes and we had several items we wanted to use up. We didn't cook the celery with the onion and green pepper to add some additional crunch, but they could be cooked together. We used reduced-fat ingredients throughout and had great success. We found that there were no spices needed as the vegetables were a great flavor combination! This recipe ended up being a winner with everyone in the family!

Recipe by RJVDK

Credit: Melissa Goff
Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Spray a skillet with cooking spray. Cook and stir onion and green pepper over medium heat until onions are translucent, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Combine cooked onion, green pepper, potatoes, broccoli, ham, mushrooms, and celery in the prepared baking dish, stirring to distribute the vegetables and ham.

  • Stir cream of mushroom soup, sour cream, and cream cheese together in the same skillet used for onion and green pepper; mix until combined and smooth.

  • Stir soup mixture into vegetable and ham mixture until combined. Mix in the Monterey Jack cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven until vegetables are tender and sauce is bubbling, about 35 minutes.

  • Sprinkle with cracker crumbs and return to oven until topping is lightly browned, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
568 calories; protein 24.6g; carbohydrates 41.8g; fat 34.5g; cholesterol 78.7mg; sodium 1305.6mg. Full Nutrition
