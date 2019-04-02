St. Paddy's Day Leftover Corned Beef Casserole
What do you do with all the leftover corned beef that you have the day after St. Paddy's Day? Here is a casserole that puts the Reuben sandwich to shame. Serve with lime-pear gelatin salad.
Wonderful dish with leftovers and additions in this recipe!!!! I am Irish and German...so the corned beef and sauerkraut is PERFECTLY yummy. My husband enjoyed it very much too. Made the recipe as is with only a bit more swiss cheese to our tastes. Will be making this often!Read More
Everyone at my party loved it, and requested it again this year.
This was awsome!!!! it does not have a strong saurekraut taste which I was happy about. A good comfort food for those long winter nights
This was delicious. I made it just as the recipe directed. I will definitely make this again next year with left over corned beef!
This was delicious and easy to make. I followed the recipe as stated except that I baked the rolls separately and then served with the casserole. I will definitely make this again!
