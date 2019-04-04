Sarah's Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage
An Irish classic. Great for St. Paddy's Day!
I would add the potatoes, carrots and celery after 4 - 5 hours of cooking time - they were overdone. The sauce of horseradish/sour cream added a great touch.
The only exception to this recipe I made was to cook 8 hours at Low, instead of High. The meat was done perfectly and the vegetables were cooked wonderfully- not too mushy at all. But I didn't need a recipe to cook a hunk of meat and some veggies. I was looking for flavor-- and I got it; too much! I was skeptical of 3 tablespoons of pickling spice, but went ahead with it. Big mistake. Everything was overpowered by the very strong flavor of the McCormick's brand pickling spice. I also felt like the use of a stout was a waste. I've cooked corned beef and cabbage before without the stout, and I didn't find it to add anything to this dish. The flavor of the beer was completely cooked out. Finally, I found the texture of the Savoy cabbage to be unpleasant. I definitely would have preferred plain old green cabbage. The one redeeming quality in this recipe is the sauce, which is pretty good, but really not anything too unique. I will never use this recipe again, and would not recommend it.
looks easy and we are having a big dinner Wed.
This is incredible. I have never had corned beef fall apart like this did (it's a good thing). Kind of a purist and was feeling kind of weird about a sauce on corned beef...But it was quite tasty!
The meat was very good, but beer gave an odd taste to the veggies. Two of my family commented (and only tasted the veggies) and I hadn't even told them I'd cooked the corned beef with stout beer. I don't plan to use this recipe next time.
Great, easy recipe. The corned beef was so tender and juicy.
This is great the beer and horseradish adds a nice tang it was a hit
I bought corned beef with a seasoning packet included so I didn't add extra. Couldn't find fresh horseradish so I got a jar of fresh minced horseradish. I also used regular cabbage . Other than that I followed this recipe using all the other ingredients. It turned out perfect and the horseradish sauce was incredibly tasty! Will make it again with the delicious sauce!
I waited 3 hours to add the veggies because we like them crisp. I did not end up adding the cabbage because I wanted to try a different recipe for it on this site. The sauce was really good and I think it would be great with a plain beef roast as well. I don't typically add celery to my corned beef but I will be from now on. It absorbed the flavor of the corned beef and beer nicely.
Fabulous but I did cook with regular cabbage!
very good
Very good. If it ani't broke, no need to fix!
Simply divine! One of my very favorites.
