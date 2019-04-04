Sarah's Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

An Irish classic. Great for St. Paddy's Day!

By SarahLayne

Recipe Summary

cook:
7 hrs 30 mins
total:
7 hrs 55 mins
prep:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the corned beef into the bottom of a large slow cooker.

  • Scatter the pickling spice over the brisket.

  • Layer the celery, carrots, potatoes, and onion atop the brisket, respectively.

  • Pour the stout beer into the slow cooker. Add enough hot water to the slow cooker to cover the brisket by at least 1 inch.

  • Cook on High until the brisket reaches the desired consistency, 7 to 8 hours.

  • Remove the brisket and vegetables from the slow cooker to a large bowl; cover with aluminum foil to keep warm.

  • Remove 1 cup of the liquid in the slow cooker; pour into a small pot over medium heat. Cook the liquid until the volume is reduced by about half, about 10 minutes. Transfer the reduced liquid to a small bowl; stir the horseradish and sour cream into the liquid to make a sauce.

  • Submerge the cabbage wedges in the liquid remaining in the slow cooker; cook until the cabbage softens yet retains some crispiness, 20 to 30 minutes. Remove the cabbage to a platter. Ladle remaining liquid from the slow cooker into a bowl.

  • Slice the brisket across the grain. Serve with the vegetable mixture, cabbage, horseradish sauce, and liquid from the slow cooker.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
608 calories; protein 39.1g; carbohydrates 29.8g; fat 37g; cholesterol 129.5mg; sodium 2918.4mg. Full Nutrition
