Onion Gravy for British Bangers and Mash

Being a Brit, onion gravy with bangers and mash is a fairly regular staple in our house. I tried recipe after recipe for the perfect onion gravy, and this is by far and away the best.

Recipe by Lupin Pooter

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir until softened, about 10 minutes.

  • Reduce heat to low; cover, and cook until onions are caramelized, stirring occasionally, about 20 minutes.

  • Stir in flour until well mixed. Stir in chicken stock, red wine, Dijon mustard, and Worcestershire sauce; simmer until sauce is thickened, stirring frequently, about 15 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper.

Tips

Substitute vegetable stock to make a vegetarian version.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 11.2g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 46.1mg; sodium 514.3mg. Full Nutrition
