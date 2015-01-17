Tarek's Irish Stout Fondue

Rating: 4.12 stars
34 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 4

The best fondue ever; made with beer and three kinds of cheese! Enjoy this recipe as a snack or a meal! Great for parties or great to trick your kids into eating their veggies. You will love this smooth, flavorful dish. Serve with bread, veggies, and meats of all kinds. We like green peppers, grape tomatoes, carrots, mushrooms, cucumbers, celery, ham, and salami for dipping.

By Chef Tarek

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine white Cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, Parmesan cheese, and cornstarch together in a bowl; set aside.

  • Stir Irish stout beer, steak sauce, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, hot pepper sauce, and mustard powder together in a fondue pot; set heat under fondue pot to medium.

  • Stir cheese mixture, 1/2 cup at a time, into stout beer mixture in fondue pot until cheese is completely melted and the fondue is thick and smooth. Do not let the fondue boil.

  • Season with black pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 14.7g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 52.8mg; sodium 250.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (34)

Most helpful positive review

Easle
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2012
Made this exactly as listed except used 1/2 tbsp Dijon mustard (because I didn't have any dry mustard) and a little extra Guinness (depends on the consistency you want) and it was AMAZING! My guests raved about it because it had more flavor than most fondue but it did not overpower and the cheese taste still came through! Just make sure you use good cheese (we used aged extra sharp cheddar wheel cheese)...SO GOOD
Helpful
(21)

Most helpful critical review

Christina
Allstar
Rating: 1 stars
03/21/2014
Made this for Recipe Group...I don't know what I did wrong but this did not work for me. I ended up actually making this twice b/c I thought I did something wrong the first time but it didn't work out the second time for me either. The cheese would not melt and I was very careful with measuring everything and the heat on the pot. This recipe has rave reviews so maybe I'm just not meant to make fondue...
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Easle
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2012
Made this exactly as listed except used 1/2 tbsp Dijon mustard (because I didn't have any dry mustard) and a little extra Guinness (depends on the consistency you want) and it was AMAZING! My guests raved about it because it had more flavor than most fondue but it did not overpower and the cheese taste still came through! Just make sure you use good cheese (we used aged extra sharp cheddar wheel cheese)...SO GOOD Read More
Helpful
(21)
henadeau76
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2012
One of the best fondues I have tasted yet. The cheese is smooth with a hint of stout to it. You can still enjoy with flavor of the bread meat or veggie without worrying about an overpowering cheese flavor. EXCELLENT!
Helpful
(14)
greenbabby
Rating: 4 stars
12/28/2012
It was good but very sharp. I would really have to be in the mood for it to make it again.
Helpful
(10)
SuzanneP7
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2014
This is a tasty recipe. The only thing I suggest is cooking it on the stove and then keeping it warm over the fondue flame. The cheese did not melt at all with my fondue set. Was great once I melted it on the stove.
Helpful
(3)
Amy Rickert Hathaway
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2013
Absolutely delicious as written above! A great new twist on cheese fondue.
Helpful
(2)
JRock
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2014
I made this recipe exactly as is for a St.Paddy's party and it was the talk of the night! Everyone loved it. The color of the fondue was darker than pictured (I used Guinness for the beer and A1 steak sauce and doubled the recipe) but the flavor was great!
Helpful
(2)
Colleen
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2012
Delicious! Followed recipe exactly as written. Big hit with guests.
Helpful
(2)
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 1 stars
03/21/2014
Made this for Recipe Group...I don't know what I did wrong but this did not work for me. I ended up actually making this twice b/c I thought I did something wrong the first time but it didn't work out the second time for me either. The cheese would not melt and I was very careful with measuring everything and the heat on the pot. This recipe has rave reviews so maybe I'm just not meant to make fondue... Read More
Helpful
(2)
wopper
Rating: 1 stars
04/14/2015
Not a fan
Helpful
(1)
