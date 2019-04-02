Onion Gravy for British Bangers and Mash

I’ve had this in my recipe box for quite a while, and I’m so glad that I finally got around to fixing it. It’s not something that you can throw together in a few minutes, but it’s worth the investment of time. By all means, let the onions caramelize. My cable company came right after I started this dish, and I lost my iPad connection for about 20 minutes while he was installing the new modem, so I just let the onions continue to cook. I served this over an AR recipe ground beef patty, as well as some mashed potatoes. The red wine definitely gives it a nice flavor. This is a versatile gravy that I can see being served over so many different foods.
The flavor was great and everyone loved the gravy with our Irish bangers and mash. I added nearly four times the flour though to thicken it enough. My only real problem was that the red wine turned the gravy pink. Next time I will either modify this one to use red onions and beef stock (calling it red onion gravy and deepening the color would be less of a turn off then having straight-up pink gravy) or just use Williams Sonoma recipe for Banger and Mash with red onion gravy.
Excellent using rich beef broth instead of chicken stock, plus the red wine. I used grainy Dijon mustard. Served with President's Choice English Bangers, mashed russet potatoes and petit pois. For the next day, I sliced the leftover cooked sausages and placed in a casserole, covered with leftover onion gravy, and topped with the leftover mashed potatoes (with green peas folded in). Reheated at 350F for 30 minutes--delicious Bangers and Mash Cottage Pie. Cheers!
Just a note that some Worcestershire sauce has anchovies listed in the ingredients, for those of you who are wanting to make a vegetarian version.
caturi1863
Rating: 4 stars
03/29/2016
I used beef stock, as I felt this would work better in the recipe and help reduce the pink color others reported. I reduced the amount of wine to somewhere between 1/4 and 1/2 a cup but feel it was still too much. Next time I'll use 1/4 a cup at most. I didn't have Worcestershire sauce, so that was omitted. It was very good over bangers and mash, and will be 5 star worthy with a bit less wine.
This was great! I did cut the wine to 1/4 cup and used beef broth. I used Kitchen Bouquet to make the color turn back to brown after I saw that the wine gave the gravy a pink hue. This was perfect for the Bangers and Mash recipe.
This is the second time I've made this recipe and it is fabulous! It tastes like French Onion Soup and who doesn't love French Onion Soup? I only used 1/2 tsp of Dijon Mustard-in that amount it serves as a flavor enhancer, but isn't too "mustardy" tasting. I was surprised at how easy carmelizing the onions is--I turned the heat to low and they virtually cooked themselves. The second time I used Williams Sonoma's beef stock concentrate instead of chicken stock like the first time I made it-both versions were equally good. I used bangers from the Whole Foods meat department and if you can find bangers they taste much better than Italian Sausage or some other sausage substitute. They have a more subtle flavor and I believe are seasoned with cardamom and coriander. However, they have breadcrumbs in them, so they are not gluten-free. I just added a photo of the gravy made in my 3.7 qt Mauviel saute pan.
The wine overpowered the other flavors. I would half it next time. It would probably be better with beef broth if you have it available. If you prefer thick gravy (American style), you will need to quadruple the flour.
My sister helped me make this and it turned out well I guess. The onions took forever to brown, I think bc of all the liquid from the butter in the beginning. Overall I thought it was kinda bland but it served its purpose.
I doubled the flour and added a special seasoning mix I have. I also cooked my sausages separately, till browned, then threw them into the simmering gravy. While they were finishing off there I sloshed some water around in the sausage pan til it came to a boil in order to render out the leavings from that pan and added it into the gravy. This was the first gravy I ever tried to make and I'll probably use this recipe as a starting point for any future gravies I try.
I've made onion gravy lots of times to go with my homemade sausages but this recipe with wine was a first. The reddish color looked weird and the taste of wine was too strong. I threw it away. If we all liked the same things the world would be a boring place!
I didn't have red wine so I used cooking Sherry instead. I also used Vidalia onions. It was absolutely amazing! Definitely with the time it took to make it! Carmelizing the onions is a must for this recipe. I did add a second tablespoon of for to it as it was all simmering because it wasn't thickening enough for my dish. That seemed to do the trick! Great recipe, definitely try it with Sherry!
5 thumbs up from the family. Made as written. Perfect. I did add some gravy browning as the colour was not very appealing. It made it a lovely dark brown, but would have not changed the taste at all. This will be my go too for onion gravy.
Made this gravy tonight and let me tell ya, I am impressed!! I tweaked it just a wee wee little bit. I used de alcholized red wine, i didnt have Worcestershire sauce so skipped that, and used spicy mustard instead of Dijon and added sliced mushrooms with the onions. I decided to use the gravy with a prime rib roast I made and was delish! Has a slight sweetness to it from the wine and can see this going great with bangers and mash. Next time I will use it when making bangers like the recipe was designed for. Double thumbs up!!
Loved this recipe! My onions took longer than 20 minutes… closer to an hour… to caramelize, but it was well worth the wait! The only change I made was to use beef stock instead of chicken, everything else was spot on!
I used beef base instead of chicken, because it's what I had at home. It turned out great. I did use 16oz of beef base instead of the 14.5 oz of chicken so I used a little cornstarch to thicken it up a little. My whole family loved it!
This was delish, whole family loved it, but I did make some changes. I only used 1 large onion, sliced thin. I cooked the onion with butter and sausages, removing the sausages when browned. I continued to cook the onions covered for a few minutes bc they were pretty caramelized. I used white wine instead of red, so I had the wine flavor but not the color, and I used grainy dijon, which made a pretty gravy. It is so good, I will definitely make this again!
I have now made this recipe at least 6 times, with variations. It's the best one I've found for Proper British Onion Gravy (approved by my Proper British Grandchildren) , but I have Thoughts. The 4 stars instead of 5: the time indications are misleading Observations: Actually caramelizing the onions takes at least 40 to 60 minutes. Honestly, you should do the caramelizing step the day before. If you are going to use chicken stock as the liquid, you should use white wine -- which would solve the "purple color" that other reviewers have mentioned. In one iteration, we didn't have white wine, so I used 1 tablespoon of tequila + 1/2 cup of water, in lieu of the 1/2 cup of wine. This was quite good. In another iteration, I didn't have a slow cooker, so I did the "Cook and stir onion in the melted butter until softened, about 10 minutes" on the stove top, and then put the onions in the oven on 150 degrees overnight. This was quite good, but I still had to caramelize the onions on the stovetop in the morning. The rest of the iterations have been using a Ninja System slow cooker / stovetop thingy. While the onions were soft and yummy, to get them to properly caramelize still required about a teaspoon full of sugar (to prompt the caramelization) and about 10-20 minutes of stirring to get the proper, deep brown, jammy results. But do try this recipe.
