Onion Gravy for British Bangers and Mash

I have now made this recipe at least 6 times, with variations. It's the best one I've found for Proper British Onion Gravy (approved by my Proper British Grandchildren) , but I have Thoughts. The 4 stars instead of 5: the time indications are misleading Observations: Actually caramelizing the onions takes at least 40 to 60 minutes. Honestly, you should do the caramelizing step the day before. If you are going to use chicken stock as the liquid, you should use white wine -- which would solve the "purple color" that other reviewers have mentioned. In one iteration, we didn't have white wine, so I used 1 tablespoon of tequila + 1/2 cup of water, in lieu of the 1/2 cup of wine. This was quite good. In another iteration, I didn't have a slow cooker, so I did the "Cook and stir onion in the melted butter until softened, about 10 minutes" on the stove top, and then put the onions in the oven on 150 degrees overnight. This was quite good, but I still had to caramelize the onions on the stovetop in the morning. The rest of the iterations have been using a Ninja System slow cooker / stovetop thingy. While the onions were soft and yummy, to get them to properly caramelize still required about a teaspoon full of sugar (to prompt the caramelization) and about 10-20 minutes of stirring to get the proper, deep brown, jammy results. But do try this recipe.