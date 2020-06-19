Arugula and Romaine Salad with Red Grapes

I looked into my refrigerator to see what I had...and the ingredients jumped to my imagination. I thought: I think this has to taste good and go well with my baked grouper dinner...and it was not only good but great! The mild bitterness of the arugula and the sweetness of grapes and pickled veggies is a perfect combination. A cool crisp pinot bianco is the perfect match.

By Iker Aceves

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk water, white vinegar, and sugar together in a bowl until sugar has dissolved.

  • Stir cucumber and onion into the vinegar mixture; cover and refrigerate for 3 hours. Drain vegetables.

  • Toss romaine lettuce and arugula with olive oil and balsamic vinegar in a large bowl. Season with salt and black pepper.

  • Divide salad on 2 plates and scatter cucumber mixture and grapes on top to serve.

Cook's Notes:

You can use sugar substitute for the pickling.

Vinaigrette proportions could be altered to your taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 33.9g; fat 24.2g; sodium 18.4mg. Full Nutrition
