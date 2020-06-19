Arugula and Romaine Salad with Red Grapes

I looked into my refrigerator to see what I had...and the ingredients jumped to my imagination. I thought: I think this has to taste good and go well with my baked grouper dinner...and it was not only good but great! The mild bitterness of the arugula and the sweetness of grapes and pickled veggies is a perfect combination. A cool crisp pinot bianco is the perfect match.
This was a great salad. I didn't have onion so I used onion powder in the dressing and didn't have cucumber. I used a blend of arugula/baby spinach/herbs that was prepacked by the store. The grapes really made this salad pop. I look forward to making this salad again. It was a nice diversion from another plain tossed garden salad. The dressing was good with the blend but not very good by itself. Thanks for a great salad Rodrigouno.
This was a great salad. I didn't have onion so I used onion powder in the dressing and didn't have cucumber. I used a blend of arugula/baby spinach/herbs that was prepacked by the store. The grapes really made this salad pop. I look forward to making this salad again. It was a nice diversion from another plain tossed garden salad. The dressing was good with the blend but not very good by itself. Thanks for a great salad Rodrigouno.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.