Tarek's Irish Stout Fondue

Rating: 5 stars Made this exactly as listed except used 1/2 tbsp Dijon mustard (because I didn't have any dry mustard) and a little extra Guinness (depends on the consistency you want) and it was AMAZING! My guests raved about it because it had more flavor than most fondue but it did not overpower and the cheese taste still came through! Just make sure you use good cheese (we used aged extra sharp cheddar wheel cheese)...SO GOOD Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars One of the best fondues I have tasted yet. The cheese is smooth with a hint of stout to it. You can still enjoy with flavor of the bread meat or veggie without worrying about an overpowering cheese flavor. EXCELLENT! Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars It was good but very sharp. I would really have to be in the mood for it to make it again. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars This is a tasty recipe. The only thing I suggest is cooking it on the stove and then keeping it warm over the fondue flame. The cheese did not melt at all with my fondue set. Was great once I melted it on the stove. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely delicious as written above! A great new twist on cheese fondue. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe exactly as is for a St.Paddy's party and it was the talk of the night! Everyone loved it. The color of the fondue was darker than pictured (I used Guinness for the beer and A1 steak sauce and doubled the recipe) but the flavor was great! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! Followed recipe exactly as written. Big hit with guests. Helpful (2)

Rating: 1 stars Made this for Recipe Group...I don't know what I did wrong but this did not work for me. I ended up actually making this twice b/c I thought I did something wrong the first time but it didn't work out the second time for me either. The cheese would not melt and I was very careful with measuring everything and the heat on the pot. This recipe has rave reviews so maybe I'm just not meant to make fondue... Helpful (2)