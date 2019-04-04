Sarah's Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

The only exception to this recipe I made was to cook 8 hours at Low, instead of High. The meat was done perfectly and the vegetables were cooked wonderfully- not too mushy at all. But I didn't need a recipe to cook a hunk of meat and some veggies. I was looking for flavor-- and I got it; too much! I was skeptical of 3 tablespoons of pickling spice, but went ahead with it. Big mistake. Everything was overpowered by the very strong flavor of the McCormick's brand pickling spice. I also felt like the use of a stout was a waste. I've cooked corned beef and cabbage before without the stout, and I didn't find it to add anything to this dish. The flavor of the beer was completely cooked out. Finally, I found the texture of the Savoy cabbage to be unpleasant. I definitely would have preferred plain old green cabbage. The one redeeming quality in this recipe is the sauce, which is pretty good, but really not anything too unique. I will never use this recipe again, and would not recommend it.

Read More