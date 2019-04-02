St. Paddy's Day Leftover Corned Beef Casserole

7 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

What do you do with all the leftover corned beef that you have the day after St. Paddy's Day? Here is a casserole that puts the Reuben sandwich to shame. Serve with lime-pear gelatin salad.

By Marlene

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
prep:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 2-quart casserole dish.

    Advertisement

  • Heat butter in a skillet over medium heat until bubbly. Cook and stir onion in the melted butter until browned, about 8 minutes. Set onion aside.

  • Stir corned beef, chili sauce, and mayonnaise together in a bowl.

  • Spread sauerkraut in the bottom of the prepared casserole dish.

  • Spoon corned beef mixture on top of sauerkraut. Sprinkle cooked onions on top of corned beef mixture. Top onions with 1/2 cup Swiss cheese.

  • Cover casserole dish with aluminum foil and place in preheated oven. Bake 30 minutes.

  • Cut individual biscuits in half. Remove casserole from oven and place halved biscuits on top of casserole. Bake until biscuits are lightly golden brown, about 18 minutes.

  • Sprinkle remaining 1 cup Swiss cheese on top of casserole. Return to oven and bake until cheese is melted, 3 to 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
546 calories; protein 27.2g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 36.3g; cholesterol 92.3mg; sodium 1930.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/20/2022